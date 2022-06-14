As more and more people bid adieu to the days of remote work and transition back into the office, the need for more formal workwear styles has surged.

Perhaps you've tucked your trousers and polo shirts away in the back of your closet over these last few years, unsure of when you might see your office workspace again. Or maybe you're now in need of some classic, business casual pieces to carry you through the workday and into your fun, extracurricular activities. Regardless of what menswear fashion you're searching for, you'll find no shortage of trendy brands and collections that are chock-full of business casual styles — perfect for summer and beyond.

Plus, as more companies cease with remote work, many retailers are even offering major deals on some of their hottest workwear styles for men — from Bonobos and Macy's to Everlane, Nordstrom, J.Crew and more.

Whether you're hoping to stock up on some more business casual essentials — like polos, collared tops and trousers — or you're in need of something really polished — like a structured blazer or classic pair of loafers — ET has scoured the internet and conveniently laid out a few of the best deals on all of these essentials, just below. You can thank us later!

Ahead, browse our picks for the best menswear deals on business casual styles. Plus, check out the 20 best walking shoes for men in 2022, and shop the top headphone deals — available for a limited time.

Shirts

Pants & Shorts

Shoes

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Nike Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus has evolved into a beloved walking shoe over the years. Because many shoe designs are narrow, many walkers love how wide these are and how they can absorb every impact. $120 $90 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Nordstrom Rack Father's Day Gifts on Sale for Up to 60% Off

Father's Day Gifts for Dad: Wallets Are up to 65% Off at Coach Outlet

Therabody Sale: Save $100 on Theragun Massagers and Get Free Shipping

14 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts That Will Still Arrive on Time

18 Golf Gifts for Father's Day That Dad Will Actually Use This Season

The 20 Best Father's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon

Best Lululemon Father's Day Gifts That Dad Will Love to Wear All Year

The 15 Best Marvel Gift Ideas for Your Superhero Dad This Father's Day

What to Pack for Coachella and Stagecoach 2022

The 20 Best Walking Shoes for Men in 2022

Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes Are Up to 60% Off at Amazon

Best Headphone Deals: Apple AirPods Are on Sale for $99 at Amazon