The 27 Best Moisturizers for Every Skin Type in 2022 -- La Mer, Olay, Drunk Elephant and More

By ETonline Staff
Moisturizing your skin is kind of like brushing your teeth: It's generally a good idea to do it twice a day in order to get the best results, no matter your skin type or tone. And with winter here, keeping the skin hydrated and supple amid cold weather is important. 

Most people have the same end goal for their face: plump, soft, younger-looking skin with no signs of acne, sun damage, fine lines, wrinkles or dark spots. Consistent hydration not only improves your skin's texture, making it smoother; it also reinforces the skin's barrier function, meaning it’s less permeable to irritants such as pollution. 

While this twice-daily facial beauty routine might seem straightforward enough to follow, shopping for a new facial moisturizer can often be anything but easy. Because who knows which of the best sunscreen, cream, anti-aging products, retinol moisturizers, collagen and elastin lotion, moisturizing cream or oil-free moisturizer actually works best on your unique skin type? After all, the daily moisturizer formula that pairs perfectly for the acne-prone might not suit those whose complexions are on the dry side.

Until there's an end-all-be-all official skincare manual out there, we've laid out our recommendations for the best face moisturizer for all skin types below. 

For Anti-Aging

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydration Support Formula
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydration Support Formula
Skinstore
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydration Support Formula
Using only ingredients that are absolutely necessary to deliver real results, this Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydration Support Formula provides intense hydration and smooths out fine lines and wrinkles.
$7 AT SKINSTORE
Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer
Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer
Sephora
Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer
Dermatologists always stress the importance of retinol in your skincare routine because the vitamin A derivative boosts collagen production and reduces the appearance of fine lines on your face. This anti-aging moisturizer and retinol cream from Kate Somerville also boasts antioxidants like vitamin C for extra horsepower.
$98 AT SEPHORA
Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream
Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream
Olay
Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream
Olay Regenerist Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer is one of those products that, once you start using it, quickly becomes an old standby. The anti-aging drugstore face cream gets to work immediately, hydrating the skin and softening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while firming and plumping. It's infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, amino peptides and niacinamide (aka vitamin B3), which work together for visible, and surprisingly affordable, results. 
$39$33 AT OLAY
First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum
First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum .25% Pure Concentrate, Anti-Aging Serum for Sensitive Skin – 1.0 Oz.
Skinstore
First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum
First Aid Beauty's FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum is safe for sensitive skin. This serum combines retinol and polypeptides to help soften the look of wrinkles and fine lines with ingredients including hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, aloe, colloidal oatmeal, allantoin and ceramides.
$58 AT SKINSTORE

For Acne-Prone Skin or Oily Skin Types

Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen
Fenty Skin
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30
Rihanna's Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer is a favorite among fans, influencers and beauty editors. This moisturizer-and-sunscreen combo hydrates, protects and brightens the skin. The lightweight, oil-free and noncomedogenic formula absorbs fast, and it doesn't leave a white cast or break you out. 
$35 AT FENTY SKIN
Peter Thomas Roth Acne-Clear Oil-Free Matte Moisturizer
Peter Thomas Roth Acne-Clear Oil-Free Matte Moisturizer
Sephora
Peter Thomas Roth Acne-Clear Oil-Free Matte Moisturizer
Yes, even oily complexions need hydration (otherwise, you'll get flaky and irritated skin). This oil-free formula and moisturizer designed for oily skin won’t exacerbate breakouts for the acne-prone -- this mattifying moisturizer actually helps prevent them with salicylic acid -- and instead gives skin a supple, matte appearance.
$38 AT SEPHORA
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream
This lightweight gel moisturizer formula is packed with the powerhouse hydrator hyaluronic acid and is beloved by high-end beauty aficionados and drugstore dwellers alike. This hydrating gel absorbs almost instantly, so your skin feels softer, nourished and not at all greasy.
$19$18

For Combination Skin

Huda Beauty Honey Balm Jelly Moisturizer
Honey Balm Jelly Moisturizer
Huda Beauty
Huda Beauty Honey Balm Jelly Moisturizer
Huda Beauty's Honey Balm Jelly Moisturizer textured jelly-meets-balm moisturizer. This face moisturizer is infused with honey and turmeric root extract to lock-in moisture for up to 24 hours while soothing the skin.
$43 AT HUDA BEAUTY
Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Crème Fortifying Replenishing Hydration
Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Crème Fortifying Replenishing Hydration
Nordstrom
Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Crème Fortifying Replenishing Hydration
Chanel's hydrating gel cream is made with micro-droplets containing camellia oil extract that burst upon contact with skin, providing an instant sense of freshness -- along with a moisturizing effect that lasts up to 24 hours. As its name implies, the Hydra Beauty Crème deeply hydrates and protects skin against free radicals; it also helps restore and maintain optimal moisture levels in the skin cells. 
$98 AT NORDSTROM
Dr. Jart Ceramidin Cream
Dr. Jart Ceramidin Creme
Sephora
Dr. Jart Ceramidin Cream
This Dr. Jart ceramidin moisturizer cream for combination skin is such a cult favorite that it is often sold out. The lightweight cream is stacked with ceramides, the good “fat” for your skin that hydrates the skin barrier from within and prevents chronic water loss from your pores. Normal, dry and even very dry skin instantly become plumped with all-day, time-release moisture.
$48 AT SEPHORA
Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream
TULA Probiotic Skin Care 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day and Night Cream | Moisturizer for Face, Ageless is the New Anti-Aging, Face Cream, Contains Watermelon Fruit and Blueberry Extract
Amazon
Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream
Tula's 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream is perfect for combination skin -- its filled with probiotics, superfoods, watermelon fruit extract and squalene to deeply hydrate and firm skin. Stuff it's not filled with? Parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, petrolatum, formaldehydes, formaldehyde releasing preservatives, triclosan, retinol or gluten.
$52$46 AT AMAZON
Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer
Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer
Sephora
Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer
This moisturizer from Bobbi Brown targets fine lines and wrinkles while managing combination skin. Dryness, Fine Lines and Wrinkles, and Oiliness The formula uses shea butter with vitamins E and other nutrients for a cream you can use every day.
$64 AT SEPHORA
iS Clinical Moisturizing Complex
iS Clinical Moisturizing Complex
Dermstore
iS Clinical Moisturizing Complex
iS Clinical Moisturizing Complex, a celeb favorite, is formulated with natural vitamins, potent antioxidants, powerful botanical extracts and bionutrients.
$89 AT DERMSTORE

For Sensitive Skin

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides
Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides
Drunk Elephant
Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides
The cult favorite skincare brand Drunk Elephant is committed to using only ingredients that either directly benefit the skin’s health or support the integrity and effectiveness of their formulations. What you won’t find in their products: essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes or sulfates/SLS, making them the perfect for the sensitive skin set. This thick, fluffy moisturizer is infused with six rare African oils and a ceramide complex for intense moisture; it's also fragrance-free, which means it’s sure to not irritate sensitive skin.
$60 AT SEPHORA
Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane
Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane
Kiehl's
Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane
If you're looking for a no-frills moisturizer that simply does the job, the Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane is the one for you. This bestseller is lightweight, fragrance-free and paraben-free. It instantly moisturizes, smoothes and soothes the skin -- even sensitive skin. 
$33 AT KIEHL'S
Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
Amazon
Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty's The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer is formulated with two types of hyaluronic acid and squalane. This face moisturizer is oil-free, synthetic-free, fragrance-free and cruelty-free.
$30 AT AMAZON
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
In addition to providing UV protection at SPF 30, this La Roche-Posay oil-free moisturizer contains ceramides (essential for repairing the skin barrier) and the anti-aging nutrient niacinamide.
$20 AT AMAZON
Pai Skincare The Anthemis Chamomile and Rosehip Soothing Moisturizer
Pai Skincare The Anthemis Chamomile and Rosehip Soothing Moisturizer
SkinStore
Pai Skincare The Anthemis Chamomile and Rosehip Soothing Moisturizer
Pai's soothing moisturizer available on Goop is formulated with soothing ingredients like chamomile and rose hips so it goes on smoothly without irritating sensitive skin.
$59 AT SKINSTORE
Dr. Hauschka Tinted Day Cream
Dr. Hauschka Tinted Day Cream, 1 Fl Oz
Amazon
Dr. Hauschka Tinted Day Cream
Dr. Hauschka's Tinted Day Cream is formulated for sensitive skin. Tinted Day Cream soothes, hydrates and nourishes while adding a light, translucent, sun-kissed glow to skin.
$45 AT AMAZON

For Dry Skin

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream
Sephora
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer
The price tag is undoubtedly steep, but celebrities like Jennifer Lopez swear by La Mer, the legendary elixir that infuses skin with sea-sourced renewing energies. This famously luxurious facial cream deeply soothes, moisturizes and helps heal dryness, so your skin will look naturally vibrant and restored. There is a secret to activating the Miracle Broth in Crème de la Mer, which lies in a soothing ritual: Warm it for a few seconds between your fingers until it becomes translucent, then press gently onto your face. Because it's so rich, La Mer is ideal for drier skin types.
$530 AT SEPHORA
Glossier Priming Moisturizer Rich
Glossier Priming Moisturizer Rich
Glossier
Glossier Priming Moisturizer Rich
Glossier's Priming Moisturizer Rich face moisturizer is a deeply moisturizing yet fast-absorbing face cream for either day or night with an anti-redness complex built in.
$35 AT GLOSSIER
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
tatcha dewy skin cream
Tatcha
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
The Dewy Skin Cream by Tatcha is a super rich face cream containing Japanese purple rice, which can plump skin as the product delivers its namesake dewy glow.
$68 AT TATCHA
Lancôme Hydra Zen Glow Liquid Lightweight Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid
Lancôme Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Glow Liquid Moisturizer
Sephora
Lancôme Hydra Zen Glow Liquid Lightweight Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid
Lancôme's Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Glow Liquid Moisturizer is lightweight made with 11 amino acids and hyaluronic acid.  This face moisturizer visibly de-stresses skin, hydrates and supports the skin's moisture barrier for a glow that lasts all 24 hours.
$45 AT SEPHORA
Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich
dr barbara strum face cream rich
Sephora
Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich
This luxurious cream has found a home with myriad fashion and beauty influencers. They love its clean ingredients, antioxidant-laden formula and ability to take skin from extremely parched to pleasingly plump. The highly active compounds get to work both superficially and deep inside your skin's cells -- as a result, fine lines will disappear and skin will be visibly firmer.
$230 AT SEPHORA
Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream
Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream
Ulta
Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream
Dermalogica's Skin Smoothing Cream hydrates the skin using lactide acid along with mallow to soothe skin while smoothing out uneven skin texture.
$69 AT ULTA

For SPF Protection

Suntegrity Tinted 5 in 1 Mineral Sunscreen for Face
Suntegrity Tinted 5 in 1 Mineral Sunscreen for Face
Amazon
Suntegrity Tinted 5 in 1 Mineral Sunscreen for Face
This BB cream is a tinted moisturizer with an SPF of 30 to shield your skin from the sun while keeping your face supple. 
$45 AT AMAZON
L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30
L'Oreal revitalift spf 30 moisturizer
Amazon
L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30
We don't need to hear much more than "Jennifer Lopez loves this product" before whipping out our credit card. But if you are curious why the superstar uses it religiously, this budget-friendly anti-aging face cream contains moisturizing ingredients and SPF 30 -- a must -- plus glycolic acid, vitamin C and pro-retinol. Together, the combo works to even out skin tone, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and sun protection from UV rays.
$18$15

