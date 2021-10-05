The 21 Best Fall Jackets to Buy Right Now

Fall is finally here and that means layering up with cute jackets. Of course, we use them to shield us from chilly fall wind, but if you find just the right jacket, you can use it to style a fall outfit. Over a dress, with a sweater or with your favorite mom jeans, we've combed through the internet for the perfect fall jackets and coats for any occasion.

A great jacket is an essential piece to your fall wardrobe when the weather gets colder. If you're looking for a new topper to add to your wardrobe and don't want to break the bank, we're here to help. We've scoured online to find the cutest jackets and outerwear for fall. Whether you're looking for a lightweight option to throw on for in-between weather, a trend piece or a practical, warm design, you're sure to find something you'll love. We've gathered the usual suspects -- a rain jacket, trench coat, leather jacket, fall coat, bomber jacket, puffer jacket, jean jacket and more -- from top fashion brands like J.Crew, AllSaints, Everlane, Levi's, Abercrombie, ASOS, Missguided and The North Face.

Be sure to check out more fall deals happening right now, including best cardigans for fall, Kate Spade wristlets, Coach handbags, boots under $50 and mattresses.

Ahead, shop the best fall jacket deals.

Everlane The ReNew Anorak Everlane Everlane The ReNew Anorak A lightweight and water-resistant jacket which features a hood, a double-zip front, easy snap closures, and a hidden drawstring so that you can tighten it at the waist for a more fitted look. $98 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

Eloquii Plaid Shacket Coat Eloquii Eloquii Plaid Shacket Coat Elqouii always has a sale going on, and you bet they're having huge deals for the fall. Get 40% off this chic plaid belted coat that's perfect for fall. Be sure to use the promo code listed to get the discount. The codes change daily, so double check you've got the right one! $170 $102 Buy Now

