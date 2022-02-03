The 37 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

Valentine's Day is less than two weeks away and if you haven't started shopping for your sweetheart, now's the time. To avoid worrying about a last-minute shopping crunch, ET has put together a few of our favorite items under $50 to help you get started on your gift search.

Whether you're spending the day with your significant other, your gal pals, or alone, we love that Valentine's Day is all about celebrating love. After the whirlwind of the last two years, we've decided we deserve to celebrate with some special treats. If you're looking for a unique gift idea -- no matter who you're celebrating with -- we've found a few fabulous items that scream that special four-letter-word.

Our curated list of gifts includes picks from all our favorite brands, including a Drunk Elephant skincare set (it’s made up of four cult favorite skincare products we’ve been dying to try out), a box of chocolate truffles (because what’s Valentine’s Day without chocolate?) and even whiskey glasses (don’t worry if you’re shopping for your special guy, this list has plenty of options for him, too -- and so does this one).

Share the love and get started on your Valentine’s shopping with these great gift ideas, all under $50.

ET Style's Picks for Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50:

Santa Margherita Sparkling Rose Drizly Santa Margherita Sparkling Rose If you want to think outside the wine box this year, think about celebrating your love with festive pink bubbles. This bottle of Santa Margherita Sparkling Rose has strawberry notes and pairs well with savory appetizers, complex seafood dishes and anything spicy. $25 AND UP Buy Now

Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies Levain Bakery Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies For an edible gift that's memorable, the legendary chocolate chip cookies from New York's Levain Bakery is the gift your loved one won't soon forget. This chocolate chip cookie has walnuts in it, but you can also get peanut butter chip, double chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin. $27 AND UP Buy Now

Modern Map Art Custom Star Map Etsy Modern Map Art Custom Star Map We can't be the only hopeless romantic who swooned at the idea of getting this stunning star map for the ultimate personalized gift for Valentine's Day. Put in any date and you can see what the stars looked like on your first anniversary, first date, or the first time you met. $25 AND UP Buy Now

The Sill Hoya Heart The Sill The Sill Hoya Heart Show your favorite plant-lover you care with a heart-shaped succulent in a mini planter. If you're gifting a plant to someone far away, you can also get a gift subscription from The Sill. $32 Buy Now

Happy Teddy Bear Nordstrom Happy Teddy Bear For sweethearts who love to cuddle, this teddy bear is the perfect way to show them you care. $35 Buy Now

Looking for more Valentine's Day inspo? Check out ET Style's Valentine's Day Gift Guide for everything you need to make the day romantic.

Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers Amazon Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers The special person in your life who deserves a spa day everyday, these aromatherapy shower steamers turn a morning routine into a relaxing ritual. $30 $20 Buy Now

Pillow Slides Slippers Amazon Pillow Slides Slippers For someone who deserves a little more comfort with every step, these pillow slides are an Amazon customer fave. $8 AND UP Buy Now

Etsy Handwriting Bracelet Etsy Etsy Handwriting Bracelet Choose a name, a nickname, a quote or say I love you in your own words with this custom bracelet from Etsy. $40 AND UP Buy Now

Valentine’s Day Beer Labels Zazzle Valentine’s Day Beer Labels Good for a romantic chuckle from the beer lover, these custom labels go over a standard beer label to make every sip of suds a little bit sweeter. $6 FOR A SET OF 6 LABELS Buy Now

FaceTory Subscription Box Cratejoy FaceTory Subscription Box For the person in your life who loves beauty products, this gift subscription box from FaceTory sends your sweetheart new K-Beauty products to try every month with plans starting at $12. $12 AND UP Buy Now

LOMAO Sherpa Fleece Blanket Amazon LOMAO Sherpa Fleece Blanket Nothing says "I love you," quite like cuddling up under a comfy blanket on the couch, and this sherpa fleece measures at 51" x 63", making it the perfect size for two. $36 $33 Buy Now

Minted Collage Heart Custom Puzzle Minted Minted Collage Heart Custom Puzzle If your SO loves puzzles, we have a great gift idea: Create your own collage on this customizable 256 piece puzzle, and stay in to put your story together in a gorgeous picture. $42 Buy Now

Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass Let your SO be the toast of the town with these stunning glasses, intricately etched streets from their favorite city. Gift this with your special someone's favorite liquor and have an impressive custom gift, all for under $50 from Uncommon Goods. $18 Buy Now

Serving Palette with Bowls Uncommon Goods Serving Palette with Bowls For the entertainer in your life (or the person who just likes snacks!), this serving platter with bowls will change how they present hors d'oeuvres. $38 Buy Now

