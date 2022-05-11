Warmer, spring temperatures are underway with summer just around the corner. Which means that the season of outdoor workouts, hiking, bicycling and yes, even running, is at our doorstep. It's an exciting prospect — the thought of taking our running routines from the treadmill to the local trail or neighborhood path. But it also means that our stock of durable, comfortable running shoes might need a serious update.

There are so many things to consider when shopping for the right pair of running shoes. From the cushioning and heel support to the shoe's stability, midsole flexibility, and even just the general comfort of the style — there is no one best pair for all people. Plus, they may even vary depending on your typical running distance or workout needs. Are you a marathon runner looking for long distance-friendly styles or are you in need of a more durable trail shoe? Do you prefer a classic athletic shoe or is stability more your style for those high-intensity workouts?

Regardless if you are a new or experienced runner, there are so many comfortable running shoes on the market right now. We've scoured the internet in search of the best running shoes for men, whether you're looking for fresh road running shoes, a classic trail runner style or just a comfort-driven athletic pair for spring and beyond.

Ahead, ET's picks for the best running shoes for men to shop this spring. Plus, check out the best walking shoes for men whenever you feel like slowing things down.

Hoka Clifton 8 Hoka Hoka Clifton 8 Hoka One running shoes are staple sneakers loved by trail runners and marathon sprinters alike — celebrated for their breathable mesh construction and full-compression midsole. $140 Buy Now

Brooks Ghost 13 Brooks Brooks Ghost 13 These Brooks Ghost 13 running shoes are scary comfortable — perfect for road running workouts thanks to their extra-plush cushioning. $130 $110 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 20 Best Walking Shoes for Women for Spring 2022 — New Balance, Ryka, Athleta, Nike and More

The 20 Best Walking Shoes for Men in 2022

The 26 Best Running Shoes for Women — Spring 2022

Khloé Kardashian's Running Shoes Are on Sale for Only $49 at Amazon Right Now

Spring Sandals: Check Out Pairs From Birkenstock, Steve Madden & More

Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes Are Up to 40% Off at Amazon

20 Best Skechers Walking Shoes on Amazon for 2022

The 24 Best Spring Jackets to Sport for 2022: Blazers, Bombers & More

Lady Gaga Wears the Comfortable Workout Shoes That Hollywood Loves

The Best 50+ Amazon Deals for Spring