Former ER actress Maura Tierney had her own emergency room scare on Monday after getting into an accident on her bike in Marina del Rey.

According to reps for the Golden Globe winner, she was treated at a nearby hospital and released without suffering any significant physical damage.

"Maura has been released from the hospital with no major injuries," her rep said. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with their concern."

Tierney, who currently stars on the Showtime drama The Affair, was struck by a car while riding her bike. The vehicle clipped her rear tire, TMZ first reported, along with photos of the accident.

Tierney was treated on the scene by EMTs and placed in a neck brace after telling them she was experiencing back pain. After being loaded into an ambulance, the actress was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police reportedly believe that the collision was an accident, and that the driver of the vehicle was not under the influence at the time of the incident.

The accident comes just over a month following the dramatic season four finale of The Affair and Showtime's announcement that they'd picked the series up for a fifth and final season.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Maura Tierney Delivers a Calculated, Award-Worthy Performance on 'The Affair'

'The Affair' Star Ruth Wilson Says She Wanted to Leave the Show Ahead of Its Final Season

'The Affair' Renewed for 5th and Final Season

Related Gallery