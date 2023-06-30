Shop

The Best Amazon 4th of July Luggage Deals to Shop This Weekend — Get Up to 75% Off Travel Essentials

By Wesley Horvath
Amazon Luggage Deals June 2023
Summer vacation season is upon us. Whether you're exploring across the United States for a fireworks show or taking off for international travel, you'll want luggage that is built for any journey. Ahead of Prime Day 2023, Amazon has incredible 4th of July luggage deals on suitcase sets and stand-alone bags from shopper-loved brands.

When you think of wheeled luggage bags and other travel gear, you probably imagine a drab duffel bag or your old rolling suitcase that has been overworked for the last several years. However, your checked baggage and carry-on can be stylish, as well as durable, while still meeting Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requirements.

If you need help finding carry-on luggage or a suitcase set for your Independence Day travels, we've done the research so you have one less thing to worry about. From expandable softside luggage bags to hardside suitcases built to secure everything on your packing list, the Amazon sale includes best-selling options from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more. 

Keep reading to shop all of Amazon's best luggage deals for the 4th of July, including new arrivals on suitcases and luggage sets for your next work trip or summertime adventure. 

Best Amazon Luggage Deals to Shop Now

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On

Affordable and travel resistant, Rockland bags are an ideal companion for any trip. Earn some extra style points in the airport with this magenta carry-on.

$140$55
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage
Amazon
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage

Save $70+ on this Samsonite carry-on while keeping your personal information secure. The side-mounted TSA locks deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling, especially outside of the United States.

$200$147
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Checked Luggage
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Checked Luggage
Amazon
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Checked Luggage

This Samsonite Freeform luggage bag has ultra-light yet ultra-strong shells withstand the rigors of modern travel. 

$270$196
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage, 2-piece Set
Amazon
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage

This American Tourister find includes a 21" carry on that is expandable, so you'll always have room for souvenirs.

$140$111
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage
Amazon
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage

Travelpro's softsided suitcase is surprisingly roomy with plenty of pockets and compression straps.

$170$136

Best Amazon Deals on Luggage Sets

Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set
Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set
Amazon
Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set

Expandable luggage allows you to pack more while avoiding the excess weight surcharges imposed by most airlines. Stand out in the baggage carousel with this green set, making it easy for quick exits out the airport to get to your Independence Day celebrations on time.

$400$97
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Set
Amazon
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

Don't forget to pack up your favorite swimsuits, sunscreen, bath towels and other travel accessories in this Rockland 2-piece luggage set for your American Independence Day celebration.

$340$96
Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set
Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set
Amazon
Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set

Save big with this luggage duo that is perfect for experienced travelers. Including a 20'' upright carry-on and a 13'' x 11'' tote-bag, this set is perfect for packing all your travel must-haves.

$95$40
Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set
Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set
Amazon
Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set

This best-selling Rockland 4-piece expandable luggage set includes a carry-on upright, 24-inch upright, 28-inch upright and tote with compartments for all of your travel essentials. 

$219$82
American Tourister Fieldbrook Softside 4-Piece Set
American Tourister Fieldbrook Softside 4-Piece Set
Amazon
American Tourister Fieldbrook Softside 4-Piece Set

This American Tourister softside luggage set comes with a boarding bag, wheeled duffel bag, 21" upright rolling bag and a 25" upright rolling bag. Plus, it's backed by a 10-year limited warranty.

$190$80
American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage 3-Piece Set
American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage 3-Piece Set
Amazon
American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage 3-Piece Set

Zip up all your travel essentials in this 3-piece luggage set by the top-rated luggage brand American Tourister. This wheeled luggage set featured top and side padding to ensure all your items are safe. Plus, this American Tourister product comes with a 10-year limited warranty to give you some extra peace of mind.

$330$145
COOLIFE Luggage Expandable Suitcase PC+ABS 3 Piece Set
COOLIFE Luggage Expandable Suitcase PC+ABS 3 Piece Set
Amazon
COOLIFE Luggage Expandable Suitcase PC+ABS 3 Piece Set

Travel smarter with this 3 Piece Expandable Luggage set. With 360° design wheels, you will be able to maneuver through any tight space. 

$180$170

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

