Kylie Kelce and husband Jason Kelce know how to keep a party lively!

On Wednesday, the former Philadelphia Eagles center, 36, and his wife came out for this year's Jason Kelce Beach Bash, a fundraising event for the Eagles Autism Foundation -- a charitable organization Kylie works closely with.

The well-attended Team 62 Fundraiser at Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, saw Kylie helping out with drinks and meeting with guests, while Jason rocked out in a crop top and played Flip Cup with others in attendance.

At one point, Kylie showed some love for brother-in-law Travis Kelce's special lady, Taylor Swift, by passionately belting out the lyrics to "Love Story" as she carried three full pitchers of beer -- a moment caught on camera and posted to X (formerly Twitter) by the New Heights podcast.

Kylie -- who rocked a staff shirt and appeared to be one of the many volunteers facilitating the actual event -- also led the crowd in a cheer for the Eagles in honor of the team's participation in the annual festivities.

Meanwhile, Jason seemed to be having a blast, requesting specific tunes from the event's DJ and playing drinking games with the attendees.

Even Jason and Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, was on hand for the festivities, rocking a T-shirt with a photo of Jason in his Eagles gear.

Jason and Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, at the Jason Kelce Beach Bash in New York on June 26, 2024. - New Heights Podcast/Instagram

Wednesday's event is a lead-up to the New Heights podcast's 2nd annual Beer Bowl, which will also be going down in Sea Isle City at the Sea Isle Yacht Club on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kylie's classy karaoke rendition of "Love Story" comes just a few days after she and Jason attended their first Taylor concert in London! The couple was spotted with Travis at Taylor's first London show as part of The Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

Jason and Kylie -- who wed in 2018 and share three daughters: 4-year-old Wyatt, 3-year-old Elliotte and 1-year-old Bennett -- both wore black shirts to the performance, while Travis stood out in a hat and tan cargo pants and a matching button-down shirt. Travis' good pal, Ross Travis, was also at the concert.



At one point, Jason was seen signing autographs for fans, while Travis was spotted greeting Taylor's dad, Scott Swift.

Taylor Swift performs The Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024 in London, England. - Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Jason has addressed the intense public focus centered on his family amid his brother's high-profile romance with Taylor. The former Philadelphia Eagles center appeared on comedian Andrew Santino's Whiskey Ginger podcast earlier this month, where he talked about the fame he and Kylie experience compared to that of Taylor and Travis since they went public with their relationship in September.

"Travis and Taylor have taken it to another level and that's a whole other side of it," Jason said. "Kylie and I think we have it bad, and then we go hang out with one of them for a second. This is a whole other situation here. I don’t even know how to, like, you can't be a normal person at that point."

Jason added that fame "gets to be too much at times," but also humbly acknowledged the position of privilege he and Kylie have found themselves in.

"It's hard to always be available, you know what I mean, but I think, more often than not, it's such an awesome interaction whenever you're doing that stuff and the vast majority of people are beyond just respectful and appreciative," he said. "We're in a position of great fortune to be able to be where we're at. And it's all because of these people that are really, really big fans."

