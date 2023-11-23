The cozy cooking and baking season is here, so there's no time like the present to stock up on all the best cooking essentials. Luckily, Amazon has just kicked off tons of Black Friday deals and right now, you can score Staub's best-selling cookware for a fraction of the price.

Whether you need a new set of pots for Thanksgiving, or you’ve been eyeing that *one* Dutch oven for months, some of Staub's most coveted items are on sale for up to 48% off at Amazon. Staub makes quality cast-iron cookware coated with enamel that withstands heavy use for years and years.

Not only is Staub cookware an eye-pleasing addition to your kitchen, but the versatile cocottes, Dutch and French ovens and braisers may just become the most-used pieces in your collection. Available in perfectly autumnal pumpkin shapes, Staub cocottes are ideal for individual casseroles, servings of soups, or personal desserts. We love the cast iron French oven for whipping up dinners for two or making side dishes.

Take your cool-weather cooking and holiday baking to the next level with the best Amazon Black Friday deals on Staub cookware available now. Ahead, we've gathered all the can't-miss fall savings so you can easily pick up your favorites before the holidays.

Best Black Friday Staub Cookware Deals

