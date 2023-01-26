The 12 Best Running Shoes for Men This Winter: Hoka Bondi 8, Saucony, adidas Ultraboost and More
A new year means a new pair of running shoes. The right footwear can tackle every obstacle from outdoor workouts, hiking, bicycling, and yes, even running. Whether you plan on sticking to the gym or taking your running routines from the treadmill to the local trail, you'll need sneakers that are up for the challenge. If you haven't upgraded your running shoes in a while, a well-designed pair can improve your running form and endurance.
There are many aspects to consider when shopping for the right pair of running shoes. From the cushioning and heel support to the shoe's stability, midsole flexibility, and even just the general comfort and style — there is no one best pair for all people. Plus, they may even vary depending on your typical running distance or workout needs. Are you a marathon runner looking for long-distance-friendly styles or are you in need of a more durable trail shoe? Do you prefer a classic athletic shoe or is stability more your style for those high-intensity workouts?
Regardless if you are a new or experienced runner, there are so many comfortable running shoes on the market right now. We've scoured the internet in search of the best running shoes for men, whether you're looking for fresh road running shoes, a classic trail runner style, or just a comfort-driven athletic pair for fall and beyond.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best running shoes for men this winter. Plus, check out the best walking shoes for men whenever you feel like slowing things down.
If you're looking for style and comfort, the Hoka Bondi 8 running shoe is what you need. Hoka always has fun colors and now has upgraded heel technology for ultimate shock absorption.
Running distances will feel effortless with these lightweight, bouncy and super comfortable shoes.
Step into cloud nine with these Ultraboost supernova kicks from Adidas.
The Altra Lone Peak is the best running shoe for trail running. The shoe features Balanced Cushioning which supports better form and alignment and MaxTrac outsoles which help with grip and traction on any terrain you may encounter.
Lean into the Y2K-inspired trends of today with these checkered (and top-rated) running shoes for men from Saucony Kinvara.
Find your running stride in style with the classically cool Adidas Cardinals Supernova Shoes.
These Under Armour running shoes for men are as practical as they are effortlessly stylish.
The best walking shoes for every occasion. One customer said "I wear them for work, recreation, relaxing, walking everywhere, and they're comfortable and sporty."
Hoka One running shoes are staple sneakers loved by trail runners and marathon sprinters alike — celebrated for their breathable mesh construction and full-compression midsole.
These trusted, daily trainers are a Nike best-seller — and for good reason.
These shoes feature a softer GEL cushioning unit and contoured design lines, providing more heel compression and support.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 16 Best Walking Shoes for Men in 2023 — Nike, Asics, Hoka, and More
The 20 Best Men's and Women's Winter Fashion Deals at Amazon: Shop UGG, Levi's, adidas & More
The 40 Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men in 2023
12 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Tackle Your Next Gym Session
Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Workout Shoes Are More Than 40% Off
lululemon's Workout Shoes Are On Sale For Nearly Half Off Right Now
The Best Skechers Walking and Running Shoes on Amazon to Shop Now
The Best Cold-Weather Workout Clothes and Fitness Gear for Winter
AllSaints Is Offering 20% Off Must-Have Winter Fashion – Shop Now
Shop Affordable Ski Gear on A Budget For Your Winter Vacations
The 15 Best Running Shoes for Women — Shop Adidas, Nike, Saucony, Hoka, and More For Winter
The 12 Warmest Winter Coats for Women — Embrace The Cold in The North Face, Canada Goose, and More
Save Up to 40% On Patagonia's Winter Weather Essentials from Fleece Jackets to Parkas and Vests
Save On The Best-Selling Running Shoe: Adidas Ultraboosts Are Up to 60% Off Right Now
This Amazon Massage Gun Has Over 34,000 Reviews and Is On Sale for 78% Off — Get The Deal Now