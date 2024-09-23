Cozy slippers, sparkling jewelry and an on-trend handbag are just a few of the top picks this holiday season.
Do you hear that? It's Mariah Carey warming her vocal cords, and any minute, "All I Want for Christmas" will be all you hear on the radio. The annual herald means it's time to start thinking about the best gifts for everyone in your life. We've already written about Advent calendars and beauty gifts, but this list is just for her.
When looking for gifts for the special women in your life, it can take some planning to make sure your present feels heartfelt. Whether for a wife, mom or daughter, we found stellar picks to elicit a smile this holiday season.
If you're considering jewelry, clothing, a scented candle or a handbag, we found well-reviewed, new launches and top-selling gifts that are sure to be a hit. From popular brands like Lululemon, Athleta, Boy Smells, Kendra Scott and more, there are so many great gifts that you may want to keep a few for yourself.
Scroll on to shop the best gifts for her this holiday season for every taste.
THE BEST JEWELRY GIFTS FOR HER
Ten Wilde Amalfi Hoops
The black-owned jewelry brand Ten Wilde makes unique designs at a very reasonable price. These stunning earrings have been spotted on the likes of Vanessa Hudgens.
Kendra Scott Maura Vintage Gold Chain Necklace in White Crystal
This bold necklace with a front-facing toggle closure and crystal accents will elevate any outfit and be a cherished gift.
Mejuri Tube Large Hoops
In gold or silver, these shiny hoops are sure to be a gift hit.
Gucci G-Timeless 29mm stainless steel and diamond watch
A quietly elegant watch made from Stainless steel, it has two diamonds in place of traditional markers at 3 and 9 o'clock.
Amaaya Interlude Ring
Gold is often given during Diwali, like this intricate ring from Amaaya, a Southeast-Asian, female-founded brand.
THE BEST CLOTHING AND ACCESSORY GIFTS FOR HER
Athleta Water-Resistant Bucket Hat
This season's trendiest hat silhouette gets a practical upgrade in this water-resistant version.
Michael Kors Women's Small Saffiano Leather Top-Zip Tote Bag
Burgundy is the color of the season, and the deep discount on this beautiful handbag makes this gift an easy win.
Adidas Adifom Stan Smith Hello Kitty Mules
Available in white, pink or black, the iconic Hello Kitty adorns the classic Stan Smith mule, a lovely gift for any gal who is young at heart. One review says, "The most comfortable shoes I've ever owned." This is an Adidas exclusive that is not available elsewhere.
Fluff Co Hotel Waffle Robe
A soft and comfy 100% cotton robe is always a lovely gift, or try the fleece style for winter.
L.L. Bean Women's Daybreak Scuffs
From the brand synonymous with comfort, these wool and super-soft fleece slippers will keep her toes toasty all winter long.
Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece
Run, don't walk, to buy this white opal and gold fleece version of the incredibly popular belt bag for everyone on your holiday gift list. The last time we saw it in fleece, it was gone in days.
Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
Available in four lengths, these buttery-soft bestselling leggings are always a good gift idea.
THE BEST HOME GIFTS FOR HER
Boy Smells X Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding
Notes of bergamot, jasmine, and sandalwood round out the creamy, fruity scent of this limited-edition favorite scent. For this second drop, it's available in a candle and a perfume, but don't expect it to be available for long.
Bond No.9 New York, 6.4 oz. New York Nights Scented Candle
From the bespoke perfume house Bond No.9, a jasmine, sandalwood and caramel confection of a candle will scent her home for the holidays.
Marshall Willen Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Cream
We love the superior sound of Marshall Bluetooth speakers; this one is water-resistant and has a strap for easy portability. Also, check out the brand's iconic headphones.
In Good Taste 2024 Wine Advent Calendar Boisset Collection Advent
For California wine lovers, this top-tier gift set is chock full of Napa and Sonoma’s most awarded wineries.
Voluspa Large Santal Vanille Jar Candle
Creamy notes of vanilla and warm woods make this fragrance a warming pick for cooler months.
THE BEST BEAUTY GIFTS FOR HER
Dermstore, Best of Dermstore: Get Ready With Me Kit
For any beauty lover, this kit has beloved favorites in skin care, makeup and hair care from Tarte, Jane Iredale, Perricone MD and more.
Hempz Sweet Pineapple & Honey Melon Gift Set
Hempz is a popular brand (including among our editors), and this giftable set has tropical fruity notes in lotion, a body scrub, body wash and more.
Valentino Spike Valentino Buttery Matte Lipstick
The most luxurious lipstick on the market, this case itself is like jewelry. The soft matte finish and super pigmented color get five-star ratings.
Bobbie Brown Dazzle Glow 12-Day Holiday Calender Set
Delight any Bobbi Brown fan with this 12-day advent calendar full of the brand's bestselling makeup and skin care.
