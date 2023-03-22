Shopping

The 18 Best Spring Dresses for Every Occasion: Shop Abercrombie, Revolve, Lulu's, Reformation and More

By Lauren Gruber
Spring has sprung, and we couldn't be more excited for the gloomy winter season to finally come to an end. The days are longer now, so it's time to swap out our heavy coats, sweaters and winter outfit details for floaty linens and silks.

As we wait for warm weather to roll in, what better way to manifest warmer days ahead than with some new dresses? No matter your style needs, budget or size, we've tracked down the cutest spring dresses so that you can shop for an affordable dress that's fit for any upcoming occasion.

Looking for an affordable pick-me-up type of spring dress that's perfect for weekend brunches and walks in the park? The Exlura square neck dress on Amazon has a trendy mini dress babydoll silhouette with puff sleeves and comes in 17 different colors. If you're in need of something a little more upscale for weddings on the horizon, Reformation's 100% silk Frankie floral dress will earn you "best-dressed guest" at any event. If you're planning a tropical getaway this season, Edikted's midi dress is right on trend with a sheer knit that flatters on and off the beach. And if you're in need of a more casual dress for bopping around town in sandals or sneakers, we've found the perfect spring dress for that, too.

Below, shop our favorite dresses for spring, starting at just $32. For even more shopping inspo, check out our top spring wedding guest dresses, spring denim styles and guide to the sheer layering trend.

Best Casual Spring Dresses for Women

Abercrombie & Fitch Ruffle Flutter Sleeve Sheer Maxi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch Ruffle Flutter Sleeve Sheer Maxi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Ruffle Flutter Sleeve Sheer Maxi Dress

Stay comfortable all spring long in this lightweight sheer poplin maxi dress featuring ruffle flutter sleeves.

$120
BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap Midi Sun Dress
BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap Midi Sun Dress
Amazon
BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap Midi Sun Dress

With various different colors to choose from, you can dress up and accessorize this piece as a wedding guest dress, especially if you're attending a beach wedding.

$42$33
Exlura Square Neck Dress
Exlura Square Neck Dress
Amazon
Exlura Square Neck Dress

With a trendy babydoll silhouette and collarbone-baring square neck, this A-line dress is easy to dress up or down.

$46$39
Poupette St Barth Floral Midi Dress
Poupette St Barth Floral Midi Dress
Mytheresa
Poupette St Barth Floral Midi Dress

Manifest your dream vacation in this flirty floral number from Poupette St Barth.

$351
Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress
Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress
Quince
Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress

100% silk fabric makes this slip dress light and breathable for warmer weather — a steal at $80.

$80
For Love and Lemons Kate Long Sleeve Mini Dress
For Love and Lemons Kate Long Sleeve Mini Dress
For Love and Lemons
For Love and Lemons Kate Long Sleeve Mini Dress

With a flirty cut-out back, sweetheart neckline, and floral satin print, this mini dress is a darling choice for any occasion — available in sizes XXS-2X.

$248$186
Loveapella Surplice Maxi Dress
Loveapella Surplice Maxi Dress
Nordstrom
Loveapella Surplice Maxi Dress

"Fits beautifully and makes me look like a Greek goddess!" one happy reviewer praised this jersey maxi, which can easily be dressed up or down.

$89$45
Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Slip Mini Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Slip Mini Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Slip Mini Dress

"Honestly didn’t expect the quality to be so phenomenal, the material is thick and feels super luxurious," one reviewer praised this silky mini dress, available in four colors and sizes XXS-XL. "The fit is the same as it appears in the model. I will buy this in black as well. Love the dress it’s so versatile."

$70
Anrabess Women's Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Long Dress
Anrabess Women's Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Long Dress
Amazon
Anrabess Women's Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Long Dress

This short-sleeved dress is available in 19 different colors, but we love this verdant green shade for spring.

$57$46
Edikted Nevea Open-Back Knitted Midi Dress
Edikted Nevea Open-Back Knitted Midi Dress
Edikted
Edikted Nevea Open-Back Knitted Midi Dress

Consider your spring break wardrobe sorted with this sheer knit dress that looks equally adorable worn over a nude bodysuit or as a bathing suit cover-up.

$66$40

Best Special Occasion Spring Dresses for Women

Anthropologie Hutch Tiered Corset Dress
Anthropologie Hutch Tiered Corset Dress
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Hutch Tiered Corset Dress

For a more sophisticated look, Anthropologie's vibrant Hutch Tiered Corset Dress features both a corset and ruffled skirt design all in one. 

$230
Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress

Available in sizes XXS-2XL, the pleats of this maxi dress will create gorgeous movement on the dance floor.

$150
Petal and Pup Yelena Dress
Petal and Pup Yelena Dress
Petal and Pup
Petal and Pup Yelena Dress

Florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, but this dress is undeniably adorable.

$64
Lulu's Put on a Smile Burgundy Floral Print Maxi Dress
Lulu's Put on a Smile Burgundy Floral Print Maxi Dress
Lulu's
Lulu's Put on a Smile Burgundy Floral Print Maxi Dress

This silky floral dress from Lulu's is so elegant thanks to the wrap design and maxi length.

$85
Superdown Mallory High Neck Dress
Superdown Mallory High Neck Dress
Revolve
Superdown Mallory High Neck Dress

Welcome in spring with a vibrant halter dress, also available in hot pink and bright blue.

$78
Lyaner Women's Spaghetti Straps Split Hem Sleeveless Zipper Bodycon Midi Dress
Lyaner Women's Spaghetti Straps Split Hem Sleeveless Zipper Bodycon Midi Dress
Amazon
Lyaner Women's Spaghetti Straps Split Hem Sleeveless Zipper Bodycon Midi Dress

At under $40, this asymmetrical midi dress is a steal. Plus, it comes in a ton of colors including this sweet lilac

$32
Reformation Frankie Silk Dress
Reformation Frankie Silk Dress
Reformation
Reformation Frankie Silk Dress

Available in seven colors and plus sizes, this silk dress is a stunning choice for spring weddings and swanky dinners.

$298
Lulu's Dreamy Romance Mustard Yellow Backless Maxi Dress
Lulu's Dreamy Romance Black Backless Maxi Dress
Lulu's
Lulu's Dreamy Romance Mustard Yellow Backless Maxi Dress

Bring the drama in a flowing backless maxi, available in seven colors and sizes XS-3X.

$92

