Shopping

The 15 Best Men's Sandals For Spring 2023 — Shop Crocs, Birkenstock, Chaco and More

By Wesley Horvath
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Summer Sandals for Men 2022
Birkenstock

With spring vacations and beach getaways on your mind, nobody wants an old pair of sandals to ruin their spring break plans. That's why it's the perfect time to start thinking about upgrading to a new pair of durable and comfortable sandals for Spring 2023. There are a ton of brands and retailers to sift through, which is why we've created a list of the best sandals for men to sport to the beach or pool this spring and well into summer. 

No matter the style of sandals you're searching for, there are a ton of top-rated brands that can keep up with your spring break plans. We've included some of the best sandals from Rainbow Sandals, Adidas Slides, Ecco, Chaco, Birkenstock and plenty of other brands in our round-up.

The best part? Everything on our list is built to last and keep you comfortable, whether you're looking for the classic leather sandal, beach slides, flip flops or water shoes. Enjoy the spring, and shop the best men's sandals.

Birkenstock Arizona Essentials Sandals
Birkenstock Arizona Essentials Oiled Leather Two-Strap Sandals from Finish Line
Macy's
Birkenstock Arizona Essentials Sandals

Birkenstock's might just be the O.G. comfy sandal, considering how the shoe molds to your foot as you walk.

$145
Adidas Adicane Slide Sandal
Adidas Adicane Slide Sandal
DSW
Adidas Adicane Slide Sandal

Take your slides up a notch this spring with Adidas Adicane Slide Sandals. Plus, they're made in a super eco-conscious way to reduce any unnecessary waste.

$50
Skechers Men's Tresmen
Skechers Men's Tresmen
Macy's
Skechers Men's Tresmen

The comfy Skechers everyday sandal you didn't know you needed. They'll make you feel like you're wearing slippers on the go or use them as your go-to everyday spring shoe. 

$60
Dr. Martens Soloman Sandal
Dr. Martens Soloman Sandal
DSW
Dr. Martens Soloman Sandal

Doc Marten always bring the edge to any footwear, and these Soloman Sandals from Dr Marten are no different.

$110
Kubua Beach Flip Flop Water Sandals
Kubua Beach Flip Flop Water Sandals
Amazon
Kubua Beach Flip Flop Water Sandals

Looking for some simple flip flop sandals to slide on your feet? Then try these flip flops before you finish packing for your spring break vacay. 

$40$30
Adidas Adissage Slide
Adidas Adissage Slide
Adidas
Adidas Adissage Slide

These adidas slides have a flexible footbed that massages your hardworking feet. Like a spa for your feet, the casual sandal is designed for post-workout rejuvenation. 

$32$26
Ecco Yucatan Sandal
Ecco Yucatan Sandal
Amazon
Ecco Yucatan Sandal

The leather Ecco Yucatan Sandal acts as a comfortable walking sandal, thanks to its rubber outsole, traction that's made for multiple terrains and the EVA foam footbed. 

$140
Chaco ZCloud
Chaco ZCloud
Chaco
Chaco ZCloud

The Chaco ZCloud includes a cushioned underfoot, so you're more comfortable while you're on spring vacation or running errands. Thanks to the traction on the rubber outsole and the adjustable strap, there are few places you can't go with these walking sandals. 

$100
Crocs Classic Clog
Crocs Classic Clog
Crocs
Crocs Classic Clog

It just wouldn't feel right to not include the Crocs Classic Clogs on a round-up about the best sandals for men. Thanks to the buoyant and easy-to-clean material, the Crocs Classic Clogs make the perfect water sandal. 

$50
Rainbow Sandals Leather Double Layer Wide arch Flip Flop
Rainbow Sandals Leather Double Layer Wide Arch Flip Flop
Amazon
Rainbow Sandals Leather Double Layer Wide arch Flip Flop

These leather flip flops from Rainbow Sandals are more durable than your typical flip flops, so they'll withstand multiple spring and summer seasons. 

$64
Teva Hurricane Xlt2 Sandals with Eva Foam Midsole
Teva Hurricane Xlt2 Sandals
Amazon
Teva Hurricane Xlt2 Sandals with Eva Foam Midsole

Get some extra traction while you're walking along the beach thanks to the rubber outsoles on these Teva Hurricane Xlt2 Sandals. Designed as a water and sport sandal, the Hurricane Xlt2 gives you some extra sole support thanks to the EVA foam footbed.  

$75$70
Dream Pairs Hiking and Water Sandals
Dream Pairs Hiking and Water Sandals
Amazon
Dream Pairs Hiking and Water Sandals

If you live in a warmer climate, Dream Pairs offers some of the best hiking sandals on a budget. Plus, this hiking sandal has arch support to keep you comfortable while you navigate trails, the beach and the boardwalk. 

$46
Merrell Hydro Moc Water Shoe
Merrel Hydro Moc Water Shoe
Amazon
Merrell Hydro Moc Water Shoe

Wear these comfortable water shoes while you're wading in the ocean all spring long. Thanks to the security strap and the EVA foam that's infused in the design, you can just slide these shoes — and you won't have to worry about losing them in the water or feeling sore after your daycation.

$49
Chaco Z1 Classic
Chaco Z1 Classic
Chaco
Chaco Z1 Classic

The Chaco Z1 Classic Sandals are crafted with podiatrist-approved tech. The Luvseat Footbed ensures your comfort. Whereas, the rubber traction is built for various terrains (including wet surfaces).

$100
Mephisto Shark Sandal
Mephisto Shark Sandal
Amazon
Mephisto Shark Sandal

Relax all spring in this Mephisto Shark Sandal. These leather sandals are made with breathable material (even the cushioned footbed is made with breathable leather). 

$329

 RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Comfiest Cloud Sandals Are 50% Off at Amazon Right Now

Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon You Can Wear Into Spring

The 7 Best Perfumes That Smell Like Designer Fragrances For Less

The Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals for Spring: Get Up to 50% Off

The Best Luggage Sales to Shop Ahead Of Your Spring Break Trip

The 15 Most Stylish Sunglasses Under $50 to Shop for Spring

lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back In Stock In New Spring Colors

The Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds from Sandals to Swimsuits

The Best Amazon Deals on Crocs Sandals To Shop Ahead of Spring

The Best Sandals to Upgrade Your Wardrobe Ahead of Spring

 