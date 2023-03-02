With spring vacations and beach getaways on your mind, nobody wants an old pair of sandals to ruin their spring break plans. That's why it's the perfect time to start thinking about upgrading to a new pair of durable and comfortable sandals for Spring 2023. There are a ton of brands and retailers to sift through, which is why we've created a list of the best sandals for men to sport to the beach or pool this spring and well into summer.

No matter the style of sandals you're searching for, there are a ton of top-rated brands that can keep up with your spring break plans. We've included some of the best sandals from Rainbow Sandals, Adidas Slides, Ecco, Chaco, Birkenstock and plenty of other brands in our round-up.

The best part? Everything on our list is built to last and keep you comfortable, whether you're looking for the classic leather sandal, beach slides, flip flops or water shoes. Enjoy the spring, and shop the best men's sandals.

Skechers Men's Tresmen Macy's Skechers Men's Tresmen The comfy Skechers everyday sandal you didn't know you needed. They'll make you feel like you're wearing slippers on the go or use them as your go-to everyday spring shoe. $60 Shop Now

Adidas Adissage Slide Adidas Adidas Adissage Slide These adidas slides have a flexible footbed that massages your hardworking feet. Like a spa for your feet, the casual sandal is designed for post-workout rejuvenation. $32 $26 Shop Now

Ecco Yucatan Sandal Amazon Ecco Yucatan Sandal The leather Ecco Yucatan Sandal acts as a comfortable walking sandal, thanks to its rubber outsole, traction that's made for multiple terrains and the EVA foam footbed. $140 Shop Now

Chaco ZCloud Chaco Chaco ZCloud The Chaco ZCloud includes a cushioned underfoot, so you're more comfortable while you're on spring vacation or running errands. Thanks to the traction on the rubber outsole and the adjustable strap, there are few places you can't go with these walking sandals. $100 Shop Now

Crocs Classic Clog Crocs Crocs Classic Clog It just wouldn't feel right to not include the Crocs Classic Clogs on a round-up about the best sandals for men. Thanks to the buoyant and easy-to-clean material, the Crocs Classic Clogs make the perfect water sandal. $50 Shop Now

Dream Pairs Hiking and Water Sandals Amazon Dream Pairs Hiking and Water Sandals If you live in a warmer climate, Dream Pairs offers some of the best hiking sandals on a budget. Plus, this hiking sandal has arch support to keep you comfortable while you navigate trails, the beach and the boardwalk. $46 Shop Now

Merrell Hydro Moc Water Shoe Amazon Merrell Hydro Moc Water Shoe Wear these comfortable water shoes while you're wading in the ocean all spring long. Thanks to the security strap and the EVA foam that's infused in the design, you can just slide these shoes — and you won't have to worry about losing them in the water or feeling sore after your daycation. $49 Shop Now

Chaco Z1 Classic Chaco Chaco Z1 Classic The Chaco Z1 Classic Sandals are crafted with podiatrist-approved tech. The Luvseat Footbed ensures your comfort. Whereas, the rubber traction is built for various terrains (including wet surfaces). $100 Shop Now

Mephisto Shark Sandal Amazon Mephisto Shark Sandal Relax all spring in this Mephisto Shark Sandal. These leather sandals are made with breathable material (even the cushioned footbed is made with breathable leather). $329 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Comfiest Cloud Sandals Are 50% Off at Amazon Right Now

Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon You Can Wear Into Spring

The 7 Best Perfumes That Smell Like Designer Fragrances For Less

The Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals for Spring: Get Up to 50% Off

The Best Luggage Sales to Shop Ahead Of Your Spring Break Trip

The 15 Most Stylish Sunglasses Under $50 to Shop for Spring

lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back In Stock In New Spring Colors

The Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds from Sandals to Swimsuits

The Best Amazon Deals on Crocs Sandals To Shop Ahead of Spring

The Best Sandals to Upgrade Your Wardrobe Ahead of Spring