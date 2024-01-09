Achieve a flawless radiance with the best self-tanners from top brands like Isle of Paradise, St. Tropez, L'Oreal and more.
This winter, you don't have to travel to a beach or lay by the pool to achieve a sun-kissed complexion. Self-tanners can give you a year-round glow without harmful UV exposure or a painful sunburn. Whether you're hoping for a gorgeous barely-there blend or a total bronze, self-tanner has come a long way since the orange hues of the past.
The best self-tanning products range from sprays and mists to lotions for both your face and body. The beauty of self-tanners is that you can cultivate your tan at your own pace — some provide a gradual, buildable tan over time while others ensure a quick and easy application for instant results. No matter the level of bronze you seek, you'll find a diverse array of options designed for every skin type from popular brands like Isle of Paradise, St. Tropez, Clarins, L’Oréal and more.
When choosing the right self-tanner for you, it’s best to separate the face and body because the skin has different needs. Accessories like the Tarte Application Mitt can help with the application process. Remember, when it comes to applying self tanner, hydrated skin and a good moisturizer are essential.
Keep reading to get a streak-free, moisturized, and sun-kissed glow this winter. We've selected our favorite self-tanners for the perfect glow year-round.
Best Self-Tanners Overall
St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mist
Well-loved tanning line St Tropez's Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mist is indeed a classic product for achieving a natural glow. It's lightweight, oil-free and goes on evenly, plus the bottle lasts seemingly forever. Give it up to eight hours to develop into the perfect-for-you shade.
Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel
Clarins' Self Tanning Instant Gel is a mistake-proof self tanning gel for your face and body. With ingredients like aloe vera, you can keep your skin hydrated while you wait for the gradual sun-kissed glow to kick in. The gradual build makes this the perfect all-over self tanner for your body and face.
B.tan Love at First Tan
Develop a deeper tan in the span of one hour with this easy-to-use, user-friendly tanning mouse (which comes with a tan mitt) from B.tan. And since this product has a violet hue, it'll balance out the orange tones for a more realistic finish.
Jergens Natural Glow 3-Day Self Tanner Lotion
This sunless tanner is a budget-friendly formula that gradually gives you an even bronzed look within three days (as long as you apply a light and even amount every day during those three days). Plus, the Jergens Natural Glow 3-Day Self Tanner Lotion contains moisturizing ingredients, like vitamin E, to keep your skin looking healthy and hydrated.
Vita Liberata Fabulous Gradual Tanning Lotion
This gradual tanning lotion is formulated with natural ingredients such as aloe vera, hyaluronic acid and cucumber extract to moisturize the skin.
SOL by Jergens Deep Water Self Tanner Mousse
This coconut water-infused self tanner gives your skin a long-lasting healthy glow in just hours without streaking.
Best Self-Tanners for Face
Isle of Paradise Medium Self-Tanning Drops
The self-tanning drops are infused with natural, skin-loving ingredients, including grapefruit, chia seed and avocado oils for hydration and an even, long-lasting tan.
Tan Luxe The Face Illuminating Self Tan Drops
The Tan Luxe Illuminating Self Tan Drops are perfect for giving your face and neck a dewy, glittery summer glow. This self tan formula is also hydrating, cruelty-free and ideal for every skin type (including sensitive skin). Since the formula is hydrating, it helps prevent uneven texture and overall streakiness.
Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster For Face
The Clarins Golden Glow Booster for Face is a great buildable formula. You add a few drops to your moisturizer of choice, then apply it to your face for a gradual glowy look. Plus, this Clarins self tanning product contains aloe vera extract and glycerin to keep your face extra hydrated.
Jergens Natural Glow Self Tanner Face Moisturizer
The Jergens Natural Glow Self Tanner Face Moisturizer will give you a natural-looking facial tan within a week. Plus, it includes broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection to keep your skin glowing and hydrated.
Best Self-Tanners for Sensitive Skin
Beauty by Earth Self Tanner
This hydrating self tanning lotion has become a favorite on Amazon, with a 4.3-star rating based on over 19,000 reviews. Customers love it for the natural ingredients and the effective finish.
Tan Luxe Super Glow Body Hyaluronic Self Tan Serum
Look tan and feel hydrated with this body treatment formulated with hyaluronic acid, caffeine and antioxidant-rich superfoods. Apply up to six pumps of the Tan Luxe Super Glow Body Hyaluronic Self Tan Serum per body area, then massage into your skin with circular motions.
Coola Sunless Tan Body Dry Oil Mist
Coola Sunless Tan Body Dry Oil Mist is a self tanner leaves zero mess and is streak-free. This body mist is organic and smells lovely like piña colada. This product allows you to stay tan for 3 days, so it is short-acting yet looks lovely instantly.
Best Self-Tanners for a Deep Tan
Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse
The Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse has a lightweight formula that creates a natural-looking fake tan. It's perfect for anyone who wants to add a deeper bronzed glow to their skin. This formula also contains anti-aging ingredients, like coffee seed extract and pomegranate extract.
L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self Tan Drops for Face
Your sunless tan isn't complete without giving your face and neck a touch of bronze. The L'Oreal Sublime Bronze Self Tan Drops will mix seamlessly into your daily moisturizer for a gradual glowy, bronzed look.
Isle of Paradise Dark Self Tanning Drops for Face & Body
Get a deeper all-over tan with the Isle of Paradise Dark Self Tanning Drops. These color-correcting tanning drops build a gradual sun-kissed glow. And how many drops you use determines how deep your tan will be.
Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam
Use a self tanning mitt to apply the Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam to achieve an effortlessly bronzed look, without spending hours in the sun. This tanning product is infused with aloe vera and coconut, which helps moisturize your skin to give you a streak-free self tan.
St. Tropez Self Tan Dark Bronzing Mousse
The St. Tropez Self Tan Dark Bronzing Mousse is a full coverage self-tanner that also helps treat skin dullness and uneven skin texture. Plus, this ultra-hydrating formula dries quickly, so you can keep up with all your adventures.
