With warmer temperatures almost here, if you're like us, you're probably starting to shop for spring dresses and other spring wardrobe essentials. The easy-to-throw-on style is a wardrobe essential, easily styled up or down depending on your needs. Amazon is overflowing with chic options in all the trendiest silhouettes of spring dresses, and right now, you can find the maxi dress of your dreams.

We love maxi dresses because they're so versatile — perfect for any body type, height or occasion. And, Amazon has all the latest spring styles all for incredibly affordable prices. So, whether you're looking for a casual maxi dress to wear with your favorite strappy sandals, something fancier for a spring wedding or formal event, or something else entirely, the perfect dress is waiting for you.

ET has put together a list of the best maxi dresses you can get now on Amazon. Therefore, you don't have to waste time on solid colors if you're looking for a floral maxi dress or one with a puff sleeve if you're looking for an effortless strapless style. We even found spring dresses with pockets, long sleeves, and other practical styles, so you can shop with confidence and have the throw-and-go style in your closet in no time.

Below, check out ET's favorite spring styles and shop the best maxi dresses on Amazon right now.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop The 15 Most Popular Spring Dresses Under $50 at Amazon

Where to Shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses for Spring

15 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget: Shop Amazon, Revolve, Lulu's, Reformation and More

Tory Burch Released Pink Miller Sandals That Are Perfect for Spring

Meghan Markle’s Comfy Veja Sneakers Are a Must-Have for Spring

The 13 Best Easter Dresses to Shop This Spring

The Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon For Your Spring Vacation

The Best Linen Pants for Women to Stay Cool & Comfortable This Spring

15 Under-$50 Colorful Sandals from Amazon to Wear This Spring

The Best Spring Jackets for Women — 5 Stylish Trends To Shop Now

The Top 5 Denim Trends for Spring: Maxi Skirts, Cargo Jeans and More