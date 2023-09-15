Teddi Mellencamp shared a heartbreaking update on her ongoing battle with skin cancer. Nearly a year after disclosing her stage 2 melanoma diagnosis, the 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram to reveal that she recently learned about yet another melanoma spot on her skin following a doctor's visit.

In her candid post, Mellencamp confessed to grappling with the decision of whether to publicly discuss her new diagnosis but ultimately decided to share her story to encourage others to prioritize their health. "I have been debating whether I should even publicly talk about this or not but then I remember how every time I post about skin cancer someone else is reminded to get checked," she captioned a photo of the skim cancer spot. "I can't even remember if this is the 12th or 13th one."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum emphasized the importance of early detection in her message, stating that her recent three-month checkup played a crucial role in spotting the new melanoma early. "I am so grateful for my 3-month checkup because we caught this one early. This means another surgery next week and additional biopsies," she continued. "As I lay here with tears in my eyes and worry, I know my kids will be up soon. I have a podcast at 10. Life goes on."

Despite the challenges she faces, Mellencamp maintains a positive outlook, echoing the sentiment, "We can do hard things." She encouraged her followers to focus on gratitude and the beauty that life has to offer. "We have so many beautiful things to look forward to, so if you woke up today feeling lost or scared, I encourage you to make a list of some of the things you are truly grateful for and what you are most excited about."

This isn't the first time Mellencamp has shared her skin cancer journey with her followers. Last October, she revealed her initial diagnosis and her commitment to taking the necessary steps to address it, including undergoing surgery. She highlighted the importance of regular check-ups and sun protection, particularly for those who, like her, who have been careless with their skin in the past.

"This has been such a wakeup call for me," Teddi concluded, "And I hope to all of you, to love and protect the skin you're in."

