This winter, you don't have to travel to a beach or lay by the pool to achieve a sun-kissed complexion. Self-tanners can give you a year-round glow without harmful UV exposure or a painful sunburn. Whether you're hoping for a gorgeous barely-there blend or a total bronze, self-tanner has come a long way since the orange hues of the past.

The best self-tanning products range from sprays and mists to lotions for both your face and body. The beauty of self-tanners is that you can cultivate your tan at your own pace — some provide a gradual, buildable tan over time while others ensure a quick and easy application for instant results. No matter the level of bronze you seek, you'll find a diverse array of options designed for every skin type from popular brands like Isle of Paradise, St. Tropez, Clarins, L’Oréal and more.

When choosing the right self-tanner for you, it’s best to separate the face and body because the skin has different needs. Accessories like the Tarte Application Mitt can help with the application process. Remember, when it comes to applying self tanner, hydrated skin and a good moisturizer are essential.

Keep reading to get a streak-free, moisturized, and sun-kissed glow this winter. We've selected our favorite self-tanners for the perfect glow year-round.

Best Self-Tanners Overall

Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel Clarins Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel Clarins' Self Tanning Instant Gel is a mistake-proof self tanning gel for your face and body. With ingredients like aloe vera, you can keep your skin hydrated while you wait for the gradual sun-kissed glow to kick in. The gradual build makes this the perfect all-over self tanner for your body and face. $42 Shop Now

B.tan Love at First Tan Amazon B.tan Love at First Tan Develop a deeper tan in the span of one hour with this easy-to-use, user-friendly tanning mouse (which comes with a tan mitt) from B.tan. And since this product has a violet hue, it'll balance out the orange tones for a more realistic finish. $15 $10 Shop Now

Jergens Natural Glow 3-Day Self Tanner Lotion Amazon Jergens Natural Glow 3-Day Self Tanner Lotion This sunless tanner is a budget-friendly formula that gradually gives you an even bronzed look within three days (as long as you apply a light and even amount every day during those three days). Plus, the Jergens Natural Glow 3-Day Self Tanner Lotion contains moisturizing ingredients, like vitamin E, to keep your skin looking healthy and hydrated. $12 $10 Shop Now

Best Self-Tanners for Face

Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster For Face Ulta Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster For Face The Clarins Golden Glow Booster for Face is a great buildable formula. You add a few drops to your moisturizer of choice, then apply it to your face for a gradual glowy look. Plus, this Clarins self tanning product contains aloe vera extract and glycerin to keep your face extra hydrated. $36 Shop Now

Best Self-Tanners for Sensitive Skin

Coola Sunless Tan Body Dry Oil Mist Amazon Coola Sunless Tan Body Dry Oil Mist Coola Sunless Tan Body Dry Oil Mist is a self tanner leaves zero mess and is streak-free. This body mist is organic and smells lovely like piña colada. This product allows you to stay tan for 3 days, so it is short-acting yet looks lovely instantly. $48 $38 Shop Now

Best Self-Tanners for a Deep Tan

Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse Ulta Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse The Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse has a lightweight formula that creates a natural-looking fake tan. It's perfect for anyone who wants to add a deeper bronzed glow to their skin. This formula also contains anti-aging ingredients, like coffee seed extract and pomegranate extract. $31 Shop Now

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam Amazon Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam Use a self tanning mitt to apply the Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam to achieve an effortlessly bronzed look, without spending hours in the sun. This tanning product is infused with aloe vera and coconut, which helps moisturize your skin to give you a streak-free self tan. $24 Shop Now

