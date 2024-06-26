Taylor Swift has provided a U.K. food bank with considerable "breathing space" following her "discreet" and sizable donation.

In an interview with The Guardian, Rachel Biggs, the chief executive for the Cardiff Foodbank, shared that the Tortured Poets Department songstress, 34, made the largest donation by an individual to the organization. While the monetary amount was not disclosed, Biggs did reveal that the donation meant the food bank is able to "provide the weight equivalent to feeding 1,200 people three meals a day, for three days -- or 10,800 meals."

"The breathing space Taylor's donation has given us will enable us to lift our heads and shift our focus from the food bank to the creation of sustainable operation supporting people who currently need our help with support to address the root cause of poverty and financial support to set them on the path to not needing our aid any more," Biggs told the outlet.

Then, there's the donation Swift made to the St. Andrew's Community Network in Liverpool. The Guardian reports that Swift's surprise donation will fund food donations for the next 12 months. Rich Jones, the chief executive who runs the network comprised of 11 food banks and eight community pantries, told the publication, "Taylor Swift has essentially paid our food bill for 12 months -- and that gives us the breathing space to focus fundraising efforts going forward."

The food banks took to Instagram to show gratitude while highlighting the work they can continue to do with support from Swift. The posts were accompanied by photos of two friendship bracelets that read "Thank You Taylor Love Cardiff FoodBanks" and "End Hunger."

Swift's Eras Tour took her to Lyon, France, Edinburgh, Scotland, Liverpool, U.K., Cardiff, Wales and, most recently, London, England, at Wembley Stadium, which drew a gaggle of celebrities (including royals!) and even her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who suited up in a tuxedo and top hat for a surprise onstage performance. Swift's Eras Tour is now headed to Dublin, Ireland this weekend.

Swift, of course, is no stranger to making sizable donations to food banks wherever her Eras Tour takes her, but this has been her M.O. for years, and it's not only when she tours. In 2016, she donated $50,000 to the Baton Rogue Food Bank amid devastating flooding in Louisiana.

The following year, Swift donated to the Houston Food Bank to help recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey decimated the city. The Midnights singer made the donation in honor of her mother, Andrea Swift, who attended the University of Houston.

And speaking of addressing food insecurity, Swift's boyfriend is also doing his part. Earlier this year, the Kansas City Chiefs star partnered with the breakfast company, Kodiak, to donate 25,000 hot meals to the children of Kansas City.

