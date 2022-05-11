The 14 Best Running Shoes for Men This Spring and Summer 2022
Warmer, spring temperatures are underway with summer just around the corner. Which means that the season of outdoor workouts, hiking, bicycling and yes, even running, is at our doorstep. It's an exciting prospect — the thought of taking our running routines from the treadmill to the local trail or neighborhood path. But it also means that our stock of durable, comfortable running shoes might need a serious update.
There are so many things to consider when shopping for the right pair of running shoes. From the cushioning and heel support to the shoe's stability, midsole flexibility, and even just the general comfort of the style — there is no one best pair for all people. Plus, they may even vary depending on your typical running distance or workout needs. Are you a marathon runner looking for long distance-friendly styles or are you in need of a more durable trail shoe? Do you prefer a classic athletic shoe or is stability more your style for those high-intensity workouts?
Regardless if you are a new or experienced runner, there are so many comfortable running shoes on the market right now. We've scoured the internet in search of the best running shoes for men, whether you're looking for fresh road running shoes, a classic trail runner style or just a comfort-driven athletic pair for spring and beyond.
Ahead, ET's picks for the best running shoes for men to shop this spring. Plus, check out the best walking shoes for men whenever you feel like slowing things down.
Step into your sportier side with these heavy-duty (yet undeniably cool) road running sneaks from Nike.
These Under Armour running shoes for men are as practical as they are effortlessly stylish — made with a one-piece Flow midsole and plush cushioning.
These cozy running shoes from Allbirds are crafted with a ZQ Merino wool, which works to provide "next-level comfort" — according to the retailer.
Embrace the brighter, bolder colors of the season with this Saucony Kinvara men's running shoe style.
Hoka One running shoes are staple sneakers loved by trail runners and marathon sprinters alike — celebrated for their breathable mesh construction and full-compression midsole.
These athletic shoes are perfect for road running — and ideal for high-performance workouts thanks to their durable structure.
Lean into the Y2K-inspired trends of today with these checkered (and top-rated) running shoes for men from Saucony Kinvara.
Step into the sunnier side of spring with these neon yellow kicks from Adidas.
These trusted, daily trainers are a Nike best-seller — and for good reason.
Keep it patriotic and cozy in the cult-favorite Brooks Adrenaline GTS 21 Running Shoe style — wrapped in a design of the United States flag.
These Brooks Ghost 13 running shoes are scary comfortable — perfect for road running workouts thanks to their extra-plush cushioning.
These sleek New Balance sneakers boast an underfoot Fresh Foam fit, along with a stretchy knit upper that offers "360-degree comfort for high mileage" — according to the retailer.
Find your running stride in style with the classically cool Adidas Cardinals Supernova Shoes.
Expand your stock of spring running shoes with this Gel-Cumulus 22 GTX shoe from Asics.
