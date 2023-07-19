The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Backpacks for Back-to-School Season: Shop Coach, Kate Spade and More
Whether you're gearing up for the new school year, want to upgrade your work bag or need a chic option for upcoming travel, a good backpack is a stylish and convenient essential. Unlike a tote bag that weighs your shoulder down or a bulky briefcase, backpacks keep all of your work, school or travel essentials close at hand while being comfortable enough to carry around all day.
If you're in search of a backpack that won't make you feel like a grade school kid, you're in luck: we've found the best deals on designer backpacks, and they're all available on Amazon.
Amazon is packed with fantastic markdowns on designer backpacks you don't want to miss. You can find fashionable and functional backpack styles from brands such as Coach, Marc Jacobs, Vera Bradley, Kate Spade and more at a huge discount. From sleek leather options to colorful cotton designs, you're bound to find a bag you love at a price you'll love even more.
Ahead, shop our picks for the best designer backpack deals at Amazon, which just so happen to be on sale right now.
Printed with Coach's signature logo, this large backpack is the perfect size for taking your laptop to work while being chic enough to wear on weekends.
Take 50% off this vegan leather backpack from Calvin Klein, available in eight colors including this elegant bone white.
The Campus Backpack is made with recycled cotton in Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns.
Simple and stylish, this black nylon backpack from Kate Spade will go with any outfit.
Frye is known for its stellar leather quality, and this burnished leather backpack is no exception.
For a less bulky option, go for this slim leather backpack from Michael Kors in a pretty pink hue.
Quilted leather gives this Marc Jacobs backpack an expensive look — even though it's on sale for under $200.
This water-resistant backpack features two roomy internal pockets and a cinch closure.
The XL Campus Backpack is made from Vera Bradley's colorful recycled cotton. This backpack features two side slip pockets, a front zip pocket with a hidden front horizontal pocket, a main entry compartment, a front compartment, a laptop compartment and a hidden back zip pocket so you can travel easily and in style.
This Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Chevron Travel Backpack features a padded tech pocket to keep your laptop or iPad safe during travel.
