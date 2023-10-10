Tech

The Beats Fit Pro Noise-Cancelling Earbuds Are On Sale for Amazon's October Prime Day Sale

Beats Fit Pro
Beats by Dre
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 12:40 PM PDT, October 10, 2023

You can pick up the sportier version of Beats earbuds now at a $40 discount during Prime Big Deal Days.

The Beats Fit Pro are our favorite earbuds for working out and now they are on sale at Amazon's October Prime Day sale. True to the original Beats style, these sportier earbuds are wireless with a wingtip shape designed to stay put during workouts while being comfortable enough to wear all day. Amazon is currently offering $40 off the true wireless earbuds in seven different colors.

Beats Fit Pro

Beats Fit Pro
Amazon

Beats Fit Pro

Save 20% on the Beats Fit Pro with Spatial Audio for immersive 360-degree sound.

$200 $160

Shop Now

With dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games, Beats Fit Pro are both comfortable and sweat resistant — making them some of the best headphones for working out. The flexible secure-fit wing tips help them stay put even during grueling hours in the gym. Even if you aren't exercising, the Beats Fit Pro have three distinct listening modes: active noise canceling, transparency mode and adaptive EQ.

Earlier this year, Beats added three new colors to the Beats Fit Pro Earbud lineup — tidal blue, coral pink, and volt yellow — all of which are 20% off off now.

Beats Fit Pro - Volt Yellow

Beats Fit Pro - Volt Yellow
Amazon

Beats Fit Pro - Volt Yellow

Equipped with the Apple H1 headphone chip, Beats Fit Pro deliver powerful, balanced sound. The true wireless noise cancelling earbuds comfortably lock in place with secure-fit wingtips that flex to fit your ear.

$200 $160

Shop Now

Beats Fit Pro - Tidal Blue

Beats Fit Pro - Tidal Blue
Amazon

Beats Fit Pro - Tidal Blue

$200 $160

Shop Now

Beats Fit Pro - Coral Pink

Beats Fit Pro - Coral Pink
Amazon

Beats Fit Pro - Coral Pink

$200 $160

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

Tags: