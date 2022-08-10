Adding a jean jacket to your outfit is the perfect way to layer it. An all-time classic that becomes your new go-to, you can wear a denim jacket with just about anything — casual or dressy. Levi's jean jackets have been a trusted essential for decades and are undeniably iconic. Now's the perfect time to get your new wardrobe staple because Amazon just put dozens of Levi's jackets on sale.

There are plenty of Levi's jackets to choose from at Amazon's sale, starting at just $22. The cool and casual Levi's Original Trucker Jacket is a bestseller and has been popular since the late '60s — and it's currently 55% off. Whether you're going for an oversized look or the timeless Sherpa Trucker Jacket, there are tons of denim jacket options to choose from at can't-miss prices.

