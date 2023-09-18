Shop similar and less expensive brand-name alternatives of leggings, sports bra and more activewear ET has discovered on TikTok.
While leggings are oh-so-comfortable, we know that activewear and athleisure styles can be hard on the wallet, so it's important to find good deals. And, one of the best places to find affordable leggings and yoga pants is Amazon — you can even find super affordable styles for fall that match the ever-popular lululemon!
Like most other luxury brands, there's a lot to love about lululemon but we've also scoured Amazon for similar workout pants and everyday leggings that are just as good as lululemon styles. TikTok users started the trend by sharing the best lululemon lookalikes through different hashtags, but it's not just us and TikTok. Amazon shoppers rave about them in the reviews and even say which lululemon style the leggings match in their product reviews.
These lululemon lookalikes are as good for your budget as they are for your active lifestyle, and trust us, you want to jump on these while you can. From similar styles to the classic lululemon bra and popular workout clothes, to sweat-friendly gym wear, black leggings, tops, running shorts, and other comfort-promoting workout wear, Amazon is home to a lot of great lululemon lookalikes for you to wear this fall.
Ahead, shop the lululemon alternatives shoppers swear are just like the real deal.
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon reviewers swear the Colorfulkoala yoga pants are just like lululemon’s Align leggings. With a wide range of colors, the super soft high-waist yoga pant by Colorfulkoala feature a seamless waistband and flatlock stitching for tummy control and a smooth fit.
CRZ YOGA Lightweight Joggers
While lululemon legging lookalikes get a lot of attention, joggers are pretty popular too and you can easily find a good lululemon alternative to this style too. This fitted jogger from CRZ Yoga with drawstring waist and pockets is similar to the Stretch Luxtreme Jogger and work just as well as workout leggings.
CRZ YOGA Long Sleeve Workout Shirt
This casual and cute workout shirt has been compared to the lululemon Back In Action Long Sleeve. Like the original, this Amazon alternative is made with soft pima cotton and will pair well with CRZ leggings or the original lululemon Align Leggings.
Syrokan High Impact Support Racerback Wirefree Workout Bra
This SYROKAN sports bra features a stylish cross-back design and offers extra back support. Plus, it matches lululemon's Enlite Bra perfectly.
QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket
This high-neck, long sleeve zip-up jacket with thumbholes from QUEENIEKE is nearly identical to the lululemon Define Jacket. If that's not enough to convince you it's a great jacket, it's also a #1 best seller on Amazon.
CRZ YOGA Seamless Athletic Long Sleeve Shirt
Made with moisture-wicking fabric and designed with a relaxed fit, this workout top from CRZ Yoga is what shoppers call the perfect lululemon Swiftly Relaxed lookalike.
CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Workout Shorts
These lightweight running shorts will be a great option for any workout activity, whether it's running or a hot yoga class. The feathery fabric is made of quick-drying material and prevents chafing.
Dragon Fit Joggers with Pockets
The same Align legging you love, now in a cozy jogger version. Score similar buttery soft, high-waist joggers (with pockets!).
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
This workout top from The Gym People with built-in bra is being called one of the best lookalikes — it resembles the lululemon Align Tank. One Amazon shopper even said she likes it better than the lululemon version.
Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts
These running shorts are made from a lightweight and cooling nylon fabric and features an elastic waistband and a zipper side pocket to store your airpod case, card or keys. Whether hiking or running, these lululemon Tracker shorts lookalike are sure provide maximum comfort.
Lemedy Padded Sports Bra
This lululemon lookalike is from Lemedy. It's a moisture-wicking cropped bra top that provides light support, so it's great for low-intensity workouts and as an athleisure look. Plus, it looks very similar to the Flow Y Nulu Bra. Need more convincing? It's also an Amazon #1 bestseller.
Lavento Strappy Sports Bra
For those who want a sports bra with medium support, TikTok users say this is the perfect (and more affordable) alternative to lululemon's popular strappy bra. It's perfect for wearing under tank tops.
Heathyoga Biker Shorts
These Heathyoga Workout Shorts for Women are the perfect lululemon alternative as it features non-see-through, quick drying, moisture wicking fabric and pockets.
AJISAI Joggers Pants
These lightweight jogger pants are made from a four-way stretch quick dry fabric and features a drawstring closure and ankle ribbed cuffs.
CRZ YOGA Womens Butterluxe Y Back Sports Bra
This lululemon lookalike comes in a wide range of colors.
