Green thumb or not, you'll want to check out these spring gardening finds on Amazon.
Hello, sunshine.
The sunny days of spring are here, which means it's time to start getting your hands dirty — in the garden bed. Whether you prefer to garden outside or inside, Amazon has everything you need to help your garden flourish and keep your plants thriving.
First on our list of spring gardening essentials are trendy houseplants for 2024. If you want to try your hand at an elusive variegated monstera or a waxy-leaf hoya, Amazon can make it happen. The retailer even has pre-potted plants in fashionable planters to save you the work of transferring the plant yourself. For those who want to grow their own fruits and veggies this summer, the online retailer also has those in stock.
After you have your plants settled, it's time to get everything you'll need for them to thrive. From greenhouses and raised beds to modern pots and nutrient-rich potting soil to gardening tools, we've found everything to make your garden grow. As a bonus, many of these Amazon finds are even on sale right now, with our picks starting at just $10.
Below, we've rounded up the best spring gardening essentials from Amazon to shop now. Put your green thumb to work this spring and summer by shopping the best indoor and outdoor plants, gardening accessories and more.
The Best Indoor and Outdoor Plants to Shop at Amazon
Monstera Thai Constellation Starter Plant
The Thai Constellation Monstera plant is one of the "it" plants for 2024 and this one is 40% off right now.
Costa Farms Cat Palm
Turn your space into a tropical paradise with the Costa Farms' cat palm.
Tricolor Hoya Krimson Queen
A stunning plant with white and green leaves with pops of pink, if you're lucky your hoya may blossom.
Costa Farms Anthurium Live Plant
We love how the red parts of this plant match the red on the decorative pot.
Costa Farms Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree Plant
If you've been dreaming of owning a fiddle leaf fig tree, this one stands at five feet tall.
Bonnie Plants Big Boy Tomato Live Vegetable Plants (4 Pack)
Home-grown tomatoes almost always taste better than those from the grocery store.
Costa Farms Succulents (5 Pack)
These small succulents will look great in any room — and they make great gifts.
Costa Farms Live House Plants (6 Pack)
All six of these plants are easy to maintain—ideal for beginner plant parents.
Bonnie Plants Strawberry Live Plant (4-Pack)
Treat yourself to fresh strawberries at home with these live plants from Bonnie Plants.
The Best Gardening Essentials to Shop at Amazon
Ohuhu Walk in Plant Greenhouse
While easy to assemble, this greenhouse is durable and sturdy with the ability to store many plants on the 12 included shelves.
WisaKey Green Gardening Tool Set
This 9-piece set with a convenient matching bag has just about every gardening tool you'll need.
Best Choice Products 6x3x2ft Outdoor Metal Raised Garden Bed
Bending over to tend to the garden can cause major back aches, but a raised garden bed makes the hobby more accessible.
Giantex Garden Cart
Pruning and picking in the garden will go faster with this seated cart.
Oizen Leather Work and Gardening Gloves
Save your manicure and protect your hands from thorns with these cute leather gardening gloves.
RainPoint Indoor Hydroponics Growing System
RainPoint's highly rated Indoor Hydroponics Growing System can hold 5 liters of water and 13 plants at once.
LetPot LPH-Max Hydroponics Growing System
Not only can you control this indoor hydroponic garden from your phone, but you can also choose to grow 21 small plants or two large ones by switching out the trays.
Barnyard Designs Farmhouse Herb Garden Planter
You'll bring a breath of fresh air to your kitchen and be able to make higher-quality dishes when you pick herbs from this cute indoor garden.
Miracle-Gro Indoor Potting Mix (3-Pack)
When repotting your plants for spring, this bundle of indoor potting soil will come in handy.
Miracle-Gro Cactus, Palm & Citrus Potting Mix
Cacti and succulents thrive in different environments than your standard houseplants, and this potting mix with a fast-draining quality is a great option for plants that like less moisture.
K-Brands 25'' Moss Pole Bendable Plant Support (Pack of 2)
Climbing plants flourish when they have a support to grow around, like this bendable moss option.
Le Tauci Ceramic Indoor Planter (Set of 3)
These stunning and highly rated blue ceramic planters will elevate your space.
Utopia Home Plant Pots with Drainage (Set of 5)
A neutral pot lets your plant be the star, and this set of five has drainage holes, which is vital for plant health.
