The Best Amazon Deals on Fire Pits for Crisp Nights This Fall Season

Stay warm and brighten up your backyard with these best-selling fire pits from Amazon. Shop classic wood-burning and propane options.
The fall season is here and a backyard isn’t complete without a fire pit for heating up your patio on cooler nights. Even if you didn't make the most of your outdoor space during the summer, a fire pit can extend your backyard use throughout every season. Whether you're roasting marshmallows and hot dogs, looking for great ambience and warmth or gather around to tell scary stories this spooky season, smokeless fire pits are cost-effective and won't take up much room in your backyard. Right now, Amazon has the best deals on fire pits ahead of October Prime Day 2023.
Fire pits have become an increasingly common backyard centerpiece, so there are plenty of options to choose from, especially on Amazon. We've rounded up Amazon's best-selling fire pits that are built to last, from propane-powered to classic wood-burning and even portable fire pits.
Keep reading to shop the best Amazon deals on fire pits to complete your outdoor furniture set-up.
EAST OAK Fire Pit Smokeless
Perfect for a gathering of 4-8 people, you'll be able to fully enjoy your time outdoors as this firepit is smokeless.
Fire Sense Patio Hearth Bonfire
This portable fire pit features a steel fire screen to keep your fire is always contained.
Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Fire Pit
This concrete fire pit is unique because it's designed to use Isopropyl alcohol (or rubbing alcohol) to fuel its flames. Thanks to its small size, it's a great tabletop fire bowl when you're entertaining family and friends.
Multifunctional Wood Fire Pit
Decorate your patio with this 32-inch metal fire pit, and enjoy backyard bonfires with friends. Otherwise, use it as a heating element for roasting marshmallows or other summer snacks.
Outland Living Firecube
This propane gas fire pit is portable thanks to its convenient carrying kit (which also comes with a cover).
Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table
The Endless Summer Gas Fire Pit Table comes with a steel fire bowl that perfectly heats up to 30,000 BTU.
Sunnydaze Black Crossweave Large Outdoor Fire Pit
For a bonfire in the backyard, this large fire pit is ideal for gathering friends and family. The fire pit has a 36-inch diameter, weighs 29 pounds, and comes with a 1-year warranty.
Best Choice 50,000 BTU Gas Fire Pit Table
This gas propane fire pit table includes a hideaway tank holder to keep your propane tank hidden and secure. The pit table also comes with a bed of removable glass beads for a longer burn time. Of course, you can always substitute the glass beads for lava rock.
54,000 BTU Aurora Gas Fire Pit Fire Bowl
Complete with a locking lid, stay nice and warm during all those chilly summer nights with this 54,000 BTU gas fire bowl. Plus, wood decks and lava rocks are both safe to use with this gas fire pit.
Tiki Brand Stainless Steel Smoke Fire Pit
Pair this stainless steel fire pit with the Tiki Brand Wood Pack for the best results from this Edison Awards Winner 2021.
