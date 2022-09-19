The cool and breezy weather is just around the corner, so it's time to break out those running shoes. The season of outdoor workouts, hiking, bicycling, and yes, even running, is here. It's an exciting time — the thought of taking our running routines from the treadmill to the local trail or neighborhood path. But it also means that our stock of durable, comfortable running shoes might need a serious update.

There are so many things to consider when shopping for the right pair of running shoes. From the cushioning and heel support to the shoe's stability, midsole flexibility, and even just the general comfort and style — there is no one best pair for all people. Plus, they may even vary depending on your typical running distance or workout needs. Are you a marathon runner looking for long-distance-friendly styles or are you in need of a more durable trail shoe? Do you prefer a classic athletic shoe or is stability more your style for those high-intensity workouts?

Regardless if you are a new or experienced runner, there are so many comfortable running shoes on the market right now. We've scoured the internet in search of the best running shoes for men, whether you're looking for fresh road running shoes, a classic trail runner style, or just a comfort-driven athletic pair for fall and beyond.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best running shoes for men this fall. Plus, check out the best walking shoes for men whenever you feel like slowing things down.

Hoka Bondi 8 Hoka Hoka Bondi 8 If you're looking for style and comfort, the Hoka Bondi 8 running shoe is what you need. Hoka always has fun colors and now has upgraded heel technology for ultimate shock absorption. $165 Buy Now

Altra Lone Peak 6 Altra Altra Lone Peak 6 The Altra Lone Peak is the best running shoe for trail running. The shoe features Balanced Cushioning which supports better form and alignment and MaxTrac outsoles which help with grip and traction on any terrain you may encounter. $140 Buy Now

Brooks Ghost 14 Brooks Brooks Ghost 14 Not only are Brooks Ghost 14 comfortable road running shoes, they are also good for the environment. The running shoes are Brooks' first carbon neutral shoe. $140 $110 Buy Now

Hoka Clifton 8 Hoka Hoka Clifton 8 Hoka One running shoes are staple sneakers loved by trail runners and marathon sprinters alike — celebrated for their breathable mesh construction and full-compression midsole. $140 Buy Now

