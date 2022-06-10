The 16 Best Summer Sandals to Get for Your Dad for Father’s Day

With summer vacations and beach getaways on your mind, your dad doesn't want an old pair of sandals to ruin his summer plans. That's why it's the perfect time to start thinking about upgrading to a new pair of durable and comfortable sandals for Father's Day. There are a ton of brands and retailers to sift through, which is why we've created a list of the best sandals for men this summer.

No matter the style of sandals you're searching for, there are a ton of top-rated brands that can keep up with his summer plans. We've included some of the best sandals for Father's Day from Rainbow Sandals, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, Ecco, Chaco, Birkenstock and plenty of other brands in our round-up.

The best part? Everything on our list is built to last and keep him comfortable, whether he's looking for the classic leather sandal, beach slides, flip flops or water shoes. Enjoy the summer, and shop the best sandals for men below.

Birkenstock Arizona Sandals Amazon Birkenstock Arizona Sandals The Birkenstock Arizona Sandal is a classic buckle sandal that's perfect for summer. They're comfortable and durable, which makes them a great pick for casual wear and some light trail trekking. $94 Buy Now

Allbirds Sugar Zeffers Allbirds Allbirds Sugar Zeffers Shop these comfortable flip flop sandals from the sustainable brand Allbirds. This summer footwear is made from sugarcane-based materials, so this footwear is biodegradable and guilt-free. $40 Buy Now

Adidas Adissage Slide Adidas Adidas Adissage Slide These adidas slides have a flexible footbed that massages your hardworking feet. Like a spa for your feet, they are designed for post-workout rejuvenation. $32 Buy Now

Ecco Yucatan Sandal Amazon Ecco Yucatan Sandal The leather Ecco Yucatan Sandal acts as a comfortable walking sandal, thanks to its rubber outsole, traction that's made for multiple terrains and the EVA foam footbed. $112 Buy Now

Chaco Z1 Classic Chaco Chaco Z1 Classic The Chaco Z1 Classic Sandals are crafted with podiatrist-approved tech. The Luvseat Footbed ensures your comfort. Whereas, the rubber traction is built for various terrains (including wet surfaces). $100 Buy Now

Merrell Hydro Moc Water Shoe Amazon Merrell Hydro Moc Water Shoe Wear these comfortable water shoes while you're wading in the ocean all summer long. Thanks to the security strap and the EVA foam that's infused in the design, you can just slide these shoes — and you won't have to worry about losing them in the water or feeling sore after your daycation. $61 Buy Now

And1 Waterproof Slide Sandals Amazon And1 Waterproof Slide Sandals If you're on the market for a comfortable slide sandal, you might want to consider these slides. Not only are they waterproof, but they're designed to float. If they ever slip off your feet in the pool or ocean, they'll float right up to the surface for you to find. $20 Buy Now

Chaco ZCloud Chaco Chaco ZCloud The Chaco ZCloud includes a cushioned underfoot, so you're more comfortable while you're on summer vacation or running errands. Thanks to the traction on the rubber outsole and the adjustable strap, there are few places you can't go with these walking sandals. $100 Buy Now

Mephisto Shark Sandal Amazon Mephisto Shark Sandal Relax all summer in this Mephisto Shark Sandal. These leather sandals are made with breathable material (even the cushioned footbed is made with breathable leather). $298 Buy Now

Crocs Classic Clog Crocs Crocs Classic Clog It just wouldn't feel right to not include the Crocs Classic Clogs on a round-up about the best sandals for men. Thanks to the buoyant and easy-to-clean material, the Crocs Classic Clogs make the perfect water sandal. $50 $35

