Taylor Swift knows how to make a cat feel special!

In celebration of International Cat Day, the 28-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to post a ton of pics and videos of her two beloved felines, Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, who are named after characters on Grey’s Anatomy and Law and Order: SVU.

The first video shows black-and-white Meredith lounging belly up on Swift’s bed.

“It would appear my painting of a relaxing gray sky has lulled Meredith to sleep and put her in a very tranquil place,” Swift can be heard saying in the clip.

Instagram

In the next video, it’s Olivia’s moment to shine, as she’s shown chilling on her back at the foot of the stairs.

“That’s Olivia’s spot,” Swift explains of the light gray cat sprawled out. “She’s always at the base of the stairs. She’s always doing stuff like this… It’s really choice. Aw, yeah clap your hands! That’s going to make you look more normal. OK, goodnight.”

Instagram

Instagram

After taking a break from chilling at the stairs, Olivia was next shown pawing at a book, which was on Swift’s nightstand.

“Your favorite book? Am I going to make sure I put that in the drawer tonight so you don’t do that at 4a.m.?” Swift quipped in the clip.

Instagram

Meredith was next seen lazily lying on a green chair, to which Swift sarcastically said, “You had a very long, hard day. Oh gosh, you look exhausted.”

Instagram

After all their rest time, the cats seemed to work up some energy! They were next shown tussling on the bed with Swift warning them not to start drama.

Instagram

The “Delicate” singer also shared a throwback clip from when she first heard “Olivia’s ferocious roar” as well as pics of the felines chilling on a Scrabble board, posing on a rug and other shenanigans.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Swift -- who was recently cast in the upcoming film adaptation of Cats -- has long been open about her love for felines. She even geeked out recently when they were featured in the film, Deadpool 2. The pop star is currently on her Reputation World Tour.

Watch the video below for more on what she’s been up to recently!

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift Is 'Fully Losing It' While Performing 'Summer of '69' With Bryan Adams -- Watch!

Taylor Swift Gives Shawn Mendes the 'Perfect' Glittery Backstage Makeover -- Watch

Tiffany Haddish Talks 'Girls Trip 2' and Dinner Parties at Taylor Swift's House

Related Gallery