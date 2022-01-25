Shopping

The 20 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Valentine's Day is just a few weeks away and it's time to start shopping for your sweetheart. To avoid worrying about a last-minute shopping crunch, ET has compiled a few of our favorite items under $50 to help you get started on your gift search.

Whether you're spending the day with your significant other, your gal pals, or alone, we love that Valentine's Day is all about celebrating love. After the whirlwind of the last two years, we've decided we deserve to celebrate with some special treats. If you're looking for great gift idea -- no matter who you're celebrating with -- we've found a few fabulous items that scream that special four-letter-word.

Our curated list of gifts includes picks from all our favorite brands, including a Drunk Elephant skincare set (it’s made up of four cult favorite skincare products we’ve been dying to try out), a box of chocolate truffles (because what’s Valentine’s Day without chocolate?) and even whiskey glasses (don’t worry if you’re shopping for your special guy, this list has plenty of options for him, too -- and so does this one).

Share the love and get started on your Valentine’s shopping with these lovely gifts, all under $50.

ET Style's Picks for Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50:

Recycled Polyester Blend Crop Top T-Shirt
Recycled Polyester Blend Crop T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Recycled Polyester Blend Crop Top T-Shirt
For the lady in your life who loves to lounge, this lounge crop top from Girlfriend Collective is made with recycled polyester.
$52
Free People Blind Dates Deluxe Edition
Free People Blind Dates Deluxe Edition
Free People
Free People Blind Dates Deluxe Edition
These adventure cards from Free People are designed to give you ideas for great date adventures, but they're also the perfect way to spark new ideas with old partners, too!
$35
Sugarfina Love Letters Taste Box
Sugarfina Love Letters Taste Box
Nordstrom
Sugarfina Love Letters Taste Box
You don't get a much more romantic gift than a love letter, but Sugarfina doubles down on sweet with this love-letter themed box of chocolates.
$42
Etsy Handwriting Bracelet
Handwriting Bracelet
Etsy
Etsy Handwriting Bracelet
Choose a name, a nickname, a quote or say I love you in your own words with this custom bracelet from Etsy.
$40 AND UP
Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies
Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies
Levain Bakery
Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies
For an edible gift that's memorable, the legendary chocolate chip cookies from New York's Levain Bakery is the gift your loved one won't soon forget. This chocolate chip cookie has walnuts in it, but you can also get peanut butter chip, double chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin. 
$27 AND UP
1-800-Flowers Fields of Europe Bliss Arrangement
1-800-Flowers
1800 Flowers
1-800-Flowers Fields of Europe Bliss Arrangement
You can't go wrong with this show-stopping bouquet of roses and lilies for your date night.
$50 AND UP
Harry & David Signature Chocolate Truffles
Chocolate Truffles
Harry & David
Harry & David Signature Chocolate Truffles
If your SO has a sweet tooth, add some decadence to your romantic holiday with these stunning truffles.
$35
Minted Collage Heart Custom Puzzle
Minted Collage Heart Custom Puzzle
Minted
Minted Collage Heart Custom Puzzle
If your SO loves puzzles, we have a great gift idea: Create your own collage on this customizable 256 piece puzzle, and stay in to put your story together in a gorgeous picture.
$42
LOMAO Sherpa Fleece Blanket
LOMAO Sherpa Fleece Blanket
Amazon
LOMAO Sherpa Fleece Blanket
Nothing says "I love you," quite like cuddling up under a comfy blanket on the couch, and this sherpa fleece measures at 51" x 63", making it the perfect size for two.
$36$33
Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace
Initial Pendant Necklace
Nordstrom
Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace
Hang your initial or your significant others' around the neck with this best-selling monogrammed pendant for the perfect Valentine's Day gift. 
$50
Comwarm Fuzzy Cross Band Slip-On Lightweight House Slippers
Women's Fuzzy Cross Band Slip-On Lightweight House Slippers
Amazon
Comwarm Fuzzy Cross Band Slip-On Lightweight House Slippers
Treat her feet in these ultra-soft (and super trendy) faux fur slippers.
$22$18
Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle
Slow Burn Scented Candle
Nordstrom
Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle
Enjoy this limited-edition collaboration between Kacey Musgraves and Boy Smells with this warm, sultry scented candle and create your own fire.
$39 AND UP
The Sill Hoya Heart
Hoya Heart
The Sill
The Sill Hoya Heart
Show your favorite plant-lover you care with a heart-shaped succulent in a mini planter. If you're gifting a plant to someone far away, you can also get a gift subscription from The Sill.  
$32
Nordstrom Moonlight Short Pajamas
Moonlight Short Pajamas
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Moonlight Short Pajamas
Indulge in some luxury with these super soft silk pajamas, available in ten festive colors.
$49
Oh La La Cheri Lace Trim Mesh Robe & G-String Set
Lace Trim Mesh Robe & G-String Set
Nordstrom
Oh La La Cheri Lace Trim Mesh Robe & G-String Set
Looking for a romantic gift to celebrate the holiday? Gift yourself this lacy robe, complete with satin tie (perfect for unwrapping!)
$49
Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass
Urban Map Glass
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass
Let your SO be the toast of the town with these stunning glasses, intricately etched streets from their favorite city. Gift this with your special someone's favorite liquor and have an impressive custom gift, all for under $50 from Uncommon Goods.
$18
Modern Map Art Custom Star Map
The Start Of US Star Map
Etsy
Modern Map Art Custom Star Map
We can't be the only hopeless romantic who swooned at the idea of getting this stunning star map for the ultimate personalized gift for Valentine's Day. Put in any date and you can see what the stars looked like on your first anniversary, first date, or the first time you met.
$25 AND UP
The North Face ETip Gloves
The North Face ETip Gloves
Nordstrom
The North Face ETip Gloves
Protect your partner's hands in the winter with these ultra warm gloves, also made with ETip tech to use with any smartphone.
$45
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Magic Kisses Lip Set
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Magic Kisses Lip Set
Nordstrom
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Magic Kisses Lip Set
Need a gift idea for you AND your SO? Get the most magically kissable lips with this special lip treatment set from beauty giant Charlotte Tilbury.
$40
Greta Oto Design Wooden Docking Station
Wooden Docking Station
Etsy
Greta Oto Design Wooden Docking Station
For the man who needs help organizing his nightstand, this wooden docking station is perfect. Plus, it's even customizable, so you can add his name or endearment on it for an extra touch.
$27 AND UP

