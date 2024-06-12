The Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick and TikTok star Kat Stickler have made their relationship Instagram official!

The happy couple took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news in a joint post. In the first photo, Tartick, 35, lovingly hugs Stickler, 28, from behind as she holds his hand that's tightly wrapped around her. In the second, he sweetly kisses her smiling cheek.

"Heart is full 🫶," Stickler commented.

It seems like Bachelor Nation approves. In just an hour, the post accumulated more than 200,000 likes.

Friends of the couple flooded the comment section to support their romance. They also poked fun at the relationship.

"If you hurt Kat we ride at dawn," Christy Carlson Romano joked.

"You can’t make me call him cousin," TikToker Jon Bouffard commented.

Fans guessed in early May that the two were dating, posting photos of them spotted together.

On Tuesday, Tartick posted a quote on his Instagram Story that may hint at what his new relationship is like.

Jason Tartick's Instagram Story. - Jason Tartick/Instagram

"Love this quote I just read…" Tartick wrote, sharing, "The reality is none of us are easy to be with. We all suffer from something. So when you meet someone who's willing to stay committed to understanding you & actually wants to grow with you. Don't let silly things like ego & pride ruin it."

Tartick was previously engaged to Kaitlyn Bristowe, but the two split in August after more than four years together. Stickler was previously married to Michael Stickler, whom she shares a daughter named Mary-Katherine (MK) with. She then briefly dated Cameron Walker.

