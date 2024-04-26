Hello, sunshine.

The sunny days of spring are here, which means it's time to start getting your hands dirty — in the garden bed. Whether you prefer to garden outside or inside, Amazon has everything you need to help your garden flourish and keep your plants thriving.

First on our list of spring gardening essentials are trendy houseplants for 2024. If you want to try your hand at an elusive variegated monstera or a waxy-leaf hoya, Amazon can make it happen. The retailer even has pre-potted plants in fashionable planters to save you the work of transferring the plant yourself. For those who want to grow their own fruits and veggies this summer, the online retailer also has those in stock.

After you have your plants settled, it's time to get everything you'll need for them to thrive. From greenhouses and raised beds to modern pots and nutrient-rich potting soil to gardening tools, we've found everything to make your garden grow. As a bonus, many of these Amazon finds are even on sale right now, with our picks starting at just $10.

Below, we've rounded up the best spring gardening essentials from Amazon to shop now. Put your green thumb to work this spring and summer by shopping the best indoor and outdoor plants, gardening accessories and more.

The Best Indoor and Outdoor Plants to Shop at Amazon

The Best Gardening Essentials to Shop at Amazon

