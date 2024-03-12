There's no stronger bond than family!

On Tuesday, the trailer for the upcoming Prime Video drama series, The Baxters, was released -- and it's full of heartbreak, hope and redemption.

Picture-perfect parents Elizabeth (Roma Downey) and John Baxter (Ted McGinley) pose with their five adult children, before realizing they will have to come together to support one of their own.

Elizabeth and John rally their children to step up, as their daughter, Kari (Ali Cobrin), reveals that her husband is having an affair with one of his students.

Prime Amazon MGM Studios

Kari turns to her siblings, Ashley (Masey McLain), Luke (Josh Plasse), Erin (Reilly Anspaugh) and Brooke (Emily Peterson) for advice and guidance as she navigates the next steps in her marriage.

Eventually, Kari also leans on an old friend, Ryan -- and begins to fall for him -- but her husband returns and asks if she is willing to make their marriage work.

The Baxters is based off of the New York Times bestselling book series, Redemption, by Karen Kingsbury.

Prime Amazon MGM Studios

According to a press release, "Season one of The Baxters centers on Elizabeth and John’s daughter, Kari, who learns the shocking truth that her professor husband, Tim, has been secretly having an affair with one of his college students. As her relationship is tested, Kari must seek comfort in her faith and family to discover if love is truly a choice and if her marriage can be redeemed. In this deeply moving faith-based journey, The Baxters must come together as a family to work through the challenges of life."

The series also stars Cassidy Gifford, Kathie Lee Gifford, Brandon Hirsch, Jake Allyn, Damien Leake and Orel De La Mot. The series is directed by Rachel Feldman and Tony Mitchell.

The Baxters premieres on Prime Video March 28.

