The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Staub Cookware: Save Up to 69% on Dutch Ovens, Bakeware and More

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:16 AM PST, November 23, 2023

'Tis the season to experiment with cozy recipes. Get cooking and save on Staub cookware at Amazon's Black Friday sale.

The cozy cooking and baking season is here, so there's no time like the present to stock up on all the best cooking essentials. Luckily, Amazon has just kicked off tons of Black Friday deals and right now, you can score Staub's best-selling cookware for a fraction of the price.

Whether you need a new set of pots for Thanksgiving, or you’ve been eyeing that *one* Dutch oven for months, some of Staub's most coveted items are on sale for up to 48% off at Amazon. Staub makes quality cast-iron cookware coated with enamel that withstands heavy use for years and years.

Not only is Staub cookware an eye-pleasing addition to your kitchen, but the versatile cocottes, Dutch and French ovens and braisers may just become the most-used pieces in your collection. Available in perfectly autumnal pumpkin shapes, Staub cocottes are ideal for individual casseroles, servings of soups, or personal desserts. We love the cast iron French oven for whipping up dinners for two or making side dishes.

Take your cool-weather cooking and holiday baking to the next level with the best Amazon Black Friday deals on Staub cookware available now. Ahead, we've gathered all the can't-miss fall savings so you can easily pick up your favorites before the holidays. 

Best Black Friday Staub Cookware Deals

Staub Ceramic Petite Ceramic Pumpkin, 0.5 Qt.

Staub Ceramic Petite Ceramic Pumpkin, 0.5 Qt.
Amazon

Staub Ceramic Petite Ceramic Pumpkin, 0.5 Qt.

Get 56% off Staub's 16-ounce ceramic pumpkin cocotte for cozy autumn cooking.

$57 $25

Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven 5-qt Tall Cocotte

Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven 5-qt Tall Cocotte
Amazon

Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven 5-qt Tall Cocotte

Ideal for cooking tall bone-in cuts, layered dishes, and desserts that rise, this 5-quart cocotte is also ideal for soups, stews, braises and deep-frying without messy stove splatters.

$486 $150

Staub Ceramic 4-pc Baking Dish and Bowl Set

Staub Ceramic 4-pc Baking Dish and Bowl Set
Amazon

Staub Ceramic 4-pc Baking Dish and Bowl Set

This Staub set comprises two rectangular baking dishes and universal bowls, all of which are coated with a scratch-resistant glass porcelain finish.

$130 $101

Staub Ceramics Rectangular Baking Dish

Staub Ceramics Rectangular Baking Dish
Amazon

Staub Ceramics Rectangular Baking Dish

The Staub Rectangular Baking Dish is designed with a vitreous glass porcelain-enamel finish renowned for its exceptional scratch resistance.

$100 $80

Staub Cast Iron Perfect Pan

Staub Cast Iron Perfect Pan
Amazon

Staub Cast Iron Perfect Pan

Named the Perfect Pan for a reason, this cast iron cookware is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and it's smooth enamel bottom is compatible with all stovetops.

$343 $254

Staub Braiser with Glass Lid, 3.5-Qt

Staub Braiser with Glass Lid, 3.5-Qt
Amazon

Staub Braiser with Glass Lid, 3.5-Qt

Made of enameled cast iron, this covered braising pan cooks evenly and efficiently and has a chic matte enamel coating that resists chipping.

$180 $170

Staub Cast Iron 3.75-qt Essential French Oven with Lilly Lid

Staub Cast Iron 3.75-qt Essential French Oven with Lilly Lid
Amazon

Staub Cast Iron 3.75-qt Essential French Oven with Lilly Lid

The Staub Iron Essential French Oven is not only stunning but also excels in retaining and distributing heat effectively. 

$297 $280

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

