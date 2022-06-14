Shopping

The 18 Best Menswear Deals to Refresh Your Summer Wardrobe for Father's Day

By ETonline Staff
Everlane

As more and more people bid adieu to the days of remote work and transition back into the office, the need for more formal workwear styles has surged.

Perhaps you've tucked your trousers and polo shirts away in the back of your closet over these last few years, unsure of when you might see your office workspace again. Or maybe you're now in need of some classic, business casual pieces to carry you through the workday and into your fun, extracurricular activities. Regardless of what menswear fashion you're searching for, you'll find no shortage of trendy brands and collections that are chock-full of business casual styles — perfect for summer and beyond.

Plus, as more companies cease with remote work, many retailers are even offering major deals on some of their hottest workwear styles for men — from Bonobos and Macy's to Everlane, Nordstrom, J.Crew and more.

Whether you're hoping to stock up on some more business casual essentials — like polos, collared tops and trousers — or you're in need of something really polished — like a structured blazer or classic pair of loafers — ET has scoured the internet and conveniently laid out a few of the best deals on all of these essentials, just below. You can thank us later!

Ahead, browse our picks for the best menswear deals on business casual styles. Plus, check out the 20 best walking shoes for men in 2022, and shop the top headphone deals — available for a limited time.

Shirts

J.Crew Denim Jacket
J.Crew Denim Jacket
J.Crew
J.Crew Denim Jacket

A classic denim jacket is a must-have in any closet.

$128$109 WITH CODE 'SHOPNOW'
Madewell Allday Garment Dyed Pocket T-Shirt
Madewell Allday Garment Dyed Pocket T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Madewell Allday Garment Dyed Pocket T-Shirt

You can never go wrong with having a classic black tee from Madewell in your closet.

$30
Bonobos Stretch Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt
Bonobos Stretch Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt
Bonobos
Bonobos Stretch Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt

Elevate any outfit with some more structure — provided by this collared Stretch Riviera shirt from Bonobos.

$79$49
Royalty by Maluma Men's Double-Breasted Blazer
Men's Double-Breasted Blazer
Macy's
Royalty by Maluma Men's Double-Breasted Blazer

Double-breasted blazers are having a major moment right now. Lean into the trend with an edgy, khkai-colored style from Maluma's own Macy's collection.

$150$51
Dockers Signature Comfort Flex Shirt
Signature Comfort Flex Shirt
Zappos
Dockers Signature Comfort Flex Shirt

Whether you're wanting to style this shirt up or down, you can achieve a more polished look for any occasion — even if you're heading back to work in the office.

$55
Tommy Bahama Breezeway Spectator Polo
Breezeway Spectator Polo
Nordstrom Rack
Tommy Bahama Breezeway Spectator Polo

This Mambo Blue polo has so much style versatility — with the option to easily dress it up or down, depending on the occasion.

$100$50
Levi's Housemark Polo
Levi's Housemark Polo
Zappos
Levi's Housemark Polo

Make a statement this summer in a red-hot, 100% cotton-made polo from Levi's.

$35$21

Pants & Shorts

J.Crew Pajama Cotton Short
J.Crew Pajama Cotton Short
J.Crew
J.Crew Pajama Cotton Short

These shorts are perfect for a WFH type of day.

$55$37
Royalty by Maluma Men's Pleated Cuffed Trousers
Royalty by Maluma Men's Pleated Cuffed Trousers
Macy's
Royalty by Maluma Men's Pleated Cuffed Trousers

Tap into top, celebrity-curated styles this summer with these Maluma-approved cuffed trousers.

$80$28
Lucky Brand 121 Heritage Slim Straight Leg Jeans
Lucky Brand 121 Heritage Slim Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom Rack
Lucky Brand 121 Heritage Slim Straight Leg Jeans

Expand your home jean selection with a staple pair from Lucky Brand — available in six, summer-friendly colors, no less.

$99$40
Vuori Banks Hybrid Shorts
Banks Hybrid Shorts
Nordstrom
Vuori Banks Hybrid Shorts

Beat the heat with these leggy, crimson-colored shorts from Vuori.

$68
Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants
Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants
Amazon
Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants

Khaki pants are an essential for your back-to-work style — especially if they're from a brand like Dockers.

$26 AND UP

Shoes

Kenneth Cole Callum 2.0 Belt Loafer
Callum 2.0 Belt Loafer
Nordstrom Rack
Kenneth Cole Callum 2.0 Belt Loafer

Kick up your office shoe game with these refined belt loafers from Kenneth Cole — now on sale, too.

$99$50
New Balance 813Hv1 Walking Shoe
New Balance 813Hv1 Walking Shoes
New Balance
New Balance 813Hv1 Walking Shoe

These aren't your traditional sneakers — and good thing. The New Balance 813Hv1 Walking Shoes have a "soft leather upper" for added durability.

$90
Brooks Addiction Walker Suede
Brooks Addiction Walker Suede
Amazon
Brooks Addiction Walker Suede

Slip into some suede kicks from Brook Store — complete with a slip-resistant outsole and BioMoGo DNA cushioning.

$115 AND UP
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe

The Adidas Ultraboosts help to provide all-day comfort — whether you're gearing up for a major workout or just heading back into the office for work.

$63 AND UP
Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Modern Perforated Sneaker
Grand Crosscourt Modern Perforated Sneaker
Nordstrom Rack
Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Modern Perforated Sneaker

Lace up in these breathable, low-top sneakers  — complete with a grip sole and padded footbed for additional comfort.

$150$90
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38
Nike
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus has evolved into a beloved walking shoe over the years.  Because many shoe designs are narrow, many walkers love how wide these are and how they can absorb every impact. 

$120$90

