Chris Harrison is serving up a big fat tease ahead of Tuesday's season finale of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelor franchise host took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Hannah Brown on the day she handed out her final rose in Greece. While it's only been about two months since that fateful day, Harrison says "much has changed."

"This was a beautiful happy day in Greece. Much has changed since this glorious day. You will hear it all explained and watch it all unfold live tonight #TheBachelorette," he captioned the snap, seemingly hinting that Brown ends up "happy" with one of her final two men, Tyler Cameron or Jed Wyatt," but no longer feels that way.

Brown ended Monday night's episode with a promise to viewers that rumors would be addressed.

"The past couple of months have been really tough and emotional. I know there are a lot of rumors out there. Honestly, tomorrow night, I have a lot of questions that need to be answered," she said.

As fans know, Wyatt's ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, came forward last month claiming that they were in a relationship while he was filming The Bachelorette. She alleged in an interview with ET that Wyatt planned to return back to her after the show, which he went on to promote his music career.

While joining ET's Lauren Zima for Roses and Rose Live on Monday night, Bachelorette alum Jared Haibon speculated that Brown won't be engaged when viewers see her at After the Final Rose on Tuesday night -- and it all has to do with her extra windmill reveal.

If Brown is engaged, Haibon said she wouldn't want to make her significant other feel uncomfortable by boasting about having sex with another contestant so close to her engagement reveal.

"Don't you think it would be a hint of disrespect, the night before they announce their engagement... she's like, 'We had sex four times?" Haibon said. "Any Bachelor or Bachelorette, they want to protect whoever they pick... it's a tough roller coaster ride, so a lot of the leads want to do whatever they can to make their significant other feel better."

"It's in the past and it's over, but did you need to clarify it? Did you need to give that much specifics?" he asked.

Brown's season finale wraps up Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. ET's live Bachelorette finale coverage starts at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT on ET Live, which you can stream on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device.

Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelorette': Peter Weber Breaks Silence on Ex-Girlfriend's Claims

'The Bachelorette': ET Is Live Blogging Night 2 of Hannah's Finale!

'The Bachelorette' Finale: Hannah Brown Speaks Out on 'Rumors' in Candid Message to Viewers

Related Gallery