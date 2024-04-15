Anansa Sims almost ruined a big moment with her supermodel mother, Beverly Johnson.

In an exclusive clip from Friday's premiere episode of WeTV's new reality series, The Barnes Bunch, Beverly is excited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the historic issue of Vogue, where she appeared as the first Black supermodel to grace the magazine's cover.

"This is the 50th anniversary of that historic Vogue cover," Beverly says in a side interview. "And I got an opportunity to do a photo shoot with Anansa."

Anansa Sims and Beverly Johnson give a look inside their model relationship on The Barnes Bunch. - Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Back on set of the shoot, Beverly is in full glam and ready to take the pictures. However, Anansa is nowhere to be found.

"Anansa is late," Beverly says in the interview. "So I just take up the slack and I just start doing photos and waiting for the queen to arrive. Or I should say, princess 'cause I'm still here, so I am the queen."

Proving that a queen waits for no one, Beverly graces the set in a two-toned power suit and proves why she is one of the world's most successful models of all time. Soon, Anansa makes her grand arrival -- after being in mommy mode.

"Is that Anansa I hear?" Beverly says as her daughter -- who was one of the first plus-sized supermodels -- makes her grand entrance.

"I'm sorry I'm late," she says. "I had to drop off all six kids, four different schools."

Beverly notes that she understands that Anansa has to be on "mommy duty," but things get a little iffy when Anansa reveals that she has a prompt exit time -- as she has to pick up all of the kids from their respective locations and get them to practices.

The Barnes Bunch premieres on WeTv April 19th. - JC Olivera/Getty Images

"I feel so guilty showing up late," Anansa says in her own side interview. "But on the flip side, I just dropped six kids off at four different schools. Everyone expects something different from me. How can I find myself outside of being a fiancée and a mom if I can't stop being a mom? It's a ton of pressure."

The Barnes Bunch will follow Anansa and her fiancé, former NBA star and All The Smoke podcast host, Matt Barnes, as they juggle their respective careers, personal development and relationship -- all while raising their blended family of six kids, with the help and support of Beverly -- the glam grandmother.

The Barnes Bunch premieres Friday, April 19, at 9 p.m. ET on WeTV.

