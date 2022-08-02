Shopping

The 20 Best Backpacks to Shop Now For Back to School 2022

By Danica Creahan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Backpacks and Bags for Going Back to School
ET Online

As kids return to the classroom in just a few weeks, from kindergarteners to college students, the time-honored ritual of back-to-school shopping is back in full swing. With school suppliesclothing, the latest technology and perhaps a few school-friendly face masks, chances are your back-to-school shopping list is pretty long! But with all the shopping fanfare, make sure to prioritize the thing that will keep all the other supplies together: the perfect backpack. 

Whether it's you or a loved one headed back to school this new school year, a reliable, comfortable and convenient backpack is most definitely a must-have to carry all the school essentials for the best possible classroom comeback this fall. From thin and lightweight bags that can be worn as a tote or backpack, to a heavier, more durable backpack with padded shoulder straps that’s travel-ready, to a stylish backpack with charging capabilities, there’s a school bag out there that’s just right for you or your student this new school year.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best backpacks for Back to School 2022. And, be sure to check Amazon's Back to School Sale to save big on must-have school supplies. 

adidas Back to School BTS Creator Backpack
adidas Back to School BTS Creator Backpack
Amazon
adidas Back to School BTS Creator Backpack

Get ready for Back to School with this eye-popping colorful rainbow backpack. 

$40$30
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley via Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack

This lightweight and machine-washable backpack has a front zip pocket with built-in organization to keep school supplies and an ID safely stored. It also has a luggage sleeve on the back that will attach to any suitcase to make traveling with this pack that much easier. 

$105
Kane Kids Backpack
Kane Kids Backpack
State Bags
Kane Kids Backpack

The Kane Kids signature backpack is durable and comes in dozens of dynamic, unique designs, all of which fit a standard school-sized folder and books, as well as a 13-inch laptop. 

$95
Bentgo Kids Prints 2-in-1 Backpack & Insulated Lunch Bag
Bentgo Kids Prints 2-in-1 Backpack & Insulated Lunch Bag
Amazon
Bentgo Kids Prints 2-in-1 Backpack & Insulated Lunch Bag

This lightweight Bentgo backpack provides lots of space to fit large items. Plus, it comes with an insulated lunch bag that fits right in the backpack. 

$50$33 WITH COUPON
Everlane ReNew Transit Backpack
Everlane ReNew Transit Backpack
Everlane
Everlane ReNew Transit Backpack

Made from recycled plastic bottles, this sleek and simple yet trendy backpack is good for the planet and great for storing everything you need. It has an external laptop pocket for easy tech access and a slot on either side for a water bottle to help you stay extra hydrated throughout class.

$85
J World New York Kids' Lollipop Rolling Backpack & Lunch Bag Set
J World New York Kids' Lollipop Rolling Backpack & Lunch Bag Set
Amazon
J World New York Kids' Lollipop Rolling Backpack & Lunch Bag Set

If your kids are expecting heavy loads this school year, this rolling backpack from J World is a great option. Plus, it comes in a variety of colorful designs. 

$80$49
Calpak Luka Backpack
Calpack Luka Backpack
Calpak
Calpak Luka Backpack

For anyone facing a hefty commute to school, the Luka backpack is designed for travel. With multiple storage compartments including a separate laptop sleeve and a space to store your shoes that has its own exterior access, this lightweight backpack will help you stay organized on the go.

$98
Lululemon City Adventurer Backpack
Lululemon City Adventurer Backpack
Lululemon
Lululemon City Adventurer Backpack

Made with water-repellent fabric, this backpack was practically made for student athletes. A separate built-in pocket can fit all your sweaty gym clothes, while an exterior padded laptop sleeve will keep your tech dry and protected.

$128
UGRACE Vintage Laptop Backpack
Vintage Laptop backpack
UGRACE via Amazon
UGRACE Vintage Laptop Backpack

This stylish, vintage inspired bag has a built-in USB charging port and is made with lightweight and tear-resistant materials, so you know both your bag and your phone battery will last. This bag comes with six individual compartments for storing all your essentials.

$36$30
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack
Matein via Amazon
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack

This travel laptop backpack has multiple pockets and a special large laptop compartment to make traveling with all your tech a much smoother experience. It contains multiple hidden anti-theft pockets and has a luggage strap for added convenience. It also features a built-in USB port on the outside of the bag, so you can plug-in anywhere, even on the go.


$42$24
Herschel Classic Backpack
Herschel Classic Backpack, Navy, 24.0L
Amazon
Herschel Classic Backpack

This timeless backpack features contoured shoulder straps and breathable air mesh back padding. 

$60
Ban.Do Go-Go Backpack
Ban.Do Go-Go Backpack
Ba.Do
Ban.Do Go-Go Backpack

This bold canvas everyday backpack is straightforward in its structure, but certainly not simple with its bright tie-dye design. The large main compartment can fit a 15-inch laptop and the bag features a front-zippered pocket and two side pockets. You can also pick up a Ban.Do lunch box featuring the same design. 

$50$29
Camtop Unicorn Backpack With Matching Lunch Box
Camtop Unicorn backpack with matching lunch box
Camtop via Amazon
Camtop Unicorn Backpack With Matching Lunch Box

This Unicorn-inspired backpack has plenty of storage, padded and adjustable straps and comes with a matching insulated lunch box. Perfect for the kid who wants to return to the cafeteria in style. 

$37$31
Pastel Rainbow Backpack
Pastel rainbow backpack
Camtop via Amazon
Pastel Rainbow Backpack

This pastel rainbow backpack comes with a matching pencil case and lunch box for an adorably put-together school look. 

$37
Timbuktu Classic Messenger Bag
Timbuktu Classic Messenger Bag
Timbuktu
Timbuktu Classic Messenger Bag

If there's no such thing as a cool backpack in your house, your child might prefer the convenience of a messenger bag. You can't go wrong with Timbuktu's Classic Messenger Bag with a crossbody chest strap instead of a shoulder strap to keep books and gear secure even when riding a bike. 

$79
TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
Tumi Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
Amazon
TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack

The TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack features a double-zip entry to main compartment, a zip front pocket, atop grab handle and adjustable backpack straps. 

$100
Nike Hayward 2.0 Backpack
Nike Hayward 2.0 Backpack
Nike
Nike Hayward 2.0 Backpack

The durable shell features a new graphic along with additional pockets for extra small-item storage.

$60
Bellroy Tokyo Tote Backpack
Bellroy Tokyo Tote Backpack
Bellroy
Bellroy Tokyo Tote Backpack

The Tokyo Tote backpack is made from recycled, water-resistant ripstop fabric. Along with the standard backpack storage to fit things like a lunch bag, it has an interior pocket to fit a water bottle and two internal Pop Pockets-- compartments that can be popped out for extra storage, and tucked away when necessary. Wear it as a backpack when you’re on the go and then easily transition to a tote bag when the time comes.

$175
 
HotStyle TRENDYMAX Galaxy Backpack
HotStyle TRENDYMAX Galaxy Backpack
Amazon
HotStyle TRENDYMAX Galaxy Backpack

Reach for the stars with this trendy backpack, which comes in more than 20 other colors and patterns. 

$30$26 WITH COUPON

RELATED CONTENT: 

9 Best Laptop Deals for Back to School

Best Buy's Back to School Deals: Save on Smartwatches, TV's and More

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Luggage and Travel Bags

 