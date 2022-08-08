Whether you want to whiten your smile gradually or brighten up in one long sitting, there's a DIY at-home teeth whitening method out there for you on Amazon. Teeth whitening has become a lot more attainable no matter your budget. The over-the-counter teeth whitening kits including teeth whitening strips, whitening gel, whitening toothpaste and whitening pen options have come a very long way. These days, the results of at-home bleaching rival those provided by your dentist.

Before we get into our top picks for the best teeth whitening products, what you need to know is there are three main options for teeth whitening at home: whitening toothpastes, whitening strips and trays, and LED light devices. There are plenty of at-home solutions to treat stains and dullness, but consistency is key. Each of these recommended teeth-whitening products are easy to use and will make you want to show off your new white smile.

If you want to whiten your teeth at home, we've picked out our favorite solutions for a whiter smile from strips to kits and pens ahead. And if you're in search for other beauty products for Summer 2022, check out the best beauty picks for under $35 at Amazon and TikTok's favorite hydrating body cream.

SNOW Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light SNOW SNOW Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light This at-home whitening kit was developed with a leading cosmetic dentist and reviewers say it does a fantastic job brightening their pearly whites while being comfortable enough for the most sensitive of teeth. According to the SNOW website, a kit is sold every 60 seconds. $150 Buy Now

AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen Amazon AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen The AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen is compact and portable and makes it effortless to whiten your teeth at home. It contains 35% Carbamide Peroxide whitening gel to break down and remove stains on the surface of the teeth from coffee, wine, soda, tea, smoking and more! See results in just a few treatments. $23 $21 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Supersmile 6 Minutes to a Whiter Smile Set Amazon Supersmile 6 Minutes to a Whiter Smile Set Got six minutes? That’s all the time you need for everyone you meet to ask you, “Um, who’s your dentist?” Developed by dentist Dr. Irwin Smigel from Supersmile, world-renowned "Father of Aesthetic Dentistry," this simple and easy-to-use whitening system is clinically proven to give immediate results, up to six shades whiter teeth in just 30 days, without sensitivity to your gums, teeth or enamel. This brushing kit comes with all the tools you need for a bright smile, including a toothbrush and shade guide to track your progress from your natural teeth to whiteness perfected. $62 Buy Now

Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips Amazon Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips work to lift stains without damaging your tooth structure and detoxify any unhealthy bacteria build up. Plus, they are certified non-toxic and microbiome safe. $50 $40 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Sensodyne Pronamel Strong and Bright Enamel Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth Walmart Sensodyne Pronamel Strong and Bright Enamel Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth Ever think “what affordable toothpaste can help easily whiten my teeth?” The answer is Sensodyne Pronamel Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth. This toothpaste is formulated for tooth sensitivity and helps to actively strengthen and re-harden tooth surface and enamel which will give you strong, whiter teeth. The active whitening ingredient is carbamide peroxide which has shown to be the most effective whitening agent. This means carbamide will help diminish your deep set stains plus you can have peace of mind knowing that your teeth are clean and your mouth is fresh every single day. $7 Buy Now

Twice Remineralizing Whitening Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth (3-Pack) Amazon Twice Remineralizing Whitening Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth (3-Pack) The Smile Twice story began while on a volunteer mission in Eleuthera, Bahamas with Lenny Kravitz in 2015. Their mission? To provide free full-service oral care to a community of people without proper access to health care—many of whom suffer from both physical and emotional pain due to their oral hygiene. From teeth whitening and cavity prevention to enamel strength and sensitivity protection, this toothpaste duo delivers. Antioxidant-rich vitamins A, C, & E and aloe vera do more to help soothe gums, promote wellness and create a lasting, healthy environment in your mouth. $22 Buy Now

GLO Brilliant Complete Teeth Whitening System Kit Amazon GLO Brilliant Complete Teeth Whitening System Kit Dentist to the stars Dr. Jonathan B. Levine invented this at-home bleaching mouth tray that uses heat and LED light to give you a sparkly smile in just five days. This whitening product has zero effect on your sensitive teeth. The professional-grade teeth whitening kit is like making a visit to your dentist, but you can whiten teeth from the couch while you watch Netflix. $199 Buy Now

Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste Amazon Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste For generations, Marvis, an Italian brand, has been beloved for its unique flavors and stylish tubes. Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste lifts away surface stains from your enamel. Additionally, this whitening toothepaste removes plaque to fight tooth decay, cavities and protects your gums from gum disease. Their Whitening Mint formula is refreshing, smile brightening, and looks amazing on your bathroom vanity. $14 Buy Now

