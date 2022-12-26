On a given day, you answer so many questions. What to wear, coffee or tea, what to score from the latest sale. At the end of a busy day, you have (at least) one more problem to solve: What's for dinner?

If you're looking to those habits like grabbing fast food or over-ordering from your chosen food delivery service behind for 2023 and opt for healthier home-cooked meals, meal delivery kits can be helpful in the transition. With meal delivery kits, you can cut out searching for recipes, shopping for all those little ingredients and meal planning altogether.

Meal delivery kits conveniently arrive at your door, and these brands don't compromise on freshness or quality. From Blue Apron and Green Chef to ButcherBox and HelloFresh, there are a bunch of subscription-based meal delivery companies with fun and easy menu options at various price points that give you a restaurant-style dining experience without leaving the comforts of your home. Not only do these services save a lot of time, but they also give you perfectly portioned ingredients, saving you money on meal costs.

When it comes to clean eaters, picky eaters, those with food allergies or other dietary restrictions, having the ability to customize your food selections is one of the many perks of meal kits. These services provide more variety while introducing you to new meals outside the dinners you currently have on repeat. Even better, many of these services are offering deep discounts to help you start off a healthier 2023.

Ahead, shop ET's top picks of meal delivery kits and meal delivery services you can get in 2023.

Blue Apron Blue Apron Blue Apron One of the first meal kits on the market, Blue Apron provides classic dishes and twists on your favorite meals. New customers can take $200 off across six orders and get free shipping on their first order. $200 OFF BLUE APRON Sign Up

EveryPlate EveryPlate EveryPlate Setting themselves apart with affordable meals for every family, EveryPlate costs only $4.99 per serving. Right now you can get $110 off your first three boxes, meaning your first box will only cost $1.49 per plate. $110 OFF 3 BOXES Sign Up

HelloFresh Hello Fresh HelloFresh Beloved by celebs and influencers like Antoni Porowski, Mindy Kaling and Jessica Alba, HelloFresh is one of the most popular meal kit services in the country. Right now you can get 21 free meals and free shipping on these delicious recipes. $60 PER WEEK $28 PER WEEK WITH NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Sign Up

Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon Marley Spoon Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon With the Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon meal kit, you can choose from Stewart's 40 different recipes every week. Whether you're looking for family-friendly, low-carb or vegetarian meals, you'll get pre-portioned ingredients you can put together in six steps and less than 30 minutes. New customers can take 60% off their first box, then $20 off their second, third and fourth boxes. 60% OFF Sign Up

Purple Carrot Purple Carrot Purple Carrot Pursuing a plant-based lifestyle? Try a box from Purple Carrot, which provides you with high-quality ingredients to create delicious vegan meals each week. Thanks to this meal delivery company, you'll have new ways to approach vegan eating (plus, you'll want to make them again and again!). Get $20 off your first box for a limited time. $20 OFF Sign Up

Green Chef Green Chef Green Chef For those who stick to a plant-based, keto, paleo or balanced lifestyle, Green Chef will become your go-to meal kit service. Green Chef offers a variety of sustainably-sourced ingredients and chef-crafted recipes. $12.99 PER SERVING Sign Up

Factor Factor_ Factor If you're following a keto, low-carb, low calorie or plant-based diet, looking for fully prepared meals that require little to no prep time, Factor_ is a delivery service that deserves a top spot on your lists. The brand is constantly rotating its menu created by culinary experts and dietitians. $12.99 PER SERVING Sign Up

Daily Harvest Daily Harvest Daily Harvest Daily Harvest is a great option if you're looking to invest in a healthy meal service. With a selection of grain bowls, soups, smoothies, ice creams, energy bites and flatbreads made from organic, gluten-free and dairy-free ingredients, the subscription meal delivery company offers delicious recipes that are fast and easy to make. You can choose between weekly or monthly plans or purchase a gift card for up to $250. $6 TO $12 PER ITEM Sign Up

Hungryroot Hungryroot Hungryroot Make quick meals and shop healthy ingredients using Hungryroot. They allow you to mix and match products to fit whatever diet your follow. Right now you can get 30% off and a free gift with purchase. PLANS STARTING AT $70 Sign Up

ButcherBox ButcherBox ButcherBox With a ButcherBox subscription, you'll get quality, humanely raised meat and seafood delivered fresh to your home. No shopping, no worry, just delicious peace of mind. There are multiple plans to choose from starting under $100. And for the new year, new customers can get free pork tenderloin, ground turkey, and top sirloin steaks in their first box. STARTING AT $89 Sign Up

Dinnerly Dinnerly Dinnerly Choose from over 100 recipes each week using Dinnerly all with five simple steps to a delicious meal. The subscription is affordable with plans starting at $4.99 per serving. PLANS STARTING AT $5 PER SERVING Sign Up

