The Golden Bachelor star Theresa Nist is enjoying her summer weeks after finalizing her divorce from Gerry Turner.

The 70-year-old grandmother and reality star -- who was given the final rose by Turner at the end of the inaugural season of the new dating show -- flaunted her figure in a white swimsuit on a New Jersey beach this week.

The outing comes just a few weeks after Nist and Turner finalized their divorce settlement, though Nist has clearly been finding solace and support in family life. She shared just last week that she was preparing to become a grandmother for the seventh time, as her son and his wife prepared to welcome their third child.

'Golden Bachelor' stat Theresa Nist hits the beach after finalizing her divorce from Gerry Turner. - Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages

"How lucky am I to have two incredible children who married two other incredible humans who then went on to have six beautiful, amazing boys?" Nist captioned a stunning sunset photo shoot of her daughter-in-law. "I am filled with so much joy, wonder, love and gratitude for this new life. And this baby is so fortunate to be able to call my daughter 'Mom. 'She treats her three boys with kindness, dignity and respect. She really listens to them and she does it all so fairly and they all love her so much!! I am beyond grateful to be able to be called this baby’s Nana."

According to court documents obtained by ET, Turner and Nist struck a settlement on June 4 in Indiana's Pike Circuit Court. The nine-page document notes that the former couple tied the knot on Jan. 4, 2024 and "lived together as husband and wife until April 12, 2024, at which time certain irreconcilable differences heretofore arisen between the parties culminated in their separation."

The update comes exactly two months after Turner and Nist announced on Good Morning America that they were planning to divorce after just three months of marriage. The former couple got married in a televised ceremony on ABC in early January following the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor.

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage," Turner said at the time, sitting beside Nist while holding her hand.

As for what led to their divorce, Turner vaguely noted, "The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations it's been how dedicated both of us are to our families… I think both of us feel like it's best for the happiness of each of us to live apart."

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, the first-ever 'Golden Bachelor' couple, tied the knot in a televised ceremony in January but separated just a few months later. - Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

He insisted that he "still loves" Nist, adding, "I still love this person. There's no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day."

The exes noted that they have a prenup and would recommend it to others, stating that they don't want to discourage others at a second chance at love.

"I don't think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody," Nist said.

