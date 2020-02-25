THAT Goop Candle Is Back in Stock Again -- Is It Worth $75?

The weirdest thing we've ever been waitlisted for has been restocked again!

Gwyneth Paltrow created a frenzy last month with the debut of her new Netflix series, The Goop Lab, as well as one particular decor item in her Goop store: a candle called This Smells Like My Vagina.

Yup. Behold:

Paltrow appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, chatting with the talk show host about the curious candle.

"We have more in right now," the actress-turned-entrepreneur revealed.

Kimmel went on to ask if it's true Elton John bought several of them.

"That's what we heard. We heard he bought a hundred of these candles," Paltrow replied.

If you think a $75 candle with a "funny, gorgeous, sexy and beautifully unexpected scent" is bonkers, take it up with all of the people who purchased it -- the candle has already sold out twice since it launched in early January. According to Goop, the unique scent is achieved through a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, cedar absolutes, Damask rose and ambrette seed.

ET recently caught up with Goop's chief content officer (and The Goop Lab co-host), Elise Loehnen, who explained that the in-demand candles are made by Douglas Little, the creator of various other scented Goop products via his line, Heretic. While some have pegged it as a publicity stunt, she said the vagina candle got its name "at some point in its infancy" of development. Loehnen added that Little -- who clarified to The Cut that the candle's name refers to the person holding it, not Paltrow herself -- has been "very busy pouring wax candles."

"One day we were smelling different fragrances, joking around, and I said, I smelled something and I said...," Paltrow told Kimmel, pointing to the candle's name.

"As a joke, but then I was like, wouldn't that be cool if somebody actually had the guts to do that -- what a punk rock, feminist statement to have that on your table. And then he made it! I thought he just made me one as a joke, but then the next thing I knew it was on my website," she continued.

If you're even remotely curious about the scent, grab this candle before it sells out again. And if you don't want to spend $75 but need your Goop fix, we suggest watching all six episodes of The Goop Lab and perusing Goop beauty products that are surprisingly affordable.

