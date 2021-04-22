The 14 Best Self Tanners to Boost Your Warm-Weather Glow
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Spending lots of time indoors gives you plenty of opportunities to indulge in self-care -- but it can also leave you slightly paler than you'd like to be. And now that more opportunities lie ahead to go out and socialize, there couldn't be a better time to invest in your usual summery faux glow with the help of a quality self tanner.
While self tanner has a reputation for being tricky to apply -- it can end up developing unevenly, in streaks or outrageously orange -- certain products make it easier than others.
These days, sunless tanner comes in tons of formulas: spray mist, mousse, serum, lotion, towelettes and even double-duty tinted moisturizer. Just choose the one that you're already most comfortable applying (we love a good airbrush-like mist), give yourself a thorough body scrub to slough off dead skin cells, dry your skin completely and then follow the instructions on your chosen bottle.
A few tips: If you have any dry spots from head to toe, dab a bit of moisturizer on them before you apply self tanner. No matter what sunless tanning product you use, wash your hands immediately after applying. (Trust.) Be sure to give yourself extra time to let it all dry -- and don't rush to do this an hour before you head to the park.
Below, the best self-tanner products to embrace the warm-weather season with open arms -- and after that, keep you glowing all year long.
RELATED CONTENT:
Botox Alternatives: 40 Wrinkle Treatments We Love
18 Best Face Moisturizer for Every Skin Type
The Best Teeth Whitening Products -- Tarte, Go Smile, Colgate & More
You Can Find These Luxury Beauty Products on Amazon -- Drunk Elephant, Bliss, Obagi, Kiehl's and More