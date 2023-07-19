Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Backpacks for Back-to-School Season: Shop Coach, Kate Spade and More

By Lauren Gruber
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Whether you're gearing up for the new school year, want to upgrade your work bag or need a chic option for upcoming travel, a good backpack is a stylish and convenient essential. Unlike a tote bag that weighs your shoulder down or a bulky briefcase, backpacks keep all of your work, school or travel essentials close at hand while being comfortable enough to carry around all day.

If you're in search of a backpack that won't make you feel like a grade school kid, you're in luck: we've found the best deals on designer backpacks, and they're all available on Amazon.

Amazon is packed with fantastic markdowns on designer backpacks you don't want to miss. You can find fashionable and functional backpack styles from brands such as CoachMarc Jacobs, Vera Bradley, Kate Spade and more at a huge discount. From sleek leather options to colorful cotton designs, you're bound to find a bag you love at a price you'll love even more.

Ahead, shop our picks for the best designer backpack deals at Amazon, which just so happen to be on sale right now.

Coach Women's Large Court Backpack in Signature Canvas
Coach Women's Large Court Backpack in Signature Canvas
Amazon
Coach Women's Large Court Backpack in Signature Canvas

Printed with Coach's signature logo, this large backpack is the perfect size for taking your laptop to work while being chic enough to wear on weekends.

$253$227
Calvin Klein Elaine Bubble Lamb Novelty Key Item Flap Backpack
Calvin Klein Elaine Bubble Lamb Novelty Key Item Flap Backpack
Amazon
Calvin Klein Elaine Bubble Lamb Novelty Key Item Flap Backpack

Take 50% off this vegan leather backpack from Calvin Klein, available in eight colors including this elegant bone white.

$168$84
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack

The Campus Backpack is made with recycled cotton in Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns.

$125$94
Kate Spade New York Chelsea Medium Nylon Backpack
Kate Spade New York Chelsea Medium Nylon Backpack
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Chelsea Medium Nylon Backpack

Simple and stylish, this black nylon backpack from Kate Spade will go with any outfit.

$140$101
Frye Grant Backpack
Frye Grant Backpack
Amazon
Frye Grant Backpack

Frye is known for its stellar leather quality, and this burnished leather backpack is no exception.

$398$286
Michael Kors Rhea Zip Medium Slim Backpack
Michael Kors Rhea Zip Medium Slim Backpack
Amazon
Michael Kors Rhea Zip Medium Slim Backpack

For a less bulky option, go for this slim leather backpack from Michael Kors in a pretty pink hue.

$285$238
Marc Jacobs Black Quilted Leather Women's Moro Backpack
Marc Jacobs Black Quilted Leather Women's Moro Backpack
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Black Quilted Leather Women's Moro Backpack

Quilted leather gives this Marc Jacobs backpack an expensive look — even though it's on sale for under $200.

$180$163
Kate Spade New York Lizzie Medium Backpack
Kate Spade New York Lizzie Medium Backpack
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Lizzie Medium Backpack

This water-resistant backpack features two roomy internal pockets and a cinch closure.

$148$117
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack

The XL Campus Backpack is made from Vera Bradley's colorful recycled cotton. This backpack features two side slip pockets, a front zip pocket with a hidden front horizontal pocket, a main entry compartment, a front compartment, a laptop compartment and a hidden back zip pocket so you can travel easily and in style.

$145$109
Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Chevron Travel Backpack
Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Women's Chevron Quilted 15-Inch Laptop & Tablet Fashion Travel Backpack
Amazon
Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Chevron Travel Backpack

This Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Chevron Travel Backpack features a padded tech pocket to keep your laptop or iPad safe during travel.

$70$60

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

