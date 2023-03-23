The 16 Best Men's Sandals for Spring 2023 — Shop Crocs, Birkenstock, Adidas, Teva and More
With spring vacations and beach getaways on your mind, nobody wants an old pair of sandals to ruin their spring break plans. That's why it's the perfect time to start thinking about upgrading to a new pair of durable and comfortable sandals for Spring 2023. There are a ton of brands and retailers to sift through, which is why we've created a list of the best sandals for men to sport to the beach or pool this spring and well into summer.
No matter the style of sandals you're searching for, there are a ton of top-rated brands that can keep up with your spring break plans. We've included some of the best sandals from Rainbow Sandals, Adidas Slides, Ecco, Chaco, Birkenstock and plenty of other brands in our round-up.
The best part? Everything on our list is built to last and keep you comfortable, whether you're looking for the classic leather sandal, beach slides, flip flops or water shoes. Enjoy the spring, and shop the best men's sandals.
Birkenstock's might just be the O.G. comfy sandal, considering how the shoe molds to your foot as you walk.
Take your slides up a notch this spring with Adidas Adicane Slide Sandals. Plus, they're made in a super eco-conscious way to reduce any unnecessary waste.
The comfy Skechers everyday sandal you didn't know you needed. They'll make you feel like you're wearing slippers on the go or use them as your go-to everyday spring shoe.
Doc Marten always bring the edge to any footwear, and these Soloman Sandals from Dr Marten are no different.
Get over 40% off these comfortable sandals for spring. With over 14,000 five star ratings, these sandals are a must-buy.
Looking for some simple flip flop sandals to slide on your feet? Then try these flip flops before you finish packing for your spring break vacay.
These leather flip flops from Rainbow Sandals are more durable than your typical flip flops, so they'll withstand multiple spring and summer seasons.
The leather Ecco Yucatan Sandal acts as a comfortable walking sandal, thanks to its rubber outsole, traction that's made for multiple terrains and the EVA foam footbed.
The Chaco ZCloud includes a cushioned underfoot, so you're more comfortable while you're on spring vacation or running errands. Thanks to the traction on the rubber outsole and the adjustable strap, there are few places you can't go with these walking sandals.
It just wouldn't feel right to not include the Crocs Classic Clogs on a round-up about the best sandals for men. Thanks to the buoyant and easy-to-clean material, the Crocs Classic Clogs make the perfect water sandal.
These adidas slides have a flexible footbed that massages your hardworking feet. Like a spa for your feet, the casual sandal is designed for post-workout rejuvenation.
Get some extra traction while you're walking along the beach thanks to the rubber outsoles on these Teva Hurricane Xlt2 Sandals. Designed as a water and sport sandal, the Hurricane Xlt2 gives you some extra sole support thanks to the EVA foam footbed.
If you live in a warmer climate, Dream Pairs offers some of the best hiking sandals on a budget. Plus, this hiking sandal has arch support to keep you comfortable while you navigate trails, the beach and the boardwalk.
Wear these comfortable water shoes while you're wading in the ocean all spring long. Thanks to the security strap and the EVA foam that's infused in the design, you can just slide these shoes — and you won't have to worry about losing them in the water or feeling sore after your daycation.
The Chaco Z1 Classic Sandals are crafted with podiatrist-approved tech. The Luvseat Footbed ensures your comfort. Whereas, the rubber traction is built for various terrains (including wet surfaces).
Relax all spring in this Mephisto Shark Sandal. These leather sandals are made with breathable material (even the cushioned footbed is made with breathable leather).
