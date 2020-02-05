Peter Weber isn't here to play.

The Bachelor shockingly sent a frontrunner home on Wednesday's special episode of the ABC dating show -- and it happened mid-date... seconds after she was cuddled up, kissing him and sitting on his lap. When Victoria Paul asked to talk through their speed bumps in an effort to move forward, Peter cut her short, revealing that he just doesn't see a future between them.

"Are you sure you're in a place to talk?" Victoria P. asked, after having just requested some "physical touch" from Peter. "There have been things I've wanted to talk to you about. I don't think we ever talked about the whole Alayah thing. I just don't want you to question who I am in my heart at all through this. And I feel like when my heart was in question, I kind of recoil and kind of take a step back and I just don't want you to have any doubts. And I felt like after our one-on-one, we were both so certain, and I just want to get back to that."

"Thank you for that," Peter replied, as Victoria P. kissed his hand. "I think our relationship, I've thought about how we started out and how everything's been progressing. I think about that first date that we had, and it really was -- it was amazing. And I think we've both kind of felt a drop off. The obvious is with that Alayah stuff and... I hate that it did, but it distracted me."

Victoria P. mistakenly still saw the light at the end of the tunnel. "I hate that... the only thing we can do now is move forward and focus on what's in front of us, and I want you to know that when I look at you, I see someone that I want to fight for, and I just want to feel good about us, and I want to feel that you want the same things that I do in the future," she told Peter.

"Listen, I totally hear you," Peter said, starting to take things in another direction. "I know how badly you want this and you are ready for this, I see that. I know that your heart is in the right place, and I do not want to do anything to hurt you. I think that my biggest concern right now with you is maybe you are more secure and confident in us than I am. And I just -- I have to be totally honest with you, because that's what you deserve."

Victoria P. then started to realize what was happening. "I'm scared -- what are you trying to say?" she asked. "Peter, I don't know. I don't know what that just meant... if I'm being honest -- are you saying that you don't want me to be here?"

"I don't know if I see you as my wife," Peter finally admitted. "I'm so sorry. And I'm sorry about that."

"I know that I've been nothing but vulnerable and real with you," Victoria P. defended herself. "And I told you I was falling in love with you."

"What you felt, I felt on that date, I promise you. And it hurts me so much right now," Peter said.

Then Victoria P.'s emotions switched from sadness to anger. "I don't want you to be concerned about my feelings, because I'm OK," she hissed at Peter.

"I hope you are, but I'm still concerned," he shared.

"I'm concerned for you, because I feel that you are -- I'm worried for you. And I hope that you're making the right decisions and... because this is the last conversation that we're going to have. This is not love, and that really sucks," she said, in tears -- and refusing to accept Peter's apology.

"No, you don't apologize to me," Victoria P. continued, before trying to locate a producer in the room. "Can I get a car, can I get a cab? I just want to leave."

Victoria P. told Peter she didn't need him to walk her out -- but he chased her anyway.

"Please... I just want you to know how grateful I am that I was able to meet you," he tried to comfort her, before sending her on her way. "And you're going to make someone so happy someday."

"I know," Victoria P. said, hopping in her car home.

Just weeks earlier, Peter had gushed to ET about how Victoria P. was one of his frontrunners. "I had an amazing night last night with Victoria P.," he raved during our visit to his pillow fighting date, which aired on Jan. 20. "Her heart just completely shined through. She was able to open up to me and I'm definitely falling for her very hard."

Things have clearly changed for the Bachelor. See more in the video below.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

