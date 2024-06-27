'The Bachelor' Alum Hannah Ann Sluss Marries Jake Funk

Hannah Ann Sluss is a married woman! The Bachelor alum, 28, tied the knot with Detroit Lions running back Jake Funk in a 12th century castle in Tuscany, Italy, on June 27, People reports.

"We decided it would just be us and to really focus on the commitment and significance of marriage," Sluss tells the outlet. "It's easy to get caught up in all the glitz and glam, so having our wedding just for us made the most sense and made it meaningful."

The couple is set to enjoy several days in Italy before jetting off to Switzerland for their honeymoon. Afterwards, they'll celebrate becoming newlyweds with a big reception in Miami, Florida.

"Our future is very unpredictable," Sluss says, alluding to her now-husband's NFL career. "We never know where we're going to be living or what he'll even be doing, so having a best friend to take on whatever life throws at you is what I'm most excited about."

Bachelor Nation first met Sluss when she starred on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor in 2020. Sluss wound up engaged to Weber, but he eventually ended things to pursue a romance with his runner-up, Madison Prewett. After that ended, Weber entered into an on-and-off romance with Kelley Flanagan, another woman from his season, but the pair called it quits for good in 2023.

As for Sluss, she and Funk, 26, went public with their romance in 2022 and got engaged the following year. Sluss celebrated her impending nuptials with a Nashville bridal shower in March and unveiled her wedding invitations in May.

