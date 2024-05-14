Hello, sunshine!

The bright sunny days of summer are nearly here, which means it's time to get your hands dirty — in the potting soil, of course. The joy of nurturing a small or large plant as you watch it sprout new leaves can be rewarding. If you're a proud plant parent looking to add to your collection or a green thumb newbie wanting to spruce up your home with some nature, we suggest starting your search with the hottest houseplant trends of 2024.

Plant trends for this year include specific plants as well as plant features that are popping up everywhere. Some of the most popular plants right now are the white-speckled monstera Thai constellation, any waxy-leaf hoya and the indoor-friendly olive tree. When it comes to plant styles this summer, trailing plants, colorful blooms, variegated plants that have splashes of different colors, and unusual textures are all trending.

We believe you can never have too many plants. To fill your home with hot plant picks of the year, we've rounded the trendiest houseplants including beginner-friendly options to more advanced selections.

Below, check out where to shop the biggest plant trends of 2024.

The Best Indoor Plant Trends to Shop Now

The Sill Large Dracaena Warneckii The Sill The Sill Large Dracaena Warneckii The unique dracaena warneckii is a tall, slender plant with tufts of leaves at the top and the best part is that it is easy to care for. All it need is bright to medium indirect light and a watering every one to two weeks. $278 Shop Now

BloomsyBox Petite Amalfi Orchid Duo BloomsyBox BloomsyBox Petite Amalfi Orchid Duo Only requiring three ice cubes a week (or a light watering if you prefer not to give your plant a chill), this beautiful orchid duo from BloomsyBox is easier to care for than you'd expect. Its gorgeous flowers and sleek, white pot will highlight any windowsill or brightly-lit table it's placed on. $60 Shop Now

BloomsyBox Pink Princess Philodendron BloomsyBox BloomsyBox Pink Princess Philodendron The pink princess philodendron with gorgeous pops of pink has been a highly sought-after plant for a few years now. We are happy to report that, over that time, the plant has become more affordable. $60 Shop Now

The Sill Olive Tree The Sill The Sill Olive Tree Pet friendly with silvery green leaves, the olive tree will grow for years to come, typically reaching a maximum height of six feet when potted. It thrives in bright light, so make sure you have a sunny spot for it in your home. $78 Shop Now

Tricolor Hoya Krimson Queen Amazon Tricolor Hoya Krimson Queen The Krimson Queen hoya is a stunning plant with white and green leaves with hints of the occasional pink hue. If you're lucky (and give your plant everything it needs), your hoya may produce one of the plant's breathtaking blossoms. $26 $24 Shop Now

PlantVine Ficus ‘Audrey’ PlantVine PlantVine Ficus ‘Audrey’ A sister of the ever popular fiddle leaf fig, the ficus audrey is said to be easier to care for than its relative. $36 Shop Now

