Best Lists

The 11 Best Fall Boots Under $100: Shop Affordable Platforms, Chelsea Boots, Cowboy Boots, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Affordable Fall Boots
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 1:12 PM PDT, September 18, 2023

From brands like Lulus and ASOS, shop low-heeled booties, thigh high suede boots and chunky combat boots perfect for this fall season.

Fall is almost here, which means it's time to start building your fall fashion wardrobe including your shoes and boots. While milder temperatures mean we can start searching for cozy scented candles and other fall essentials, it's important to spend some extra time on the purchase that we rely on through the end of the year—that perfect pair of fall boots. 

Boot season gives us all sorts of shoes to play with. Whether it's short and chunky ankle boots, sky-high lug sole platforms, sleek knee-high riding boots, or reliable rain boots that help you weather the storms in style, there’s a perfect pair out there for you that are also budget-friendly. 

Are you looking for a pair of boots made for walking? Something with little to no heel like a chunky Chelsea boot might be right for you. Trying to channel Kendall Jenner's Instagram-ready aesthetic? Opt for a funky cowboy boot in a rainbow of colors. Whatever your style, there’s a budget-friendly boot out there for you. Here are our favorite boots for elevating your fall wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Madden Girl Grace Platform Bootie

Madden Girl Grace Platform Bootie
DSW

Madden Girl Grace Platform Bootie

Madden Girl takes booties to another level with these platform booties. Available in cognac and black, the retro booties will seamlessly go with your favorite fall outfit.

$80 $55

Shop Now

N.N.G. Over Knee Long Boots

N.N.G. Over Knee Long Boots
Amazon

N.N.G. Over Knee Long Boots

Channel your inner Ariana Grande with these faux suede over-the-knee boots.

$60 $47

Shop Now

DREAM PAIRS Women's Knee High Riding Boots

DREAM PAIRS Women's Knee High Riding Boots
Amazon

DREAM PAIRS Women's Knee High Riding Boots

These riding boots features faux fur lining, an adjustable design and a textured outsole for grip. These boots are available in ten different colors.

$67 $60

Shop Now

Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot

Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot
Amazon

Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot

Over 6,000 five-star reviewers love these vegan leather cowboy boots—and they come in nine different colors.

$90 $45

Shop Now

Cushionaire Hip Pull On Boot

Cushionaire Hip Pull On Boot
Amazon

Cushionaire Hip Pull On Boot

Cushionaire's Hip Pull-On features memory foam that will keep your feet comfy all winter long.  

Dirty Laundry Go Girl Smooth Boot

Dirty Laundry Go Girl Smooth Boot
Nordstrom

Dirty Laundry Go Girl Smooth Boot

The ultra-chunky platform and sturdy block heel on these knee-high boots will give you legs for days.

Hayle Platform Chelsea Boot

Hayle Platform Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom

Hayle Platform Chelsea Boot

The sock boot trend is still going strong, and these off-white Steve Maddens are as cute as they are durable.

Lulu's Dawson Tan Crocodile Pointed-Toe Mid Calf Boots

Lulu's Dawson Tan Crocodile Pointed-Toe Mid Calf Boots
Lulu's

Lulu's Dawson Tan Crocodile Pointed-Toe Mid Calf Boots

Throw these croc leather booties on with a pair of straight-legged jeans or a midi dress for a ridiculously easy outfit. 

Dream Pairs Women's Riding Cowgirl Western Pointed Toe Knee High Boots

Dream Pairs Women's Riding Cowgirl Western Pointed Toe Knee High Boots
Amazon

Dream Pairs Women's Riding Cowgirl Western Pointed Toe Knee High Boots

For a subtle nod to Western style, go for these sleek faux leather knee-high riding boots.

$62 $56

Shop Now

Chinese Laundry Dodger Bootie

Chinese Laundry Dodger Bootie
Nordstrom

Chinese Laundry Dodger Bootie

Sleek and simple, these brown booties subtly add height to any outfit with a small platform and flared block heel.

Lulu's Katari White Crocodile-Embossed Pointed-Toe Knee High Boots

Lulu's Katari White Crocodile-Embossed Pointed-Toe Knee High Boots
Lulu's

Lulu's Katari White Crocodile-Embossed Pointed-Toe Knee High Boots

Add some '60s influence to your wardrobe with a pair of white knee-highs.

 RELATED CONTENT:

Step up Your Shoe Game This Fall With Selena Gomez's Stylish Loafers

Style

Step up Your Shoe Game This Fall With Selena Gomez's Stylish Loafers

The Best Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

Style

The Best Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

The Best Cardigans for Women: Shop Cozy Sweaters To Wear This Fall

Best Lists

The Best Cardigans for Women: Shop Cozy Sweaters To Wear This Fall

The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans to Shop for Fall 2023

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans to Shop for Fall 2023

The Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP

Best Lists

The Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP

The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Boots and Slippers to Shop for Fall

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Boots and Slippers to Shop for Fall

15 Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Layer Over Any Outfit

Style

15 Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Layer Over Any Outfit

The 15 Best Sweaters for Women to Transition From Summer to Fall

Style

The 15 Best Sweaters for Women to Transition From Summer to Fall

15 Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop for Every Budget

Style

15 Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop for Every Budget

The Cowboy Boots for Fall Under $200 From Amazon, Nordstrom, and ASOS

Shopping

The Cowboy Boots for Fall Under $200 From Amazon, Nordstrom, and ASOS

The 15 Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Wear All Season Long

Style

The 15 Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Wear All Season Long

The Best Jean Skirts for Fall 2023: Shop Denim Maxi Skirts, Low-Rise Mini Skirts and More

Style

The Best Jean Skirts for Fall 2023: Shop Denim Maxi Skirts, Low-Rise Mini Skirts and More

Get The Look: Selena Gomez Wore the Perfect Sweater Tank for Fall

Style

Get The Look: Selena Gomez Wore the Perfect Sweater Tank for Fall

Put Your Best Face Forward This Fall With These TikTok Skincare Trends

Beauty & Wellness

Put Your Best Face Forward This Fall With These TikTok Skincare Trends

The Best Menswear Deals on Amazon to Upgrade Your Fall Wardrobe

Sales & Deals

The Best Menswear Deals on Amazon to Upgrade Your Fall Wardrobe

Shop Fall's Hottest Boots For Men To Wear With Every Outfit

Shopping

Shop Fall's Hottest Boots For Men To Wear With Every Outfit

The Best Comfortable Pointed Toe Boots To Wear This Fall

Shopping

The Best Comfortable Pointed Toe Boots To Wear This Fall

Anna Sui Teamed Up With Free People for A New Fall Fashion Collection

Shopping

Anna Sui Teamed Up With Free People for A New Fall Fashion Collection

Amazon Has an Entire Section of Internet-Famous Fall Fashion Finds to Add to Your Closet Now

Style

Amazon Has an Entire Section of Internet-Famous Fall Fashion Finds to Add to Your Closet Now

The Best Workout Clothes for Women on Amazon: Shop Leggings, Biker Shorts, Sports Bras and More Activewear

Style

The Best Workout Clothes for Women on Amazon: Shop Leggings, Biker Shorts, Sports Bras and More Activewear

The 10 Best Hiking Boots for Women to Wear Outdoors

Best Lists

The 10 Best Hiking Boots for Women to Wear Outdoors

Tags: