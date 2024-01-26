Travis Kelce’s ex is giving a big update on her dating life. Kayla Nicole, ex-girlfriend to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, reveals on the Behind the Likes podcast her determination to move on and explore different avenues in her romantic life.

The 32-year-old sports journalist shared her decision to distance herself from dating athletes while expressing a desire for a future with a powerful and influential partner.

"I'll never say never, but I fully, wholeheartedly believe that I am out of the athlete stage," she tells hosts Winter Blanco and Chy Fontenette on the Jan. 24th episode. Despite her openness to possibilities, she's firm about seeking something different from her future relationships.

Nicole expresses her attraction to men in positions of power, emphasizing her interest in executives from the music or film industry.

"I do think that I am attracted to men in positions of power and I also think that those types of men are attracted to me," she explains.

While Nicole acknowledges that she still enjoys attending sporting events, she clarifies that she no longer wants to be in the role of a traditional WAG (Wives and Girlfriends). After her relationship with Kelce, which spanned from 2017 to 2022, she's seeking a different path in her romantic pursuits.

"I would love to date an executive of a record label or a movie producer so that we can go to the sporting events. Let date night be courtside at the Laker game, that’s my kind of guy," she explains.

Nicole conveys her contentment with leaving behind the experience of wearing a jersey with someone else's name on the back, stating, "I did that -- it was fun. I'm good."

Meanwhile, Kelce's current girlfriend, Taylor Swift, seems to be embracing her role as a football WAG with enthusiasm. The pop sensation, in her cover story as Time's 2023 Person of the Year, expressed her newfound appreciation for football, admitting that she had been "missing out" on the sport for most of her life.

"We’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," she shared. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."

Swift has been a visible presence at several Chiefs games this season, continuously supporting Kelce as hit team vies for a spot in Super Bowl LVIII.

