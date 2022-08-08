Shopping

The 13 Best Running Shoes for Men This Summer 2022

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Running Shoes for Men Spring 2022
Jordan Siemens/Getty Images

Warmer, summer temperatures are underway, which means that the season of outdoor workouts, hiking, bicycling, and yes, even running, is here. It's an exciting time — the thought of taking our running routines from the treadmill to the local trail or neighborhood path. But it also means that our stock of durable, comfortable running shoes might need a serious update.

There are so many things to consider when shopping for the right pair of running shoes. From the cushioning and heel support to the shoe's stability, midsole flexibility, and even just the general comfort and style — there is no one best pair for all people. Plus, they may even vary depending on your typical running distance or workout needs. Are you a marathon runner looking for long-distance-friendly styles or are you in need of a more durable trail shoe? Do you prefer a classic athletic shoe or is stability more your style for those high-intensity workouts? 

Regardless if you are a new or experienced runner, there are so many comfortable running shoes on the market right now. We've scoured the internet in search of the best running shoes for men, whether you're looking for fresh road running shoes, a classic trail runner style, or just a comfort-driven athletic pair for summer and beyond. 

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best running shoes for men this summer. Plus, check out the best walking shoes for men whenever you feel like slowing things down. 

Altra Lone Peak 6
Altra Lone Peak 6
Altra
Altra Lone Peak 6

The Altra Lone Peak is the best running shoe for trail running. The shoe features Balanced Cushioning which supports better form and alignment and MaxTrac outsoles which help with grip and traction on any terrain you may encounter.

$140
Hoka Bondi 8
Hoka Bondi 8
Hoka
Hoka Bondi 8

If you're looking for style and comfort, the Hoka Bondi 8 running shoe is what you need. Hoka always has fun colors and now has upgraded heel technology for ultimate shock absorption. 

$165
Brooks Ghost 14
Brooks Ghost 14
Brooks
Brooks Ghost 14

Not only are Brooks Ghost 14 comfortable road running shoes, they are also good for the environment. The running shoes are Brooks' first carbon neutral shoe.

$140$110
Under Armour Men's UA Flow Velociti Wind Running Shoes
Under Armour Men's UA Flow Velociti Wind Running Shoes
Under Armour
Under Armour Men's UA Flow Velociti Wind Running Shoes

These Under Armour running shoes for men are as practical as they are effortlessly stylish — made with a one-piece Flow midsole and plush cushioning.

$160$125
Saucony Kinvara 12 Running Shoe
Saucony Men's Kinvara 12 Running Shoe
Amazon
Saucony Kinvara 12 Running Shoe

Embrace the brighter, bolder colors of the season with this Saucony Kinvara men's running shoe style.

$110$77
Hoka Clifton 8
Hoka Clifton 8
Hoka
Hoka Clifton 8

Hoka One running shoes are staple sneakers loved by trail runners and marathon sprinters alike — celebrated for their breathable mesh construction and full-compression midsole.

$140
Saucony Kinvara Men's Running Shoe
Saucony Men's Kinvara 12 Running Shoe
Amazon
Saucony Kinvara Men's Running Shoe

Lean into the Y2K-inspired trends of today with these checkered (and top-rated) running shoes for men from Saucony Kinvara.

$110$75
Nike Air Zoom Vomero 16 Running Shoes
Nike Air Zoom Vomero 16 Running Shoes
Nike
Nike Air Zoom Vomero 16 Running Shoes

These trusted, daily trainers are a Nike best-seller — and for good reason.

$150
Nike Pegasus Air Zoom 38 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Air Zoom 38 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike
Nike Pegasus Air Zoom 38 Men's Road Running Shoes

Step into your sportier side with these heavy-duty (yet undeniably cool) road running sneaks from Nike.

$120$85
Brooks Beast '20 Running Sneaker
Brooks Beast '20 Running Sneaker
Zappos
Brooks Beast '20 Running Sneaker

These athletic shoes are perfect for road running — and ideal for high-performance workouts thanks to their durable structure.

$160
Adidas Ultraboost Web DNA Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost Web DNA Shoes
Adidas
Adidas Ultraboost Web DNA Shoes

Step into the sunnier side of summer with these neon yellow kicks from Adidas.

$190
Adidas Cardinals Supernova Shoes
Adidas Cardinals Supernova Shoes
Adidas
Adidas Cardinals Supernova Shoes

Find your running stride in style with the classically cool Adidas Cardinals Supernova Shoes.

$120$72
Asics Gel-Cumulus 22 GTX Running Shoe
Asics Gel-Cumulus 22 GTX Running Shoe
Asics
Asics Gel-Cumulus 22 GTX Running Shoe

Expand your stock of summer running shoes with this Gel-Cumulus 22 GTX shoe from Asics.

$130$70

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Running Shoes for Women — Summer 2022

Lululemon Launches Its First-Ever Workout Shoe

17 Chunky Loafers for Women That’ll Step Up Their Shoe Game This Fall

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Men in 2022

The 19 Best Walking Shoes for Women — Summer 2022

Khloé Kardashian's Workout Shoes Are On Sale — Shop This Deal

Reese Witherspoon Just Nailed This Summer Sandal Trend — Get the Look

Shop Cariuma: The Best Slip-On Sneakers for Summer Comfort

Amazon's Back to School 2022 Deals on Kids Shoes

Step Up Your Shoe Game With Jennifer Lawrence’s Favorite ’90s Trend

 