MTV recently debuted its Teen Mom 2 season nine trailer, which addresses Jenelle Evans' alarming hospitalization in October.

Multiple outlets previously reported that police officers in Columbus County, North Carolina, responded to a 911 call regarding an alleged assault at Evans' home on Oct. 13. An ambulance was reportedly initially requested for the 26-year-old reality star, though it was later canceled and Evans was brought to the hospital via private car. No arrests were made and a police report was not filed.

Evans shares the home with her husband, David Eason, and their 1-year-old daughter, Ensley. She also has two other children -- 9-year-old Jace, whom she shares with Andrew Lewis, and 4-year-old Kaiser, whom she shares with Nathan Griffith.

In the new Teen Mom 2 trailer, Evans is heard calling 911 and crying.

"My husband, my husband ..." she tells the 911 operator as the screen goes black.

After her hospitalization in October, Evans said she was not in a "domestic violence situation" in a video posted on her YouTube page.

"I know everyone's concerned about me, and I know everyone wants to know, 'Is she OK? How are the kids?'" she said at the time. "Everything's fine. You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. So I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused."

On a more positive note, the new trailer appears to show Evans reconciling with her mom, Barbara.

"I guess she needed her mother at that point," Barbra says as footage rolls of her happily spending time with Jenelle and her kids.

Though of course, there are still ups and downs.

"Maybe she needs to lose everything," Barbara notes at one point as Evans wipes away tears.

Meanwhile, more drama ensues for Evans' fellow Teen Mom 2 castmates, which include Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer and Briana DeJesus. Lowry has a falling out with her mom, and Houska is seen fighting with her daughter Aubree's father, Adam. Meanwhile, the trailer teases Messer and DeJesus' new love interests.

You’ve seen where they’ve been. It’s time to see where they’re headed. ✨ The journey continues on a brand new season of Teen Mom 2, beginning January 14th at 9/8c on MTV. Posted by Teen Mom 2 on Monday, December 17, 2018

In August, Barbara made it clear she wasn't a fan of Eason during the Teen Mom 2 reunion. She also expressed concerns at the time that he might hurt her daughter. In February, Eason was fired from the show over alleged homophobic tweets.

"This guy, this guy is just so... I can't even describe him," Barbara said at the time. "He's like so, the meanest person I ever met."

Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Bristol Palin Slams MTV for ‘Inaccuracies and False Narratives’ in ‘Teen Mom OG’ Portrayal

'Teen Mom OG' Star Catelynn Lowell Says She and Tyler Baltierra Are 'Not Getting a Divorce'

Amber Portwood Tearfully Demands ‘Respect’ After Bristol Palin Joins 'Teen Mom OG'

Related Gallery