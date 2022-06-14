The 18 Best Menswear Deals to Refresh Your Summer Wardrobe for Father's Day
As more and more people bid adieu to the days of remote work and transition back into the office, the need for more formal workwear styles has surged.
Perhaps you've tucked your trousers and polo shirts away in the back of your closet over these last few years, unsure of when you might see your office workspace again. Or maybe you're now in need of some classic, business casual pieces to carry you through the workday and into your fun, extracurricular activities. Regardless of what menswear fashion you're searching for, you'll find no shortage of trendy brands and collections that are chock-full of business casual styles — perfect for summer and beyond.
Plus, as more companies cease with remote work, many retailers are even offering major deals on some of their hottest workwear styles for men — from Bonobos and Macy's to Everlane, Nordstrom, J.Crew and more.
Whether you're hoping to stock up on some more business casual essentials — like polos, collared tops and trousers — or you're in need of something really polished — like a structured blazer or classic pair of loafers — ET has scoured the internet and conveniently laid out a few of the best deals on all of these essentials, just below. You can thank us later!
Ahead, browse our picks for the best menswear deals on business casual styles. Plus, check out the 20 best walking shoes for men in 2022, and shop the top headphone deals — available for a limited time.
Shirts
A classic denim jacket is a must-have in any closet.
You can never go wrong with having a classic black tee from Madewell in your closet.
Elevate any outfit with some more structure — provided by this collared Stretch Riviera shirt from Bonobos.
Double-breasted blazers are having a major moment right now. Lean into the trend with an edgy, khkai-colored style from Maluma's own Macy's collection.
Whether you're wanting to style this shirt up or down, you can achieve a more polished look for any occasion — even if you're heading back to work in the office.
This Mambo Blue polo has so much style versatility — with the option to easily dress it up or down, depending on the occasion.
Make a statement this summer in a red-hot, 100% cotton-made polo from Levi's.
Pants & Shorts
These shorts are perfect for a WFH type of day.
Tap into top, celebrity-curated styles this summer with these Maluma-approved cuffed trousers.
Expand your home jean selection with a staple pair from Lucky Brand — available in six, summer-friendly colors, no less.
Beat the heat with these leggy, crimson-colored shorts from Vuori.
Khaki pants are an essential for your back-to-work style — especially if they're from a brand like Dockers.
Shoes
Kick up your office shoe game with these refined belt loafers from Kenneth Cole — now on sale, too.
These aren't your traditional sneakers — and good thing. The New Balance 813Hv1 Walking Shoes have a "soft leather upper" for added durability.
Slip into some suede kicks from Brook Store — complete with a slip-resistant outsole and BioMoGo DNA cushioning.
The Adidas Ultraboosts help to provide all-day comfort — whether you're gearing up for a major workout or just heading back into the office for work.
Lace up in these breathable, low-top sneakers — complete with a grip sole and padded footbed for additional comfort.
The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus has evolved into a beloved walking shoe over the years. Because many shoe designs are narrow, many walkers love how wide these are and how they can absorb every impact.
