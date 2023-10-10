The Beats Fit Pro are our favorite earbuds for working out and now they are on sale at Amazon's October Prime Day sale. True to the original Beats style, these sportier earbuds are wireless with a wingtip shape designed to stay put during workouts while being comfortable enough to wear all day. Amazon is currently offering $40 off the true wireless earbuds in seven different colors.

With dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games, Beats Fit Pro are both comfortable and sweat resistant — making them some of the best headphones for working out. The flexible secure-fit wing tips help them stay put even during grueling hours in the gym. Even if you aren't exercising, the Beats Fit Pro have three distinct listening modes: active noise canceling, transparency mode and adaptive EQ.

Earlier this year, Beats added three new colors to the Beats Fit Pro Earbud lineup — tidal blue, coral pink, and volt yellow — all of which are 20% off off now.

