Michelle Young wants answers from one of her suitors. In an exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's Fantasy Suite episode of The Bachelorette, the teacher expresses concerns that Nayte Olukoya may not be ready to pop the question.

"I need to know exactly where Nayte is at," Michelle says in a confessional, ahead of her nighttime date with the sales executive. "I could potentially have stronger feelings for him than he does for me."

Going into the evening, Michelle says, "The biggest thing I need to hear is if he is ready for an engagement."

"There's a lot on the line," she notes. "So tonight I'm going to ask the tough questions."

When Michelle and Nayte sit down, she quickly brings up the topic, saying, "There's this engagement at the end and I wanted to know exactly where you are at."

"When we had that hometown date and had my mom over, my stepdad, family time that was huge. That was huge for me," Nayte answers.

It was during that hometown date, though, that Michelle first became concerned about their relationship, when his stepfather, Charles, expressed his own doubts about Nayte's readiness to propose.

"He doesn't know the difference between being in love and being married or being engaged," Charles told Michelle. "One’s a feeling and one’s a commitment. They tie together very closely, but is he ready for that? I don’t know if he can handle this. I don’t know if he’s gonna get to that point."

In the sneak peek clip, Michelle tells Nayte about his stepfather's comments.

"Charles, he said that there could be a moment where you pull away, just because you haven't had these strong feelings [before]," Michelle tells Nayte. "Falling in love is one thing, being in love is another thing, and an engagement is another thing. Which of those are you ready for?"

Fans will have to wait until Tuesday's episode to see how Nayte responds to the question, but a previously released preview for the two remaining episodes of the season did tease that there will be drama ahead.

In the preview, Michelle's mom, LaVonne, doesn't seem impressed by Nayte, even when he tells her, "I am very ready to get down on one knee."

"I’m not sure you’re 100 percent in," she replies.

The Fantasy Suites episode of The Bachelorette will air Tuesday, Dec. 14, followed by the three-hour season finale on Dec. 21. ET has got you covered throughout the entirety of Michelle's season with all of our Bachelorette coverage.

Michelle Young Teases 'Unexpected' Bachelorette Finale and 'Men Tell-All' (Exclusive)



