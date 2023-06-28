The 20 Best Deals from Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off Summer Wardrobe Must-Haves
Just in time for peak summer travel season, Tory Burch’s Semi-Annual Sale is happening now to help get your wardrobe vacation-ready. Beloved by celebrities like Olivia Wilde and Julianne Moore, Tory Burch is known for colorful designer styles that are both timeless and versatile. This Tory Burch sale only happens twice a year, so now's the time to save on classic summer sandals, purses and plenty more must-haves for the warm weather.
Now through Wednesday, July 5, shoppers can save big on Tory Burch clothing, shoes and accessories. The Semi-Annual Sale is taking an extra 25% off sale items, which means some of the brand's most sought-after styles are marked down by as much as 70% off. With summer just starting to heat up, don't miss you chance to save on sandals, bucket hats, Tory Burch's beloved handbags, and dresses.
Before the best styles sell out, give your summer wardrobe a refresh with the most notable discounts from the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale. Check out the best Tory Burch deals on shoes, handbags, and clothing to shop this week.
Best Tory Burch Shoe Deals
From the iconic Miller Cloud sandals to pool-ready jelly slides that embrace the Barbiecore trend, we've found the best Tory Burch footwear that is majorly marked down right now.
Perfect for channeling Barbie by the pool, the Eleanor Jelly Slide is an elevated take on a water-resistant sandal.
The iconic Troy Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style.
Bring some sparkle to your wardrobe with these gorgeous embellished sandals.
Versatile and waterproof, this jelly sandal is named for its air bubble sole that provides soft cushioning, great for the beach, pool and beyond.
The Banana Heel Sandal is designed with an oversized buckle and crossover straps in soft, tumbled leather that has a subtle shine.
These fashionable T Monogram sneakers offer comfort all summer long.
Best Tory Burch Handbag Deals
Need a new purse for summer? Tory Burch has all kinds of marked-down totes, bucket bags, crossbody bags and more.
Even if your outfits veer toward minimalism, this textured tweed purse will fit right in.
The floral McGraw Painted Bucket Bag is made of pebbled leather. Carry the whimsical bag for a pop of color.
This sporty yet relaxed bag is a great piece for everyday wear.
This luxurious cream Fleming Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag can be a wardrobe staple year-round.
Leather, suede and gold hardware come together to create this stunning and versatile bag. It also comes with a shoulder strap to use the bag however you prefer.
You'll want to add this charming chartreuse chevron quilted bag to your cart before it sells out.
This stylish, lightweight canvas tote, featuring the Tory Burch emblem, is ideal for daytime carrying.
Keep it compact and cute with this lightweight Kira Chevron Camera Bag from Tory Burch.
Best Tory Burch Clothing Deals
Now’s your chance to score big savings on popular styles for way less. Below, shop the trendiest tops, summer dresses and pants from the Tory Burch sale.
Delicate lace panels and a scalloped hem add a touch of romance while voluminous sleeves create volume and balance proportions. Wear it with the coordinating skirt for a matching set.
Crafted from crisp cotton, this poplin cut-out dress has a flattering empire waist, contrast topstitching and delicate perforations that create subtle chevron stripes. Comfortable and easy to wear, this summer dress is finished with adjustable shoulder straps and side pockets.
Colorful twill and a leather-trimmed belt set apart these casually elegant shorts.
Wear this adorable Dandelion Bra Top by itself or paired with a light cardigan for a stylish look. The bra comes with adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure.
Be the most stylish person on the green (and off) in this moisture-wicking skort from Tory Burch.
Made with 80% cotton, these cuffed ankle pants are light and breezy for warmer days.
RELATED CONTENT:
Take 50% Off kate spade new york During the End of Season Sale
13 Colorful Sandals Under $50 to Brighten Up Your Summer Wardrobe
The 27 Best Summer Fashion Finds at Amazon
The Best Women's Sandals to Add to Your Summer Wardrobe ASAP
The Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon for Summer
25 TikTok Summer Fashion Trends Available on Amazon for Under $50
17 Summer Vacation Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip