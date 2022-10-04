Shopping

The 27 Best Maxi Dresses on Amazon You Can Wear for Fall 2022

By Charlotte Lewis
Maxi dresses are the epitome of fall fashion. The easy-to-throw-on style is a wardrobe essential, easily styled up or down depending on your needs. Amazon is overflowing with chic options in all the trendiest silhouettes of fall dresses, and right now, you can find the maxi dress of your dreams.

We love maxi dresses because they're so versatile — perfect for any body type, height or occasion. And, Amazon has all the latest styles all for incredibly affordable prices. So, whether you're looking for a casual maxi dress to wear with your favorite strappy sandals, something fancier for a fall wedding or formal event, or something else entirely, the perfect dress is waiting for you.

ET has put together a list of the best maxi dresses you can get now on Amazon. Therefore, you don't have to waste time on solid colors if you're looking for a floral maxi dress or one with a puff sleeve if you're looking for an effortless strapless style. We even found dresses with pockets, long sleeves, and other practical styles, so you can shop with confidence and have the throw-and-go style in your closet in no time.

Below, check out ET's favorite fall styles and shop maxi dresses on Amazon right now.

Split Bodycon Cocktail Maxi Dress
Split Bodycon Cocktail Maxi Dress
Amazon
Split Bodycon Cocktail Maxi Dress

This maxi dress will make you stand out at your next event. One Amazon reviewer said, "I wore this dress to my son's wedding and received so many compliments! It fits perfectly! The material is thick and stretchy, and I was very comfortable."

$59
Pleated High Waist Slit Maxi Dress
Pleated High Waist Slit Maxi Dress
Amazon
Pleated High Waist Slit Maxi Dress

Stylish and perfect for any special occasion, this v-neck maxi dress with slit has a v-neck and slit at the back. Plus, it's easy to accessorize with your favorite shoes and accessories.

$39
Flounce Shirred Ruffle Hem Elegant Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Flounce Shirred Ruffle Hem Elegant Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Amazon
Flounce Shirred Ruffle Hem Elegant Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Channel your inner Bridgerton with this maxi dress. 

$50
Long Sleeve Square Neck Bodycon Maxi Long Dress
Long Sleeve Square Neck Bodycon Maxi Long Dress
Amazon
Long Sleeve Square Neck Bodycon Maxi Long Dress

Nothing like having a classic black maxi dress. 

$35
Women's High Neck Split Bodycon Long Dress
Women's High Neck Split Bodycon Long Dress
Amazon
Women's High Neck Split Bodycon Long Dress

With over 15,800 five star reviews, this dress is the epitome of fall fashion. 

$59
Floral Print Long Maxi Dress with Pockets
Floral Print Long Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Floral Print Long Maxi Dress with Pockets

This  3/4 sleeve long-sleeve dress is perfect to wear for a small get-together with friends. Plus, this dress offers many floral print options.

$33
Fall Button Down Front Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Fall Button Down Front Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Amazon
Fall Button Down Front Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Simple, chic, and elegant, this long cardigan dress features a long sleeve, button-down, and loose fit. You can also show off your body shape with this eye-catching piece.

$35
Long Sleeve V Neck Leopard Print Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress
Long Sleeve V Neck Leopard Print Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress
Amazon
Long Sleeve V Neck Leopard Print Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress

Long-sleeved maxis don't have to look super conservative. We love this one with a cinched tie waist and trendy tiered skirt.

$40
Casual Short Sleeve Bohemian Floral Tiered Maxi Dress
Casual Short Sleeve Bohemian Floral Tiered Maxi Dress
Amazon
Casual Short Sleeve Bohemian Floral Tiered Maxi Dress

This tiered maxi dress is airy and stretchy to stay comfortable all day long. 

$50$40
Short Sleeve Loose Plain Casual Long Maxi Dresses with Pockets
Short Sleeve Loose Plain Casual Long Maxi Dresses with Pockets
Amazon
Short Sleeve Loose Plain Casual Long Maxi Dresses with Pockets

This short-sleeved maxi in stretch cotton is a blank slate to accessorize whatever your style. Add a cropped denim jacket for cooler fall nights or platform white sneakers for a really trendy look.

$53$37
Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets
Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets

This easy breezy dress is as comfortable as it is stylish. Plus, it has pockets.

$47$35
Cross V-Neck Dress Bohemian Maxi Dress
Cross V-Neck Dress Bohemian Maxi Dress
Amazon
Cross V-Neck Dress Bohemian Maxi Dress

A wrap dress is always an easy way to look chic, and we love this flirty silhouette with ruffled cap sleeves and hem.

$60$43
Ruched Square Neck Maxi Dress
Ruched Square Neck Maxi Dress
Amazon
Ruched Square Neck Maxi Dress

A flowy and soft dress. It has a ruched square neck and darling, ruffled cap sleeves.

$39$25 WITH COUPON
Pearl Button Down Dress V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
Pearl Button Down Dress V Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
Amazon
Pearl Button Down Dress V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

We're obsessed with the pearl detailing on this eyelet maxi dress with adjustable spaghetti straps.

$60$43
Tie-Up Ribbon Strap Maxi Dress
Tie-Up Ribbon Strap Maxi Dress
Amazon
Tie-Up Ribbon Strap Maxi Dress

A dreamy long dress perfect for a picnic.

$43$40 WITH COUPON
Halter Neck Maxi Dress
Halter Neck Maxi Dress
Amazon
Halter Neck Maxi Dress

This sleeveless halter neck dress is fall party ready.

$41 AND UP
Striped Maxi Dress with Pockets
Striped Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Striped Maxi Dress with Pockets

Keep it casual with this flattering striped dress with pockets.

$40$33
Boho Floral Print Off Shoulder Split Long A-Line Dress
Boho Floral Print Off Shoulder Split Long A Line Dress
Amazon
Boho Floral Print Off Shoulder Split Long A-Line Dress

Make your way to the dance floor in this floral boho maxi with off-the-shoulder sleeves, ruched bodice and double skirt slits, perfect to wear for fall weddings. 

$40
Halter Bohemian Floral Maxi Dress
Halter Bohemian Floral Maxi Dress
Amazon
Halter Bohemian Floral Maxi Dress

We love the floral print of this maxi dress, a smart choice for a fall wedding.

$35 AND UP
Bohemian Floral Printed Strapless Long Maxi Dress
Bohemian Floral Printed Strapless Beach Party Long Maxi Dress
Amazon
Bohemian Floral Printed Strapless Long Maxi Dress

If you're searching for a strapless maxi dress, look no further than this lightweight one with trendy tiered skirt, a necessary addition to anyone's fall wardrobe. 

$35 AND UP
Casual Loose Pockets Short Sleeve Split Boho Maxi Dress
Casual Maxi Dress Loose Pockets Short Sleeve Split Boho Dress
Amazon
Casual Loose Pockets Short Sleeve Split Boho Maxi Dress

Whether you want to pair it with trendy gold hoops and heeled sandals for a fall BBQ or wear it over your swimsuit on the beach — there's nothing this loose-fitting maxi can't do.

$22 AND UP
Deep V Neck Loose Plain Long Maxi Casual Dress
Deep V Neck Loose Plain Long Maxi Casual Dress
Amazon
Deep V Neck Loose Plain Long Maxi Casual Dress

This v-neck casual dress will make any night feel like a special occasion with its effortless style.

$38
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

This tiered maxi dress is available in shades of brown and black, making it the perfect neutral to add to your fall weather wardrobe.

$60
Off Shoulder Casual Long Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets
Off Shoulder Summer Casual Long Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Off Shoulder Casual Long Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets

Get three dresses for the price of one with this super versatile maxi you can wear as a tank, off-the-shoulders or an asymmetrical, one-strap style.

$46$40
Sleeveless V-Neck Semi-Formal Maxi Evening Dress
Sleeveless V-Neck Semi-Formal Maxi Evening Dress
Amazon
Sleeveless V-Neck Semi-Formal Maxi Evening Dress

Made from lightweight chiffon, this formal maxi dress is an excellent choice for fall weddings.

$77$57
High Neck Cut-In A-Line Side Slit Maxi Sweater Dress
High Neck Cut-In A-Line Side Slit Maxi Sweater Dress
Amazon
High Neck Cut-In A-Line Side Slit Maxi Sweater Dress

Transition from day to night with ease in this body-hugging maxi dress, available in nine pretty colors for fall.

$50
Loose Plain Long Maxi Dress with Pockets
Loose Plain Long Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Loose Plain Long Maxi Dress with Pockets

We love the wide range of fall colors this loose pocketed dress comes in, and it's available in extended sizes, too. 

$30

