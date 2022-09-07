Shopping

The 14 Best Running Shoes for Men This Fall 2022: Nike, Saucony, Hoka Bondi, Under Armour and More

By ETonline Staff
Best Running Shoes for Men Spring 2022
Jordan Siemens/Getty Images

The cool and breezy weather is just around the corner, so it's time to break out those running shoes. The season of outdoor workouts, hiking, bicycling, and yes, even running, is here. It's an exciting time — the thought of taking our running routines from the treadmill to the local trail or neighborhood path. But it also means that our stock of durable, comfortable running shoes might need a serious update.

There are so many things to consider when shopping for the right pair of running shoes. From the cushioning and heel support to the shoe's stability, midsole flexibility, and even just the general comfort and style — there is no one best pair for all people. Plus, they may even vary depending on your typical running distance or workout needs. Are you a marathon runner looking for long-distance-friendly styles or are you in need of a more durable trail shoe? Do you prefer a classic athletic shoe or is stability more your style for those high-intensity workouts? 

Regardless if you are a new or experienced runner, there are so many comfortable running shoes on the market right now. We've scoured the internet in search of the best running shoes for men, whether you're looking for fresh road running shoes, a classic trail runner style, or just a comfort-driven athletic pair for fall and beyond. 

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best running shoes for men this fall. Plus, check out the best walking shoes for men whenever you feel like slowing things down. 

Hoka Bondi 8
Hoka
If you're looking for style and comfort, the Hoka Bondi 8 running shoe is what you need. Hoka always has fun colors and now has upgraded heel technology for ultimate shock absorption. 

$165
Sperry Men's 7 Seas Sport Cupsole Water Shoe
Amazon
Shoes such as these 7 Seas Sport Cupsoles are built to take you on new adventures everywhere you walk.

$65$45
Reebok Men's Walk Ultra 7 DMX Max Shoe
Amazon
The best walking shoes for every occasion. One customer said "I wear them for work, recreation, relaxing, walking everywhere, and they're comfortable and sporty."

$70$45
Allbirds Men's Tree Flyers
Allbirds
Walking distances will feel effortless with these lightweight and super comfortable shoes.

$160
Adidas Supernova 2 Running Shoes
Adidas
Find your running stride in style with the classically cool Adidas Cardinals Supernova Shoes.

$100
Altra Lone Peak 6
Altra
The Altra Lone Peak is the best running shoe for trail running. The shoe features Balanced Cushioning which supports better form and alignment and MaxTrac outsoles which help with grip and traction on any terrain you may encounter.

$140
Saucony Kinvara Men's Running Shoe
Amazon
Lean into the Y2K-inspired trends of today with these checkered (and top-rated) running shoes for men from Saucony Kinvara.

$110$78
Under Armour Men's UA HOVR™ Infinite 3 Running Shoes
Under Armour
These Under Armour running shoes for men are as practical as they are effortlessly stylish.

$120$105
Brooks Ghost 14
Brooks
Not only are Brooks Ghost 14 comfortable road running shoes, they are also good for the environment. The running shoes are Brooks' first carbon neutral shoe.

$140$110
Hoka Clifton 8
Hoka
Hoka One running shoes are staple sneakers loved by trail runners and marathon sprinters alike — celebrated for their breathable mesh construction and full-compression midsole.

$140
Nike Air Zoom Vomero 16 Running Shoes
Nike
These trusted, daily trainers are a Nike best-seller — and for good reason.

$150$125
Nike Pegasus Air Zoom 38 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike
Step into your sportier side with these heavy-duty (yet undeniably cool) road running sneaks from Nike.

$120$85
Adidas Ultraboost Supernova Dna Shoes
Adidas
Step into cloud nine with these Ultraboost supernova kicks from Adidas.

$190
ASICS Men's Gel-Nimbus 23 Running Shoes
Amazon
These shoes feature a softer GEL cushioning unit and contoured design lines, providing more heel compression and support. 

$150$100

