Maxi dresses are the epitome of fall fashion. The easy-to-throw-on style is a wardrobe essential, easily styled up or down depending on your needs. Amazon is overflowing with chic options in all the trendiest silhouettes of fall dresses, and right now, you can find the maxi dress of your dreams.

We love maxi dresses because they're so versatile — perfect for any body type, height or occasion. And, Amazon has all the latest styles all for incredibly affordable prices. So, whether you're looking for a casual maxi dress to wear with your favorite strappy sandals, something fancier for a fall wedding or formal event, or something else entirely, the perfect dress is waiting for you.

ET has put together a list of the best maxi dresses you can get now on Amazon. Therefore, you don't have to waste time on solid colors if you're looking for a floral maxi dress or one with a puff sleeve if you're looking for an effortless strapless style. We even found dresses with pockets, long sleeves, and other practical styles, so you can shop with confidence and have the throw-and-go style in your closet in no time.

Below, check out ET's favorite fall styles and shop maxi dresses on Amazon right now.

Split Bodycon Cocktail Maxi Dress Amazon Split Bodycon Cocktail Maxi Dress This maxi dress will make you stand out at your next event. One Amazon reviewer said, "I wore this dress to my son's wedding and received so many compliments! It fits perfectly! The material is thick and stretchy, and I was very comfortable." $59 Buy Now

