Texture, color and blooms are just a few of the house plant trends to look out for this summer.
Hello, sunshine!
The bright sunny days of summer are nearly here, which means it's time to get your hands dirty — in the potting soil, of course. The joy of nurturing a small or large plant as you watch it sprout new leaves can be rewarding. If you're a proud plant parent looking to add to your collection or a green thumb newbie wanting to spruce up your home with some nature, we suggest starting your search with the hottest houseplant trends of 2024.
Plant trends for this year include specific plants as well as plant features that are popping up everywhere. Some of the most popular plants right now are the white-speckled monstera Thai constellation, any waxy-leaf hoya and the indoor-friendly olive tree. When it comes to plant styles this summer, trailing plants, colorful blooms, variegated plants that have splashes of different colors, and unusual textures are all trending.
We believe you can never have too many plants. To fill your home with hot plant picks of the year, we've rounded the trendiest houseplants including beginner-friendly options to more advanced selections.
Below, check out where to shop the biggest plant trends of 2024.
The Best Indoor Plant Trends to Shop Now
The Bouqs Co. Bunny Ear Cactus
When it comes to texture, this Opuntia, or bunny cactus, fits the bill. What's even better is that it comes pre-potted in the cutest pot.
The Sill Large Dracaena Warneckii
The unique dracaena warneckii is a tall, slender plant with tufts of leaves at the top and the best part is that it is easy to care for. All it need is bright to medium indirect light and a watering every one to two weeks.
BloomsyBox Petite Amalfi Orchid Duo
Only requiring three ice cubes a week (or a light watering if you prefer not to give your plant a chill), this beautiful orchid duo from BloomsyBox is easier to care for than you'd expect. Its gorgeous flowers and sleek, white pot will highlight any windowsill or brightly-lit table it's placed on.
1-800-Flowers Sammy the Sloth
Sammy the Sloth hangs from the ceiling and holds an untamed mini Boston fern for a statement-making display.
Monstera Thai Constellation Starter Plant
The Thai Constellation Monstera plant is one of the "it" plants of 2024, and it's more affordable than you might guess.
Plants.com String of Pearls
A trailing succulent that can grow up to three feet long, the string of pearls is a favorite of many plant people.
1-800-Flowers Smiley Succulent
Bring some brightness to your day with this cheery planter filled with a peperomia succulent.
PlantVine Alocasia ‘Black Velvet’
The velvety leaves of this alocasia will add elegance to your windowsill.
BloomsyBox Pink Princess Philodendron
The pink princess philodendron with gorgeous pops of pink has been a highly sought-after plant for a few years now. We are happy to report that, over that time, the plant has become more affordable.
The Sill Olive Tree
Pet friendly with silvery green leaves, the olive tree will grow for years to come, typically reaching a maximum height of six feet when potted. It thrives in bright light, so make sure you have a sunny spot for it in your home.
Tricolor Hoya Krimson Queen
The Krimson Queen hoya is a stunning plant with white and green leaves with hints of the occasional pink hue. If you're lucky (and give your plant everything it needs), your hoya may produce one of the plant's breathtaking blossoms.
PlantVine Ficus ‘Audrey’
A sister of the ever popular fiddle leaf fig, the ficus audrey is said to be easier to care for than its relative.
Costa Farms Anthurium Live Plant
We love how the red parts of this plant match the red on the decorative pot.
Rooted Philodendron Micans
A low-maintenance houseplant, the philodendron micans is a great choice for beginners.
