Teri Hatcher has declared her departure from the dating app scene after being unceremoniously booted off Hinge. The 59-year-old Desperate Housewives actress revealed her dating app misadventures during a recent episode of HSN+'s Getting Grilled With Curtis Stone.

"I've tried them all, and I tried my latest one. I tried Hinge," Hatcher confessed to host Curtis Stone. "You know, I thought, 'I'm gonna say to the universe that I am open and vulnerable, and I'm putting myself out there.' That's what I thought my gesture of joining the Hinge app would be. And then they kicked me off."

According to Hatcher, Hinge initially believed she was "pretending to be Teri Hatcher" instead of genuinely being herself. Undeterred, she lodged a complaint, requesting a refund since she was kicked off. The app eventually apologized, but Hatcher decided she was "sort of over it."

"I'm definitely done with the dating apps, and I feel like if there's any way I’ll go somewhere and meet someone, that's what it's gonna have to be. Honestly, I'm happy. I have a really full life, a really busy life. I have beautiful friends. It's fine: I don’t need a man. I have a cat," Hatcher declared.

Notably, Hatcher had also dabbled in the exclusive world of celebrity dating apps, trying out Raya. However, she left when she realized that the male users on the app seemed to prefer dating younger women.

Stone expressed his disbelief that Hatcher is still single, to which she asserted, "I [don't] date." She humorously added, "Do you know anyone? If you come up with someone, let me know!"

Hatcher has been married twice before, first to Markus Leithhold in 1988 and then to Jon Tenney in 1994.

