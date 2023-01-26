A new year means a new pair of running shoes. The right footwear can tackle every obstacle from outdoor workouts, hiking, bicycling, and yes, even running. Whether you plan on sticking to the gym or taking your running routines from the treadmill to the local trail, you'll need sneakers that are up for the challenge. If you haven't upgraded your running shoes in a while, a well-designed pair can improve your running form and endurance.

There are many aspects to consider when shopping for the right pair of running shoes. From the cushioning and heel support to the shoe's stability, midsole flexibility, and even just the general comfort and style — there is no one best pair for all people. Plus, they may even vary depending on your typical running distance or workout needs. Are you a marathon runner looking for long-distance-friendly styles or are you in need of a more durable trail shoe? Do you prefer a classic athletic shoe or is stability more your style for those high-intensity workouts?

Regardless if you are a new or experienced runner, there are so many comfortable running shoes on the market right now. We've scoured the internet in search of the best running shoes for men, whether you're looking for fresh road running shoes, a classic trail runner style, or just a comfort-driven athletic pair for fall and beyond.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best running shoes for men this winter. Plus, check out the best walking shoes for men whenever you feel like slowing things down.

Hoka Bondi 8 Hoka Hoka Bondi 8 If you're looking for style and comfort, the Hoka Bondi 8 running shoe is what you need. Hoka always has fun colors and now has upgraded heel technology for ultimate shock absorption. $165 Shop Now

Altra Lone Peak 6 Altra Altra Lone Peak 6 The Altra Lone Peak is the best running shoe for trail running. The shoe features Balanced Cushioning which supports better form and alignment and MaxTrac outsoles which help with grip and traction on any terrain you may encounter. $140 $112 Shop Now

Hoka Clifton 8 Hoka Hoka Clifton 8 Hoka One running shoes are staple sneakers loved by trail runners and marathon sprinters alike — celebrated for their breathable mesh construction and full-compression midsole. $140 Shop Now

