The 21 Best Fall Jackets to Buy Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Fall is finally here and that means layering up with cute jackets. Of course, we use them to shield us from chilly fall wind, but if you find just the right jacket, you can use it to style a fall outfit. Over a dress, with a sweater or with your favorite mom jeans, we've combed through the internet for the perfect fall jackets and coats for any occasion. 

A great jacket is an essential piece to your fall wardrobe when the weather gets colder. If you're looking for a new topper to add to your wardrobe and don't want to break the bank, we're here to help. We've scoured online to find the cutest jackets and outerwear for fall. Whether you're looking for a lightweight option to throw on for in-between weather, a trend piece or a practical, warm design, you're sure to find something you'll love. We've gathered the usual suspects -- a rain jacket, trench coat, leather jacket, fall coat, bomber jacket, puffer jacket, jean jacket and more -- from top fashion brands like J.Crew, AllSaints, Everlane, Levi's, Abercrombie, ASOS, Missguided and The North Face. 

Ahead, shop the best fall jacket deals. 

GAP Quilted Utility Belted Jacket
GAP
GAP Quilted Utility Belted Jacket
If you need a lightweight jacket to throw on to do errands or walk the dog, this utility jacket from GAP is just right. 
$128$70
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Teddy as She Goes Jacket
Nordstrom
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Teddy as She Goes Jacket
Channel your inner Selena Gomez sleuth from Only Murders in the Building with this fluffy teddy coat.
$89
Madewell Herringbone Courton Merino Wool Sweater Coat
Nordstrom
Madewell Herringbone Courton Merino Wool Sweater Coat
This wool coat from Madwell might be the only jacket you need this fall. 
$198
rag & bone Slade Wool Blazer
Nordstrom
rag & bone Slade Wool Blazer
This wool blazer from rag & bone is pretty perfect. 
$550$413
Barbour Betty Quilted Vest
Nordstrom
Barbour Betty Quilted Vest
Some days, a quilted vest is all you need to complete your outfit.
$130
The North Face Osito Fleece Jacket
Nordstrom
The North Face Osito Fleece Jacket
A cozy-casual fleece jacket with pockets from the North Face provides just enough warmth for your everyday outfits.
$99
J.Crew Quilted Cocoon Puffer with PrimaLoft
J.Crew
J.Crew Quilted Cocoon Puffer with PrimaLoft
The cocoon puffer is a J.Crew customer favorite! Get this warm yet lightweight quilted jacket filled with down alternative.
$188$131
Drapey Trench Coat
Abercrombie & Fitch
Drapey Trench Coat
Score this classic trench coat to keep you cozy on chilly days. 
$140 AT ABERCROMBIE
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket
Have options this fall when you add this Levi's Leather Jacket to your wardrobe.
$60$150
Everlane The ReNew Anorak
Everlane
Everlane The ReNew Anorak
A lightweight and water-resistant jacket which features a hood, a double-zip front, easy snap closures, and a hidden drawstring so that you can tighten it at the waist for a more fitted look. 
$98 AT EVERLANE
ASOS DESIGN Curve Oversized Faux Leather Quilt Lined Shacket
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve Oversized Faux Leather Quilt Lined Shacket
This Oversized Faux Leather Quilt Lined Shacket is perfect for that in-between weather. The oversized fit makes it roomy enough to layer up.
$24 AT ASOS (REGULARLY $54)
AllSaints Balfern Suede Biker Jacket
AllSaints
AllSaints Balfern Suede Biker Jacket
An AllSaint Best-Seller. Made of the highest quality, This Balfern Suede Biker Jacket is one you're sure to be wearing for years to come.
$489 AT ALLSAINTS
Calvin Klein Plaid Shirt Jacket
Macy's
Calvin Klein Plaid Shirt Jacket
How stylish is this green and lavender color combo?! Grab this Calvin Klein plaid print jacket.
$280
Nasty Gal Oversized Button Down Faux Leather Blazer
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Oversized Button Down Faux Leather Blazer
You'll be right on trend this fall in an oversized faux leather blazer like this one. The boxy silhouette and padded shoulders are a nod to the '80s. 
$48 AT NASTY GAL (REGULARLY $102)
Eloquii Plaid Shacket Coat
Eloquii
Eloquii Plaid Shacket Coat
Elqouii always has a sale going on, and you bet they're having huge deals for the fall. Get 40% off this chic plaid belted coat that's perfect for fall. Be sure to use the promo code listed to get the discount. The codes change daily, so double check you've got the right one! 
$170$102
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
The classic denim jacket designed for women has the rugged look with a petite fit. It's definitely on our list of cute jackets for a fall wardrobe. 
$98$44
ASOS DESIGN Longline Parka
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Longline Parka
Stay warm on the fall nights in this knee-length hooded parka jacket. For just over $30, this buy is a no-brainer. 
$31 AT ASOS (REGULARLY $57)
Missguided Cream Colorblock Cropped Puffer Coat
Missguided
Missguided Cream Colorblock Cropped Puffer Coat
A sporty, neutral color-blocked puffer with a cool cropped look. 
$96$48
Boohoo Pu Sleeve Oversized Varsity Jacket
Boohoo
Boohoo Pu Sleeve Oversized Varsity Jacket
Save $50 on this sporty, cool-girl oversized varsity jacket. 
$44 (REGULARLY $100)
Levi's High Pile Fleece Hooded Zip Jacket
Nordstrom
Levi's High Pile Fleece Hooded Zip Jacket
A plush teddy jacket is a fall staple. Get 35% off the Levi's High Pile Fleece Hooded Zip Jacket at Nordstrom. 
$130 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $200)
ASOS Design Curve Leather Look Jacket with Shearling Lining in Sage
ASOS
ASOS Design Curve Leather Look Jacket with Shearling Lining in Sage
Hurry and grab this stunning sage ASOS faux leather jacket with cozy shearling lining before it completely sells out. 
$71$27

