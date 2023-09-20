Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Fire Pits for Crisp Nights This Fall Season

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Amazon Outdoor Fire Pits
Getty Images
By Wesley Horvath
Published: 8:54 AM PDT, September 20, 2023

Stay warm and brighten up your backyard with these best-selling fire pits from Amazon. Shop classic wood-burning and propane options.

The fall season is here and a backyard isn’t complete without a fire pit for heating up your patio on cooler nights. Even if you didn't make the most of your outdoor space during the summer, a fire pit can extend your backyard use throughout every season. Whether you're roasting marshmallows and hot dogs, looking for great ambience and warmth or gather around to tell scary stories this spooky season, smokeless fire pits are cost-effective and won't take up much room in your backyard. Right now, Amazon has the best deals on fire pits ahead of October Prime Day 2023.

Fire pits have become an increasingly common backyard centerpiece, so there are plenty of options to choose from, especially on Amazon. We've rounded up Amazon's best-selling fire pits that are built to last, from propane-powered to classic wood-burning and even portable fire pits.

Keep reading to shop the best Amazon deals on fire pits to complete your outdoor furniture set-up.

EAST OAK Fire Pit Smokeless

EAST OAK Fire Pit Smokeless
Amazon

EAST OAK Fire Pit Smokeless

Perfect for a gathering of 4-8 people, you'll be able to fully enjoy your time outdoors as this firepit is smokeless.

$270 $210

Shop Now

Fire Sense Patio Hearth Bonfire

Fire Sense Patio Hearth Bonfire
Amazon

Fire Sense Patio Hearth Bonfire

This portable fire pit features a steel fire screen to keep your fire is always contained. 

$200 $83

Shop Now

Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Fire Pit

Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Fire Pit
Amazon

Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Fire Pit

This concrete fire pit is unique because it's designed to use Isopropyl alcohol (or rubbing alcohol) to fuel its flames. Thanks to its small size, it's a great tabletop fire bowl when you're entertaining family and friends.

$100 $50

Shop Now

Multifunctional Wood Fire Pit

Multifunctional Wood Fire Pit
Amazon

Multifunctional Wood Fire Pit

Decorate your patio with this 32-inch metal fire pit, and enjoy backyard bonfires with friends. Otherwise, use it as a heating element for roasting marshmallows or other summer snacks. 

$140 $72

With Coupon

Shop Now

Outland Living Firecube

Outland Living Firecube
Amazon

Outland Living Firecube

This propane gas fire pit is portable thanks to its convenient carrying kit (which also comes with a cover).

$170 $135

Shop Now

Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table

Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table
Amazon

Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table

The Endless Summer Gas Fire Pit Table comes with a steel fire bowl that perfectly heats up to 30,000 BTU. 

$318 $184

Shop Now

Sunnydaze Black Crossweave Large Outdoor Fire Pit

Sunnydaze Black Crossweave Large Outdoor Fire Pit
Amazon

Sunnydaze Black Crossweave Large Outdoor Fire Pit

For a bonfire in the backyard, this large fire pit is ideal for gathering friends and family. The fire pit has a 36-inch diameter, weighs 29 pounds, and comes with a 1-year warranty.

$249 $199

Shop Now

Best Choice 50,000 BTU Gas Fire Pit Table

Best Choice 50,000 BTU Gas Fire Pit Table
Amazon

Best Choice 50,000 BTU Gas Fire Pit Table

This gas propane fire pit table includes a hideaway tank holder to keep your propane tank hidden and secure. The pit table also comes with a bed of removable glass beads for a longer burn time. Of course, you can always substitute the glass beads for lava rock. 

$270 $200

Shop Now

54,000 BTU Aurora Gas Fire Pit Fire Bowl

54,000 BTU Aurora Gas Fire Pit Fire Bowl
Amazon

54,000 BTU Aurora Gas Fire Pit Fire Bowl

Complete with a locking lid, stay nice and warm during all those chilly summer nights with this 54,000 BTU gas fire bowl. Plus, wood decks and lava rocks are both safe to use with this gas fire pit. 

$159 $123

Shop Now

Tiki Brand Stainless Steel Smoke Fire Pit

Tiki Brand Stainless Steel Smoke Fire Pit
Amazon

Tiki Brand Stainless Steel Smoke Fire Pit

Pair this stainless steel fire pit with the Tiki Brand Wood Pack for the best results from this Edison Awards Winner 2021. 

$295 $195

With Coupon

Buy Now

 

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

